Buy Christopher & Banks At 60% Off; Evidence Of A Potential Takeout In The Works

When we first started looking at Christopher & Banks (NYSE: CBK), we admittedly did so with the loose thought that it might be a good candidate for shorting, even though the market cap is now a miniscule $49 million and the enterprise value an even smaller $26 million. After all, what’s a better company to short in today’s Amazon-is-going-to-annihilate-everybody investing environment than a money-losing, mall-based, micro-cap, women's apparel retailer that has seen its revenue shrink for several years in a row? However, as we dug into CBK’s history, management and Board, current strategy, and public filings, we became increasingly convinced that CBK is actually an extremely undervalued stock on the verge of an inflection point in its current turnaround. Moreover, we believe investors have completely missed the numerous clues suggesting CBK is about to be acquired. If we are correct, and the following points will outline why we are confident that we are, then investors will likely benefit handsomely when the company is acquired at a price multiple times greater than the current $1.29 per share.

CBK is a nationally-recognized brand, with 473 mostly mall-based stores spread throughout 45 states. Despite possessing a bevy of fiercely loyal customers in the 45-65 demographic, the company has suffered over the years from the regular and pernicious decline in mall traffic, with the pain having been regularly exacerbated by merchandising missteps. After a four-year tenure during which she oversaw revenue fall over 10% and annual EBITDA fall from a high of well over $20 million to below zero, former CEO LuAnn Via was appropriately shown the door in January. Interim CEO Joel Waller, who successfully led the company in a turnaround prior to Via’s arrival in 2012, appears well on his way toward catching lightning in a bottle once again, as CBK’s second-quarter earnings report last week attests.

Second-Quarter Results

On the surface, CBK’s second-quarter financial results, announced on August 29, don’t appear materially different from the numerous prior discouraging quarterly results that CBK has published in recent years. Even though CBK’s same-store sales growth and adjusted EPS results beat the consensus expectation somewhat, revenue nonetheless fell 4% year-over-year, and CBK’s loss per share increased from $0.11 last year to $0.21 this year.

However, these results were consistent with the turnaround plan that Waller articulated earlier this year, in that CBK’s revenue and gross margins were negatively impacted by Waller’s decision to mark down old inventory to clear the way for CBK’s new fashion merchandise that will be hitting the shelves in time for the all-important third quarter, which is always the company’s strongest of the year.

Other metrics capture how much CBK’s fundamentals have improved since Waller was named interim CEO in January. For instance, transactions per store increased 8.6%, same-store sales growth improved from -8.9% in Q1 to -0.6% in Q2 (and accelerated to a “high single digit positive” growth rate in July), e-commerce sales grew 22.1%, and outlet stores, which are becoming a bigger and bigger component of CBK’s store base, grew their comps in the “high single digits” in the quarter.

Qualitatively though, we perceived a fairly meaningful change in tone from the company during its most recent quarterly call. This change in tone can be measured through a simple word count of what CBK’s executives said both during their prepared remarks and in response to analysts’ questions. For example, the word “pleased” was uttered (usually with a premodifier such as “very” or “extremely”) almost a dozen times.

While we are confident the tactics that Waller and his team are employing have put the company on a course toward meaningful earnings improvements in the second half of this fiscal year and beyond, we won’t delve into the details in this forum because we have come to believe that these improvements are merely a prelude to the more important event, that being the acquisition of CBK by a third party. There are several facts that point to CBK’s Board readying the company to be bought: its largest shareholder’s wishes, motivations, and share purchase timing, the lack of activity in hiring a permanent CEO, and two somewhat obscured disclosures in CBK’s SEC filings.

Jonathan Duskin and Macellum Capital Management

Jonathan Duskin is the CEO and Portfolio Manager of New York-based Macellum Capital Management, an activist investment management firm that focuses on consumer and retail companies. In April 2015, Duskin made his first Schedule 13D filing on CBK, disclosing that Macellum had invested $10 million in the equity securities of the company, at an average price of $5.50 per share. Attached to his 13D filing was his letter to CBK’s then-Chairman Paul Snyder expressing his frustration with CBK’s Board, especially as it related to the Board’s decision to replace Waller with Via as CEO after Waller oversaw operational changes that led to a dramatic sales and profits turnaround in the company in 2012 and 2013. In the letter, Duskin stated that “given the heightened interest potential acquirers have shown in the missy segment, we also believe there could be an opportunity to maximize shareholder value through a potential sale.”

In a follow-up letter to CBK’s Board in June of 2015, Duskin was even more forceful with his language about his belief that CBK should be sold: “…we feel it is critical that the Company formally explore strategic options…The company must explore a sale now,…We believe Christopher & Banks is an attractive acquisition target for many strategic and financial buyers.”

In March of last year, Macellum, which by then had grown its stake in CBK to an 8.4% ownership position, succeeded in replacing six of CBK’s directors with Duskin and three directors of Duskin’s choosing. In addition, Chair of the Board Lisa Wardell subsequently departed. As a result, Duskin now effectively controls CBK’s Board.

We believe this is very important for two reasons:

As mentioned, Duskin’s public comments have made it obvious that he believes the company can be and should be sold. He now has the unprecedented ability to make this happen. Macellum, along with Duskin, now owns roughly 12% of CBK’s shares outstanding. Macellum’s cost basis is well in excess of $3.00 per share; so, with CBK’s stock price at $1.29 currently, Macellum’s mark-to-market return on this investment has been terrible (especially on a market-relative basis). There is evidence that at least a couple of Macellum’s investors have been losing patience with the firm, as it appears that Macellum was required to make a pair of pro rata distributions of CBK shares to its limited partners: one on April 8, 2016, and another on April 19, 2016. Duskin, first and foremost, is the owner/manager of an investment management company, the revenues of which are dependent upon posting strong returns and retaining/adding clients. With Macellum’s awful return-to-date with its CBK investment likely at least partially responsible for some lost investors, it is obviously very rational to think that Duskin is even more motivated now to get CBK sold.

Finally, it is worth noting that despite Macellum’s pro rata distributions, it appears that Duskin’s confidence in his CBK investment continues, as he has purchased an additional 618,000 shares since Waller retook the helm in January, at prices as high as $1.50 per share. What’s particularly interesting about these purchases though is that they occurred, on average, a mere 93 days after Waller replaced Via as CEO and embarked on his turnaround plan. If anybody knows how bumpy the early days of a retail turnaround can be, it is Duskin who specializes in turnaround investments. Therefore, on the surface, it is extraordinarily curious that he would aggressively increase his position mere weeks after Waller came on board, rather than wait a couple of quarters to assess if Waller’s plan was going to bear fruit. His purchases might appear to have been very premature and he is already down more than 10% on some of these buys. The timing of these purchases is curious until one considers Section 16 of the Exchange Act, and the short swing profit rule contained therein – to discourage insiders from taking advantage of inside information about the company to realize short-term profits, trading by officers, directors and 5% owners are prohibited from profiting from “short swing” transactions (i.e., buys and sells within six months of each other). Therefore, if Duskin was confident, for example, that CBK would most likely be acquired at a premium some time around February 1, 2018, any profit that he would make from purchases of CBK stock after August 1, 2017, would be required by Section 16 to be surrendered to the company. So, from his perspective, it is obviously preferable to buy stock at a suboptimal price more than 6 months before a transaction occurred than at a somewhat better price less than 6 months before a transaction occurred.

Joel Waller, Interim CEO

When CBK’s Board terminated Via and replaced her with Waller on January 17, 2017, Waller was named Interim President and CEO. Considering Waller is 77 years old, and had served as a “retail consultant” instead of in an executive capacity somewhere in the years after leaving CBK the first time in November 2012, we believe it is fair to assume that Waller is not interested in becoming CBK’s permanent CEO. In January, CBK stated that “The Board of the Company intends immediately to commence a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will be engaging a national search firm to assist it in that process.” However, here we are almost eight months later, and not only has no permanent CEO been announced but CBK has not so much as mentioned the status of the search process. As of September 4, Waller has now been in this position for 230 days, well ahead of the 175-day median tenure of an Interim CEO, according to one study.

We believe the reason for this is clear – CBK has no intention of searching for or hiring a permanent CEO, as the company will be acquired by a larger company or private equity investor soon.

SEC disclosures

Perhaps the most important clues are contained in CBK’s periodic filings with the SEC. In reviewing these filings, we noticed two items that are very peculiar – language regarding upcoming lease accounting changes and net operating loss carryforwards.

Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 – Leases (Topic 842)

On February 25, 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued its new lease accounting standard. Arguably this is the biggest accounting change to hit the retail space in years, as retailers’ long-term operating leases will need to be reported on their balance sheets in interim and annual reporting periods starting in 2019. In some cases, this will dramatically inflate companies’ reported assets and liabilities. The accounting standards update is long and quite complex (and a fantastic bedtime read!), and it is no surprise that all companies that lease space and/or equipment have been hard at work delving into the issue to determine what impacts it will have on how they account for and present their financial information. In each company’s notes to its financial statements, ASU 2016-02 is addressed. When we reviewed the manner in which CBK addressed the issue in its latest 10-K filing though, something quite odd stuck out. Even though CBK’s latest 10-K was filed over a year after ASU 2016-02 was issued, CBK stated that the company “have not evaluated the impact of the updated guidance on [their] consolidated financial statements.” We reviewed the 10-K filings of every publicly-traded specialty retailer and could not find another company which said it had not evaluated the impact of ASU 2016-02. Consider the table below, which includes the relevant language used by every specialty retailer with market caps below $75 million:

When every other company disclosed that it was in the process of evaluating/assessing/determining the impacts of this standard, why would CBK not have even bothered to do the same for over a year after the standard was issued? Did CBK make a mistake in the manner in which this disclosure was written? Is CBK’s accounting and finance team incompetent? We believe these explanations are conceivable, but highly doubtful. Rather, we believe that the reason CBK had not evaluated the impact of this standard is because it does not plan on being a public company long enough to have this standard impact it – i.e., why go to the trouble of going through the laborious process of assessing how the details of a 191-page accounting tome impact one’s business if one can just leave that for an acquirer to do later on?

Note 6 – Income Taxes

Last week, CBK filed its second-quarter 10-Q filing. The contents of this filing were consistent with what was reported in CBK’s press release and earnings conference call that occurred earlier in the week. However, the most interesting change to this quarter’s 10-Q relative to last quarter’s was included under “NOTE 6 – Income Taxes.” This time around, when referencing the company’s federal and state net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards, CBK chose to add the following paragraph:

Sections 382 and 383 of the Internal Revenue Code limit the annual utilization of certain tax attributes, including NOL carryforwards, incurred prior to a change in ownership. If the Company were to experience an ownership change [emphasis added], as defined by Sections 382 and 383, its ability to utilize its tax attributes could be substantially limited. Depending on the severity of the annual NOL limitation, the Company could permanently lose its ability to use a significant number of its accumulated NOLs.”

The question we must ask is why CBK would decide, now, to add this paragraph referencing the possibility of an ownership change and its impact on the company’s NOL carryforwards? CBK has had NOL carryforwards for many years, so there is no reason in our opinion to begin to include that language now, unless CBK were contemplating being acquired.

Valuation

So, the question now is – if CBK were to be acquired, what price would an acquirer pay?

First off, CBK is not the easiest stock to value currently, as its trailing twelve-month EPS and EBITDA are both negative. However, on an enterprise value (EV)-to-sales basis, CBK looks very inexpensive relative to other specialty retailers (0.07x compared to a median EV/S of 0.50x). If one values CBK at an EV/S of half that of the median specialty retailer, that would imply a stock price of about $3.05.

The one analyst that covers CBK (Dougherty & Company) has a next-year EBITDA estimate for CBK of $11.0 million, which would value CBK at a forward EV/EBITDA of 2.4x, well below the median specialty retailer of 6.3x. If one were to apply a low 5.0x multiple to Dougherty’s EBITDA estimate, that would imply a stock price of about $2.05.

Probably the best way to think about what a potential acquirer would pay is to consider CBK’s store-level EBITDA, which is a measure of the cash the company’s stores generate before paying all of its corporate costs and making capital expenditures. The reason this number is important is because an acquirer with existing retail operations would be buying CBK primarily for its brand and stores, and would be able to eliminate most redundant corporate expenses.

As one can see, after bouncing between 13% and 16% for most of the last few years, the Retail Operations Segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin fell sharply to 10.8% over the last year. This is partly due to the company’s decision to continue shutting down many of its stores (from 506 to 473 over the last year). However, the recent margin decline was due more to the poor merchandising decisions overseen by Via last year, which resulted in Waller’s decision to aggressively mark down this merchandise to clear the shelves for newer fashion selections.

If one assumes that the company continues to slow its rate of store closures and stabilizes its net sales at, say, $355 million, we believe it should easily be able to increase its adjusted EBITDA margin in this segment to at least 13% on a consistent basis simply by turning its inventory over more quickly and reducing the rate at which it marks down its merchandise. This would result in a “normalized” store-level EBITDA of at least $46 million (we believe we are being very conservative here, as it was well over $50 million just last year). Assuming 1) an acquirer reduces annual corporate SG&A costs to $10 million, 2) annual maintenance capex climbs to $7 million (~$15,000 per store), 3) no changes to working capital, and, 4) a 35% tax rate, then an acquirer would be acquiring a ~$20 million free-cash-flowing business. Slap an 8 multiple on that, and you get a stock price of more than $3.50. More reasonable assumptions get one to a much higher stock price; however, we will spare readers our thoughts regarding what price CBK really will be sold for, so as not to run the risk of sounding delusional.

As for timing of a transaction, it is critical to note that Duskin’s latest share purchase occurred on June 16. Therefore, it is likely that investors will need to wait until January at the earliest before anything is consummated.

Conclusion

The key benefit to investing in microcap stocks is that they are largely ignored by institutional investors, and are often very misunderstood and misanalyzed by the investors who are small enough to traffic in them. We believe Christopher & Banks is one microcap situation where investors have not noticed some extremely important information. As a result, buyers of CBK at current prices have an opportunity we believe to achieve a tremendous rate of return in a very short period of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

