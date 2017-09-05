Bearish Physical Balance And Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Bearish revisions totaled 35 Bcf of higher storage for the next four weeks.

Implied balance over the weekend was downright miserable. Rover startup and lingering effects of Harvey weigh on physical balances.

We expect a +72 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Sept. 1. A storage report of +72 Bcf would be compared to +38 Bcf last year and +58 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 12 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of +60 Bcf. We are seeing a much greater storage injection figure than the consensus.

The implied balance over the weekend was downright miserable. Rover startup has increased Lower 48 production by ~0.5 Bcf/d. Hurricane Harvey pummeled power burn demand and left Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) struggling to export LNG out. Since Sept. 1, Cheniere has barely averaged 0.5 Bcf/d of LNG exports, making the U.S. a net-importer of natural gas again.

Although Mexico gas exports rebounded, demand continues to lag, while supplies increased. To put the bearish revisions into perspective, we saw a 35 Bcf increase in storage injections for the next four weeks -- not a small figure to be dealing with. In addition, weather over the weekend moved materially bearish, making September 2017 (projected) the fourth coolest of the 2000s and in 11 years:

Last, but not least, Hurricane Irma has developed into a Category 5 storm and is projected to hit Florida. This will knock off natural gas demand again and cause considerable damage to infrastructure at the current trajectory (be safe everyone; this storm is not a joke).

Basically, near-term demand is weak, supply is increasing thanks to Rover, and storage injections have been revised higher.

