Real Estate CEFs: An Overview Emphasizing Global Funds

A Quest for a Global Real Estate CEF

As I noted yesterday, I’m looking to expand my closed-end fund allocations to real estate, particularly real estate funds with an international slant. Cefconnect lists eleven real estate funds seven of which are domestic US funds. Four are listed as global funds, but one of these has a portfolio that is allocated 100% to US securities so I'll consider it in the domestic basket.

The three funds with international portfolios are: Alpine Global Premier Property (AWP), CBRE Clarion Global Real Est I (IGR), and Nuveen Real Asset Inc & Growth (JRI).

The wholly domestic funds are: Diversified Real Asset Income (DRA), Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty (RQI), Cohen & Steers Reit & Pref (RNP), Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty (RFI), Neuberger Berman Real Est Sec (NRO), Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS), and RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF).

I have omitted consideration of Principal Real Estate Inc Fund (PGZ) which is invested largely in fixed-income securities and has assets under management of less than $130M.

Some key metrics for these funds follow:

Discount and Yield

Next, I have a chart of Discount/Premium status vs. NAV yield. The international funds are noted with the filled circles.

Regular readers will recognize this chart and will be aware that I tend to look for funds that are positioned below the trend line. CEFs have a strong tendency to generate discounted or premium valuations based on their yield: High NAV yields tend to move valuations toward premium territory. Within categories those funds with higher NAV yields tend toward premiums or less negative discounts. Other factors do, of course, affect discount/premium status, but NAV yield is an important correlate. The r2 indicates that NAV yield can account for 46% of the variation in discount for this group of funds. This can be important because there is a tendency for funds within a category to revert to the trend line. Therefore, funds that plot below the trend line have somewhat greater prospects for gaining value on their discounts than those that plot above the line. On this basis, AWP looks to be the best positioned of the international funds for this observation. For the domestic funds, the two at the extremes look most interesting: low-yielding RIF with its 6.4% market yield and -19.6% discount, and high-yielding NRO yielding 9.8% at market and discounted to -7.1%.

At the other end of the spectrum, those above the line, we find some of the most popular, for good reason I’ll add, real estate funds. The two Cohen & Steers REIT funds, unleveraged RFI and leveraged RQI have been consistently strong performers, perhaps justifying their premium valuations relative to their NAV yields. JRS is another fund that has been a consistently strong performer in the real estate space. These three are likely the most widely followed of the real estate CEFs.

Portfolio Structure

By referring to the table at the top of the page we can see that there is a lot of variation in the portfolios here beyond country allocations.

Leverage. Three funds have leverage under 4% (RFI, NRO, AWP). The remaining funds range to a high of 30.4% (NYSE:JRS) with median leverage at 27.7%, so there are two clear categories for leverage.

RFI and RQI present an interesting pair to compare-and-contrast. Their portfolios are similarly structured with exception of RQI’s 23.9% leverage vs. RFI’s 0%. As one might expect RQI tends to outperform when real estate is particularly strong but does so with considerably more volatility. I’ve owned each of them and I have decided that I prefer RFI’s greater stability. Current yields are nearly identical (RFI, 7.54%; RQI, 7.48%), as are the funds’ discounts (RFI, -5.98%; RQI, -6.07%). Year to date, the two funds are again nearly identical: 10.71% for RFI and 10.61% for RQI. Nor is this a recent aberration. Since 2002 RFI has a CAGR of 9.08% to RQI’s 9.05%. But getting to that same place has been a much wilder ride on RQI which had a maximum drawdown of -88% to RFI’s -67%. Notice that the edge, however slight it may be, goes to RFI for each of these metrics. It’s also worth noting that the market’s largest real estate ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) has a CAGR of 9.33% for the same period with a maximum drawdown of -70%.

Allocations to Preferred Stock is another area where the funds differ. AWP holds no preferred stock, setting it apart from the category. RNP, Cohen and Steers' fund that emphasizes REIT preferred stock, is the category leader with 50.2% preferred in its holdings. The median for all funds is 31.1%. Having about a third of a real estate portfolio in preferred stock sounds like a good idea. REIT preferreds are good yielders and I would anticipate (although I’ve not actually confirmed this assumption) that an allocation to preferred stock would tend to temper a fund’s volatility. Preferreds tend to be highly interest-rate sensitive, but so are REITs, so it’s a wash on that count.

General Corporate Bonds make up about 17% of JRI and DRA’s portfolios, which leaves them with the two lowest allocations to common stock. This is another feature that differentiates the funds and makes it less than straightforward to do an overall comparison. For my own purposes, I feel I am reasonably well allocated to both preferred stock and corporate bonds elsewhere. Since I am looking to this category for exposure to REITs and other real estate common equities, neither of these two funds nor the funds with the higher allocations to preferred shares are on my radar.

Performance

I’m experimenting with a new tool in comparing within CEF categories. I’ve not done a lot of research on what validity it may have but I’ll put it out here just because I’ve run up the chart. I’m considering if there may be some value to looking at the relationship between recent NAV and market returns. The point is that if performance is strong and NAV is outperforming market price, that may signal an attractive opportunity. This should show up in Z-scores, of course, because the net result would be a deepening discount, but I suspect the potential for this trend may have more value to me in differentiating relative valuations within categories.

Here I’ve plotted 1 year NAV and Market total returns. As above the global funds are represented by the filled circles.

The blue dashed line is the correlation or trend line for the two variables and the correlation, as one would expect, is high (r2=0.9572). The solid line represents a slope of 1.0 for the relationship, or exactly equivalent NAV and Market returns. As we see every fund’s return on market price is outpacing its NAV return (they are all above the solid line). Such is the state of CEFs generally. So if there's any value to looking at this, it's in how funds fare relative to each other.

RFI, Cohen & Steers’ unleveraged REIT fund, holds the most interesting position here, falling below the category trend line, meaning it’s gaining market value at a rate closer to its NAV gains than the rest of the category, and coming most closely to the equal-slope line. If one considers that domestic real estate is due for an upturn, RFI looks like it may have more room to gain at market over and above the NAV increases that such an upturn might bring.

The other thing to notice here is separate from the trends in the correlations. Notice how strong a year AWP has had. It has soundly beaten the pack with a total return at market of 26.9% and 15.8% for its NAV. Year to date AWP is up 37.2% at market and 22.8 at NAV. Nothing else comes close. As those suggest, AWP also has the highest Z-scores in the category, 2.0 for one year and six months, and 1.8 for three months. So, while its current discount of -9.12% doesn’t look bad, one has to see that in light of the fact that the discount was over 10 percentage points deeper only nine month ago.

Here’s AWP’s Premium/Discount chart (from cefconnect):

Today’s discount is in a territory not seen by AWP since 2013. Of course, until very recently the global real estate sector has been depressed. If global real estate continues to outperform, it’s not out of the question that AWP could see continued moves in its discount.

Summary

Unsurprisingly, there is no clear winner here. My intention at the outset was to identify an appealing global real estate fund. There are only three to choose among. I’ve eliminated JRI because I consider its portfolio allocations to fall outside my expectations and objectives, which leaves only two: AWP and IGR. AWP is certainly the momentum play of the lot and any investment in AWP would have to be predicated on an expectation that the momentum of the last year will continue. In the fund’s favor from my point of view is the fact that its portfolio is entirely common equity, which is the best fit for my own allocations. Its 9.12% yield is the second highest in the category and its NAV yield ranks third. The fund has been paying a consistent $0.05 per share monthly distribution since 2011. One point of caution is that UNII (undistributed net investment income) is a high -$0.3706 (as of 4/30/2017), but its return on NAV has been growing sufficiently that one might overlook the UNII warning flag. Overlook it, perhaps, but don't ignore it. If NAV stalls it may loom larger and there is some suggestion that NAV growth is, in fact, stalling.

I’ve not discussed the remaining global fund, IGR, but I consider AWP to be a better opportunity. IGR raised its distribution to an identical $0.05 per share in July 2015 and has held it steady since. It, too, has a large negative UNII at -$0.3122. Its discount has also been decaying, albeit not at the rate AWP’s has (Z-scores are 0.9, 1.2 and 1.3 for 3, 6 and 12 months). Its yield is lower and its recent performance history, especially at NAV where the total return is -2.4%, is well below AWP.

The likelihood is that I am late to the party on global real estate, but if I decide to jump in anyway, I’ll almost certainly go with AWP. If so, I will keep a constant eye on the fund.

I’ve not looked at the domestic funds in detail yet. Two that stand out a bit (with much more research needed) are RFI and RIF. RFI has reasonable Z-scores (0.1, 0.4, 0.7) for the current state of the CEF markets. It comes from a sponsor that has a long-term record of excellence in real estate funds, which counts for a lot in my view. And I like the fact that it carries low leverage yet performs competitively with its high leverage peers. It's mid-pack for most metrics and lags a bit on recent return stats, so there is nothing compelling here at first glance. On the plus side it's more of a pure play for REIT exposure than most of the domestic funds which is what I am looking for.

RIF is interesting for its very deep discount. I’ve not looked into the fund sufficiently to get a good understanding of why that is. The drop is recent (Z-scores are -1.5 for 3 and 6 months). Sometimes sharp changes in discount are triggered by distribution cuts and can be an opportunity for a new buyer, but such is not the case here. The fund does have the category low (by a large margin) NAV yield. There is also a slight negative return on NAV for the past year which I take to be a reflection of the underperformance of domestic real estate for the period. But beyond that, the fund also has the lowest performance stats on both NAV and Market for the category year to date, apparently missing much of whatever recovery has occurred in domestic real estate. Furthermore, the fund is the smallest of the category, at $158 AUM so liquidity can be an issue as well. It seems likely that the -19.6% discount is well deserved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AWP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.