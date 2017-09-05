Boeing Defense: August Edition

Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are quite diverse companies having a commercial aircraft division, but both companies also have a defense and space segment. Each month, I cover the order inflow for the commercial aircraft divisions of Airbus and Boeing. With increasing political tension and a somewhat renewed focus on defense and defense spending, I'm now adding coverage of US Defense contracts for Boeing on a monthly basis.

Defense

Boeing’s defense portfolio on its own is a quite a complex line up of products and services. Boeing not only produces fighter jets, but also produces helicopters, weapons and surveillance solutions among other products and services. Next to production, remanufacturing and system support are an important source of income for Boeing’s Defense unit.

While Boeing is primarily known for its commercial aircraft product line up, it is important know that Boeing’s defense unit has been the more efficient unit and accounts for a significant portion of Boeing’s revenues as well. The table shows that Boeing’s Defense and Space unit revenues have been between 30 and 40 percent of the combined revenues of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Defense & Space. What we also see is that this share has declined from roughly 40% in 2013 to roughly 30% in 2016, caused by a >20% increase in BCA revenues and >10% decline in BDS revenues.

With this monthly coverage of US Defense contracts, I'm not covering the entire defense segment but it is important to be aware of the importance of US Defense contracts for Boeing. While Boeing’s Defense backlog has declined significantly, the share of US Department of Defense contracts remained more or less stable - 37% of the backlog was formed by international customers, while the remainder, 63%, is formed by the US Department of Defense. What this more or less means is that 20% of Boeing’s revenues comes from the US Department of Defense and that is significant to say the least, making it interesting to look at the monthly contract awards.

Defense contract in August

B-52 Engineering Sustainment Program: On the first of August, Boeing received a $59.5 million not-to-exceed contract from the US Air Force to support the role of the B-52 in the Long Range Stand Off program through December 2019. The Long Range Stand Off Program aims to replace the Air Launched Cruise Missile. While the LRSO will be developed by Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN), Boeing will provide the B-52 support with $5 million being paid to Boeing upfront for R&D.

Contract modification P-8A Poseidon: On the second of August, Boeing received an $11.15 million award which is a modification of an earlier cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for additional repair work on the P-8A Poseidon. Work is to be carried out by June 2018 and payments are to be made on a per-delivery basis with no upfront payment.

NGT-PAC Program: The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Boeing a $409 million contract aimed at research and development on thermal, power, and controls systems for aircraft engines and airframes. The contract award stands at $409 million for the next seven years. The engineers of Boeing, General Electric (GE), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and United Technologies are part of the NGT-PAC program.

V-22 Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization; Bell-Boeing has been awarded a not-to-exceed contract valued $57.1 million by the US Navy for non-recurring engineering and the retrofit of one MV-22 in support of the CC-RAM Program, which aims to modify all MV-22s into a common configuration.

Engineering services and support for UK Army: Boeing received a $7.4 million cost-plus-fixed fee contract with no upfront payment from the US Army for engineering services and support for the UK Army. The work is to be carried out until August 2022.

Sensor placement P-8A: Boeing received a $14.9 million modification from the Navy for installation of an altered sensor on 11 P8-A aircraft. No payment will be made upfront and work is to be completed by February 2019

Increase ceiling C-17 sustainment: To support the C-17 through September 2021, the Air Force has increased the cost ceiling for the C-17 sustainment program by $7.2B. The increase can likely be attributed to an increase in the C-17 fleet and operating bases.

Engineering ICBM: Awarded by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Boeing received a $17.4 million modification for sustaining engineering and program support for the ICMB guidance system. The modification has been awarded for developing and producing an advanced gyroscopic accelerometer. Work is to be completed in October 2020 and $0.77B has been paid at the time of award.

Award V-22 Part Repair: The Bell-Boeing Joint Program Office has been awarded $32 million as part of a previously announced basic contract for the repair of various V-22 parts. The task is expected to be completed in December 2018.

KC-46A Training Modification: Boeing has been awarded a $7.7 million modification to do additional study on an instructor override during the KC-46A training. The study is expected to be completed in May 2018.

Next generation ICBM: Boeing has been awarded a $349 million contract for preliminary design work for the next generation ICBM, which is expected to enter service in 2027 and remain active until 2075. Boeing has been paid $5.7 million at the time of award. The other party competing for the final contract is Northrop Grumman. A final contract will be awarded to one of the parties in 2020.

Saudi Arabia buys 8 Chinooks: Boeing has been awarded a $222.5 million contract for the production of eight new Chinook helicopters for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command. The entire sum has been paid upfront and the last delivery is expected in July 2021.

Spare Parts F/A-18: Boeing was awarded a $323.5 million order for the supply of spare parts for the F/A-18 aircraft through December 2023 with an option for an additional five-year contract.

F-15 Radar Modernization: The Air Force awarded Boeing $95 million for the acquisition of radar modernization kits, radar modernization installs conformal fuel tank installs. The modification covers an exercise of options.

$8 Million Research Modification: Boeing has received a $7.8 million research modification for research to be performed until November 2018. $0.5 million has been paid at the time of modification.

ADSB-B Tracking for VC-25A: Boeing has been awarded a $10,118,896 task order contract for engineering support services for the VC-25A aircraft to provide automatic dependent surveillance broadcast out capabilities. Work is expected to be completed in June 2019. It is important to note that this is a contract for the development and installation of ADS-B tracking on the current Presidential Aircraft and not the newly ordered aircraft.

V-22 Kits: The Bell-Boeing JPO is being awarded a $7.7 million modification to account for the procurement of integrated survivability equipment, directional infrared counter measures, various kits, non-recurring engineering and installation. The entire sum will be paid at time of award and the tasks are to be completed by May 2019.

Remanufacturing Apache AH-64E: Boeing was awarded a $202.2 million modification for 22 Apache helicopters. It is highly likely that this $200 million has been awarded to remanufacture these helicopters. $200.2 million was paid at the time of modification.

PAR-Program: In August, the Air Force procured two Boeing 747-8 aircraft but said the details were not releasable:

Since the aircraft were purchased through commercial contracting procedures, price and other related details are commercial-competition sensitive, meaning the negotiated price paid is not releasable. However, the price will be part of the overall program cost baseline once set and will be released in accordance with the contract publication requirements.

I wrote an article on an article on the acquisition of these aircraft and I expect that there is little cost savings involved in the procurement of two already built aircraft.

Conclusion

It is important to note that while defense contracts and their prices are available to public, they are often more complex due to the use of terminologies in the contracts but also due to the fact that these contracts usually span over multiple years and do not only included the acquisition of a system, but also remanufacturing, support, engineering and risk reduction contracts. Therefore, it is more difficult to analyze Defense contracts for me.

In August, Boeing contracts disclosed by the DoD reached close to $9B. This is quite a big figure and although this is the first time I am analyzing the defense contracts, I don’t expect multi-billion contracts for Boeing each month. This month’s figure was skewed by an increase of $7B for worldwide support of the C-17, this increase account for almost 80% of the contract awards. If we make the split between US and FMS, which is an abbreviation for Foreign Military Sales, I found that out of $9B in awards $1.5B can be attributed to foreign military sales (where I divided the worldwide support for the C-17 on a pro-rate basis between FMS and US customers) leaving the remaining $7.5B for the US DoD.

Quite important to note is that Boeing seems to get most of its Defense money from supporting airframes. In order to be able to continue support in the length of years it is important for Boeing to offer the most cost-efficient solutions, but also to continue competing for new programs so it can extend into the after-sales support of those programs.

