United Technologies: Top Ticking The Aerospace Market

Plenty of questions exist on value and timing to avoid the deal.

The aerospace supplier is making the deal after a huge rally in the stock.

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) has agreed to purchase Rockwell Collins (COL) for a huge premium from where the stock was trading towards the end of 2016. The stock has rallied to the point that investors might not see much more upside until the deal closes.

The aerospace market has been hot for a while so one might want to question if this deal top ticks the market. Over the last 5 years, Rockwell Collins has generated gains of more than double the S&P 500. UTC making a move to buy the aerospace supplier seems to possibly hint at why the stock has long underperformed.

COL data by YCharts

The deal involves UTC paying $140 per share for Rockwell Collins in a stock and cash deal. Each Rockwell Collins share will receive $93.33 per share in cash and $46.67 in shares of UTC stock subject to a 7.5% collar centered on $115.69. So shareholders get $140/per share with UTC trading within $107 and $124 per share. Rockwell Collins closed the week at $130.61 providing some 7% upside once the deal closes.

The key to the deal is that Rockwell Collins trades at all-time highs. The stock traded below $80 back in Q4 last year so UTX is paying a hefty premium for their assets and a meager $500 million in synergies.

Analysts aren't too fond of the deal considering Rockwell Collins is still busy integrating B/E Aerospace. The merger completed only last April so in a way UTC shareholders are paying the premium for buying B/E Aerospace as well.

The reality is that UTC is buying a business where analysts are forecasting the company to make over $7 per share in 2018. Paying $140 for the stock is about 20x 2018 earnings. The company is ironically paying more for a business that was previously valued far cheaper than UTC.

UTX PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The reason for the deal is the advanced technologies and move to more connected aircraft per the CEO:

This acquisition adds tremendous capabilities to our aerospace businesses and strengthens our complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace systems. Together, Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems will enhance customer value in a rapidly evolving aerospace industry by making aircraft more intelligent and more connected.

Basically a bunch of corporate speak that doesn't answer why Rockwell Collins shareholders wanted 67% of the deal in cash. One theory being that Boeing (BA) is increasingly looking at moving to set up an avionics group and focus on a services model. The direct target is the software solutions touted as the benefit of buying Rockwell Collins.

The key investor takeaway is to question a deal when insiders want out. Plenty of signs exist that UTC might top tick the market by buying Rockwell Collins at a rich multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.