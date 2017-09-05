Atlassian Deep Dive: A Well-Deserved Premium, Cash Flow Story Brewing

There's nothing I love more than a rebound stock. Valuations skitter around from day to day, but eventually have a tendency to return to historical averages, barring any sudden disruption in fundamentals.

Atlassian plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), the Sydney-based provider of team collaboration software, is one such stock. It's been a highflier and a software sector favorite for a long time, similar to Workday (NYSE: WDAY), but a recent pullback from highs near $40 to $35 provides a rare buying opportunity in a best-in-class app with strong industry fundamentals, rampant growth and a brewing profitability story.

TEAM data by YCharts

In July, Atlassian announced a series of price changes that moves the majority of its customer base to per-user pricing, similar to how a majority of cloud-based apps are billed. Previously, Atlassian's pricing had been a flat rate based on user tiers (250+; 500+, etc.). Assuming the price change doesn't invite too much churn in the existing customer base, the move is expected to lift the company's top line.

Atlassian is expected to report 1Q18 earnings in late October. Continued growth in the software vendor's customer base (it currently has 89,000 paying customers) and positive impacts from the pricing change should see a re-rating in the stock back to its historic 10x multiple, implying a price target of $40. Investors who build a position pre-earnings are well positioned to see a rebound in the stock and earn ~20% in gains.

How does Atlassian stack up in the enterprise collaboration arena?

Atlassian's product portfolio can be thought of as serving two primary use cases: team collaboration and service desk management.

The first area, collaboration, is the company's primary business and will be the focus of this article. Atlassian's primary offerings in collaboration are JIRA, a workflow management system that was originally developed to help software development teams collaborate and manage their projects; Confluence, which helps teams share and organize content; HipChat, an enterprise instant messaging application; and Trello, which Atlassian acquired in January for $425 million and serves similar needs to JIRA and Confluence.

In its secondary area, Atlassian offers the JIRA Service Desk, which helps service team members manage their workflow and handle incidents (think of the IT or HR professionals at your company who answer your queries). Atlassian first introduced Service Desk in 2013, eleven years after its founding in 2011, and it competes with the likes of Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) Service Cloud, Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), and ServiceDesk.

The media (and Wall Street) turn a lot more focus to Atlassian's collaboration portfolio as it's the bigger chunk of the business, and also the space that's seen as heating up in Silicon Valley.

Figure 1. Atlassian JIRA Software JIRA (demo screen pictures above) allows teams to visualize, plan, and distribute workflows among team members, and track progress toward the goal. Originally intended for software development teams, Atlassian highlights that the software has also been adopted for other use cases in product design, supply chain, and legal document review. To that end, Atlassian bifurcated the JIRA offering in October 2015, marketing JIRA Software toward engineering teams and JIRA Core toward non-developer users.

HipChat (pictured below) is Atlasssian's enterprise chat offering. This is the space that's garnered much media attention, especially after Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) launched Facebook at Work in October 2016 and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Microsoft Teams in March 2017 - the enterprise chat arena is seen as an emerging battleground in Silicon Valley. And of course we can't forget Slack, the $5 billion private unicorn that's seen as the darling in corporate chat.

Figure 2. Atlassian HipChat While Slack and the newer entrants are backed by massive cash-rich companies and venerable brands, they appear (as of yet) to not be seamlessly integrated with workflow tools like Atlasssian's JIRA, though this gap will likely be filled in short order. At the current moment, tools like Slack employ APIs to integrate with third-party workflow tools, including JIRA.

Atlassian is not slacking on the product development front, however. Unlike most enterprise software companies, Atlassian does not employ a direct sales force - it invests most heavily in R&D. This is an uncommon move in the enterprise software space, where it's the norm for high-growth companies to devote 50-60% of spend (and headcount) toward deal-charging sales reps.

Atlassian communicates its product-focused culture effectively to its customers, and Atlasssian's native integration between JIRA and HipChat give it a competitive edge over services like Facebook at Work and Slack, which have no collaboration tools of their own.

Atlassian also offers the Atlassian Marketplace - a third-party marketplace of applications designed to work for the JIRA suite. To date, more than 3,000 add-ons and extensions are featured in the Marketplace, and since its inception in 2012 it has generated $250 million in third-party sales. Atlassian typically gets a 25% royalty cut from apps sold in this marketplace - so although it's not a meaningful portion of Atlasssian's top line, it is essentially a source of "free" revenue and has the dual benefit of enlarging Atlasssian's brand.

Gartner also recognizes Atlasssian's prominence in the collaboration space - it has named the company in the Leaders quadrant of its April 2017 edition of the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, though we note Microsoft also shares the quadrant with it (though not for Microsoft Teams). JIRA is also well reviewed on G2Crowd (an enterprise software ratings site), earning 4.1/5 stars, with customers praising its wealth of features and its ability to create either complex or simple workflows for teams.

Pricing

As mentioned earlier in the article, Atlassian rolled out new per-user pricing for its cloud edition on July 31 (Atlasssian's products are available either as a hosted cloud version or on-prem). In its prior iteration, Atlassian charged companies based on user tiers: 26-50 users, 51-100 users, 101-250 users, etc. Now, Atlassian is charging per user - potentially supercharging its billings for customers who were billed at the higher ranges of its tier brackets.

The below pricing screenshot shows JIRA Software's new pricing per user:

Figure 3. JIRA Software pricing Volume-based discounts are available after the first 100 users; for example, a team with 250 users pays $5.20 per head, and a team with 500 pays $3.10.

JIRA Service Desk also got a pricing revamp, charging $20/month per agent on the platform, and volume-based discounts after the first 20 agents.

For a flavor of how Atlasssian's other products are priced, Confluence starts at $5/user/month and HipChat is $2/user/month, though HipChat had always been priced per user. Each module is priced separately, meaning Atlassian derives separate subscription revenue streams from each of its products, much in the same way that Salesforce bills revenue from each of its clouds.

Pricing comparisons in the collaboration and service desk areas are difficult to compare as most competitors have them bundled with other services, but enterprise chat pricing is readily comparable.

HipChat's price of $2/user/month in the premium tier (Atlassian also offers a free edition with a limited feature set) is actually extremely competitive with its peers in the chat space.

Let's start with a comparison against Facebook at Work, which charges between $1-$3 per month depending on its user brackets:

Figure 4. Facebook at Work pricing Both Facebook and HipChat are significantly cheaper than Slack, which charges $6.67 for its premium tier (the free version shown below is comparable to HipChat's free tier):

Figure 5. Slack pricing It's unknown how HipChat stacks up pricing-wise relative to Microsoft Teams, as Microsoft rolls its chat capabilities into a bundle with an Office 365 subscription. However, on the whole, Hipchat is extremely attractive pricing-wise relative to its peers, and with native integrations to JIRA, a unique feature in the space, Atlassian is a force to be reckoned with in both enterprise chat and collaboration.

Financial overview: growth and cash flow

Atlassian capped off its fiscal 2017 in June with another year of stunning top-line growth. Revenues grew 36% to $620 million, and the $1 billion mark is within sight between one and two years out - few software companies ever reach this stage standalone.

Figure 6. Atlassian revenue Most notably, subscription revenues grew 65%, as the company is making an effort to shift its customers into cloud subscriptions. Accordingly, perpetual license revenues and its associated maintenance fees are seeing a slowdown in growth, but as these billings are far less profitable than low-touch cloud accounts, this is a net positive for Atlassian.

The Other revenue line captures Atlassian's 25% royalty from third-party extensions sold on Atlassian Marketplace. While this is the smallest slice of revenue, it delivers nearly 100% pure profit. A growth figure of 45% highlights Atlasssian's traction with developers. A rich ecosystem of third-party apps creates a virtuous cycle for the JIRA brand and brings more potential customers into the fold.

Atlassian ended the year at 89,000 paying customers, a 46% increase over 2016 and a marked acceleration over 25% growth from 2015 to 2016.

Figure 7. Atlassian customers To continue the growth acceleration theme, Atlasssian's revenue actually accelerated in Q4 relative to Q3 of 2017. See the chart below from Atlasssian's earnings materials:

Figure 8. Atlassian revenue acceleration Should the company continue to accelerate into 1Q18, the stock could see meaningful upside - acceleration is always coveted and chased by growth investors, and given Atlasssian's trend, it wouldn't be an impossible ask.

Growth aside, the other important piece of the Atlassian story is its rapidly accelerating cash flow. Generally with software stocks, you get one or the other: stellar growth or stellar cash flow. Cash flow is usually a sign that the product has matured and that the company is starting to transition into milking it for profits, but with accelerating growth, this doesn't seem to be the case for Atlassian.

Figure 9. Atlassian free cash flow The company delivered 92% cash flow growth in 2017, ending the year with free cash flow of $183.3 million. Though the company's stock-based comp has pressured GAAP earnings, the company has been FCF profitable for many years, an indicator of a well-managed company with a sustainable growth trend. Atlassian is also forecasting $230 - $240 million of free cash flow in 2018, implying 28% y/y growth at the midpoint - though we believe this estimate is conservative, as the company has opportunity to outperform on both margins and top-line acceleration.

Management is guiding to $826-$834 million of revenue in 2018, pointing to 34% y/y growth at the midpoint - though if the acceleration trend continues, we could see several quarters of beat-and-raise earnings raising that target much higher. There is conservatism built into the company's (and Wall Street's) models, allowing investors to profit from considerable upside.

Valuation

By no means is Atlassian a cheap stock. Trading at ~9x forward revenues, it's up in the highest echelons of software valuations. However, it's not alone up there. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 10. Atlassian trading comps

Note on methodology: forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on September 1, 2017.

The purpose of this chart is not to construct an average or a target multiple for Atlassian - when software stocks reach this high in the valuation stratosphere, such targets are difficult to aim for. What this chart is intended to show, however, is the fact that there are companies that trade at Atlasssian's valuation - indeed, much higher. And Atlasssian's fundamentals, -10% operating margins stacked against 37% growth, certainly stacks up favorably to companies like Autodesk or Workday.

Also bear in mind that 9x forward revenues when supported by a 37x OCF multiple is not outrageous, especially when backed by strong guidance in revenue and FCF growth. If the company achieves a doubling in cash flow (what it was able to achieve this year), that 37x OCF multiple gets sliced in half to ~18x OCF - a bargain for a growth company by any standards, in any industry.

Given Atlasssian's solid fundamentals, unique positioning in the collaboration space, and rare combination of growth and cash flow, 10x ($40) is not too aspirational of a price target to set for the company; indeed, growth acceleration could send the stock even higher.

Final thoughts

Product is everything in the software industry, and analysis of a software company's financials without the context of its product is almost meaningless. Fortunately for Atlassian bulls, the company is backed by a fantastic product that's achieved meaningful traction in the enterprise collaboration marketplace. And with Atlasssian's no-sales, product-is-everything mentality, this best-of-breed distinction is unlikely to fade.

Growth stories are commonplace in the software industry, but growth at scale is the Silicon Valley nirvana that few companies succeed in reaching. Not only has Atlassian been FCF profitable for a number of years, but it's growing that free cash flow at astronomical rates.

The company trades at a premium for a reason, but the recent market-encompassing pullback in growth stocks has made Atlassian stock temporarily cheap. Buying windows for a company like this are rare, so investors are encouraged to capitalize on this opportunity to pick up shares at a discount and benefit as Atlassian continues to grow at scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.