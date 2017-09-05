Mexico's Oil Production Is Declining Quicker Than Previously Thought

Two weeks ago in my article, Mexico's Declining Oil Production, I presented IEA's and OPEC's projections for the country's output in 2017 and 2018 and how they have evolved over time. I concluded my article indicating that I expected the continued declines in Mexico's projected oil production to be a leading component of downward revisions to IEA's global supply projection into 2018, and that significantly higher oil prices would be needed for Mexico's offshore oil production to stabilize.

I may have been too optimistic.

Quick recap

In August 2017, the latest data available, IEA estimated Mexico's oil production in 2016 at 2.47 mbd, and projected a continued decline to 2.29 mbd in 2017 and 2.17 in 2018.

In August 2017, the latest data available, OPEC estimated Mexico's oil production in 2016 at 2.5 mbd (same as its previous estimate), and projected continued decline to 2.3 mbd in 2017 and 2.1 in 2018.

Significant recent developments

On August 23, Reuters reported that monthly crude production from the Mexican national oil company Pemex fell below 2 mbd in July for the first time in more than two decades, according to company data released that day. The article also pointed out that, in the year-to-date period, Mexico's average crude production stood at 2.01 mbd. I note that Pemex produces the bulk of the country's total oil production, but not all.

On August 29, Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell told Reuters that the country's crude oil production "should average around 1.9 mbd in 2018." I note that the level indicated by Mexico's Energy Minister is 270 kbd and 200 kbd below IEA's and OPEC's projections for the country's oil production in 2018.

What does this mean?

Mr. Coldwell's prediction means both IEA and OPEC will soon need to significantly revise their supply projections for Mexico downward, which may cause renewed bullishness in oil markets.

If 2018 projections for Mexico's oil production is reduced by 200 kbd, over the course of the full year 2018, this alone could reduce projections for global oil inventories for end-2018 by more than 70 million barrels.

Bottom Line

I recently had a detailed discussion with an oil bear who point-blank told me "no non-OPEC country will see further production declines in 2018."

I uncontrollably laughed so hard that I'm surprised he still talks to me.

