A Simple Strategy To Beat The Market Long-Term

Earlier this year I wrote an article in response to a fellow contributor saying to avoid all ETFs. One of the key points in my article was that out of 436 actively managed large cap mutual funds, with managers who had been there for at least 10 years; only 9 outperformed the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX). Given the low percentage (2.06%) of funds that have beaten the market, I started thinking about some easy ways that individual investors can beat the S&P 500 (SPY) and not have to pay underperforming fund managers for the high chance of underperforming the market.

The ideas I came up with are based on the theory of investing in companies in industries with high barriers to entry and/or have a limited number of competitors. The most important aspect of this strategy is to be able to identify industry groups that have high barriers to entry and/or a small number of competitors. The cherry on top is if there is also a mega-trend that is supporting a specific industry group.

The industries I will be covering are digital/mobile advertising, railroads, exchanges, defense, aircraft manufacturing, industrial gases, payments processing and cell towers.

Digital/Mobile advertising

In the digital/mobile advertising space, there are two giants: Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) & Facebook (FB). The following chart shows that combined Google & Facebook hold around a 50% market share of global ad revenues for digital & mobile.

Just holding a large market share in this case is only half the story. In addition to holding the largest piece of the pie, the pie is growing substantially. The following chart shows that this year digital ad spending, which includes mobile will exceed TV ad spending for the first time and continue growing. With this megatrend continuing well into the future, it is easy to see why Google & Facebook have outperformed and should continue to outperform.

Railroads

Back in November 2009 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) purchased railroad giant BNSF. As I noted in my strategy overview railroads fit my mold of being a difficult industry to enter because of the substantial capital requirements that would be required if a company wanted to start a large-scale rail company. In addition, since there are only a handful of large rail companies, that fits the mold for being an industry with a limited number of competitors. The following chart shows the performance of the largest rail companies since November 2009 when Berkshire purchased BNSF. The companies I included were Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU). The following table shows that each of these companies has outperformed the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) and the S&P 500 since Berkshire Hathaway purchased BNSF in November 2009.

Total Return since November 1st 2009 KSU 359.77% UNP 352.06% CSX 315.50% CP 295.52% CNI 280.28% NSC 219.90% IYT 186.74% SPY 177.05%

Exchanges

The next group of companies that I will be covering is exchanges that list stocks, futures, options, etc. Exchanges are vital to financial markets because they give investors a place to clearly see pricing on investments and without these companies, there really is no stock market. Since these companies are vital to financial markets, it is no surprise that this group has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. The companies I included in this group were CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nasdaq (NDAQ) and the CBOE Holdings (CBOE).

*Note: The chart shows ICE underperformed the S&P 500, however, the data does not go back five years since ICE purchased the NYSE back in 2013.

Defense

The next group of companies that I will be covering is mega-cap defense contractors who supply the United States as well as many other countries with defense products/services. The companies in this group include Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD) Raytheon (RTN) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). With global tensions rising, right now there are specific needs like missile defense that governments worldwide be allocating funds. Over the last five years, this group of mega-cap defense contractors has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and given the rising tensions worldwide there will always be a need for governments to spend on defense, whether it is warplanes, missiles, ships, cyber security, etc.

Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

The next "group" of companies I will look at cannot really be classified as a group since there are only two companies. The two heavyweights in commercial aircraft manufacturing are Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). On Boeing's website, they give a great overview of the massive opportunity for spending on commercial aircraft over the next 20 years. The first chart shows that over the next 20 years there is the potential for over $6 TRILLION in market value of commercial aircraft sales. The second chart shows that Boeing and Airbus have the overwhelming majority of the share of this massive market opportunity, which will support continued growth for multiple decades.

Industrial Gases

Industrial gas companies are often overlooked because they are not "exciting" like some of my other categories and because they are not widely seen by the public like all the other categories are. The companies in this group include Praxair (PX), Air Products & Chemicals (APD), Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY) and Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY). The following chart shows the combined these four companies account for roughly 70% of the global industrial gas market. In addition, Linde is trying to merge with Praxair, which will create the largest industrial gas company by global sales.

Payments Processing

The mega-trend of consumers using cashless payment methods will continue for decades and will continue to be proliferated by the globally increased usage of smart phones and the growth of the middle class globally who will be getting access to credit/debt cards for the first time. The "big 3" of payments processing are Visa (V), MasterCard (MA) and PayPal (PYPL). The following chart shows that both Visa and MasterCard have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and while the chart does not show it, PayPal has outperformed the S&P 500 since it started trading after it was spun-out from eBay (EBAY).

Cell Towers

The final group of companies I will be looking at, are companies that are in the cell tower business. The three big players are American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle International (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC). The following chart shows the mega-trend of increased data usage on mobile devices is still at its early stages and one of the main beneficiaries of this will be cell tower companies. This trend will continue to support the value of these cell companies well into the future.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe these industries and the companies within them are worthy of research and consideration by investors because these industries have high barriers to entry and/or have a limited number of competitors. The industries with the largest opportunities are those that have a mega trend behind them. Those industries like digital/mobile advertising, commercial aircraft manufacturing, payments processing and cell towers each have a mega trend behind them. I know many investors will say company xyz is "overpriced" or "overvalued" but I believe I have shown that the companies within these industries are worthy of a premium valuation. If you take the largest company from each industry group and look at the correlation between them, you can see the resulting group of stocks has a low correlation to each other and a moderate correlation to the SPY. Since the companies within each industry group usually trade together, there are a numerous combinations of companies for investors to consider.

GOOG UNP CME LMT BA PX V AMT SPY Alphabet Inc. GOOG - 0.3 0.29 0.31 0.29 0.31 0.44 0.31 0.58 Union Pacific Corporation UNP 0.3 - 0.36 0.4 0.41 0.51 0.41 0.3 0.65 CME Group Inc. CME 0.29 0.36 - 0.37 0.29 0.33 0.37 0.17 0.53 Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT 0.31 0.4 0.37 - 0.52 0.37 0.38 0.28 0.57 Boeing Company BA 0.29 0.41 0.29 0.52 - 0.44 0.39 0.3 0.6 Praxair, Inc. PX 0.31 0.51 0.33 0.37 0.44 - 0.47 0.36 0.67 Visa Inc. V 0.44 0.41 0.37 0.38 0.39 0.47 - 0.43 0.67 American Tower Corporation (REIT) AMT 0.31 0.3 0.17 0.28 0.3 0.36 0.43 - 0.54 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 0.58 0.65 0.53 0.57 0.6 0.67 0.67 0.54 -

