BDC Market Update And Total Returns Since 2014

This article also discusses the total returns for many BDCs since 2014 compared to the S&P 500.

Investors should be patient and putting together a list of potential buys looking for BDCs that can deliver sustainable returns over the long term.

Most BDCs have experienced material declines since early May 2017, and we will likely see lower prices through Oct/Nov with a year-end rally.

Volatility Continues

As many readers are well aware, I am constantly trying to time my purchases of Business Development Companies ("BDCs") using many indicators such as VOLATILITY S&P 500 (VIX) and the CNN Fear & Greed Index both shown below.

Average BDC Performance

Fear is an excellent driver for lower BDC prices (and higher yields) as they are thrown into a basket with other higher yield investments that are sold indiscriminately when investors head to safety.

As mentioned in previous articles, I am expecting BDCs to experience volatility through Oct/Nov with a year-end rally. For now, the average BDC continues to trend lower since May 2017. However, many of the higher quality BDCs have recently held up, including PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TCG BDC Inc .(CGBD), Main Street Capital (MAIN), TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG), TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX), and PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT).

As discussed in "BDC Index Fund Continues To Underperform The Average", using UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) as a proxy for the average BDC is not ideal as it typically underperforms the average for the reasons discussed in the article.

When and what should we start buying?

I'm personally waiting for lower prices, and I expect there are many reasons for increased volatility in the coming months. For real-time notices of when I start to make purchases, please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" platform that now includes live Google spreadsheets with real-time updated pricing and recommendations, easy to use and helpful in identifying actionable opportunities during market volatility.

BDC Total Returns Since 2014:

As mentioned earlier, BDCs remain lower since early May 2017, and the average performance is now below the S&P 500 over the last 32 months. However, there are quite a few still outperforming the market as shown below.

Explanation of total returns: The Change in Price assumes you purchased the stock at the end of 2014. Dividends do not assume reinvestment and are calculated using the amounts paid (or accrued) divided by the purchase price.

Higher Total Returns:

Investors looking for higher total returns and sustainable dividends should take the time to go through the following articles that discuss how to analyze BDCs:

Or for a list of BDCs that I believe will outperform over the upcoming quarters, please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" platform.

Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that this includes stocks and/or Baby Bonds and some are very small (not meaningful positions) for contacting Investor Relations for additional information and honestly disclosing that I am a shareholder. There are over 50 publicly-traded BDCs and I try to cover as many as possible, but I do not have the bandwidth to include each company for each article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABDC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BKCC, CGBD, FDUS, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, MAIN, MRCC, MVC, NMFC, PFLT, PNNT, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, SVVC, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, WHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.