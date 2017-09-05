Opportunistic REIT Investing

I love investing in REITs because they have 2 distinct characteristics that work beautifully together:

Fundamental stability from layers of protection A vigorous reaction function in market price

Let us dig a little bit deeper into each of these topics.

Layers of protection

REIT cash flows generally come from tenants through leases with predefined terms that protect the REIT if something goes wrong.

For example, if a store is not performing well and a tenant wants to close up shop, they still have to pay rent. Alternatively, if a tenant goes bankrupt, the REIT can simply re-lease the asset to the next tenant in line.

Thus, the REIT is nearly immune from either problem of poor store performance or poor tenant performance. The REIT will only be in trouble if BOTH bad events occur. The location performing poorly prevents favorable re-leasing AND the tenant is too insolvent to pay the lease.

Vigorous reaction function

REITs generally are volatile relative to the S&P. The market will often react sharply to a problem in isolation without checking to see if there are protection mechanisms in place. In recent REIT history, there are countless examples of this. Here are a few off the top of my head:

The financial crisis was a much bigger deal fundamentally for the broader market than it was for REITs. FFO only dropped 5.7% in 2008 and 8.9% in 2009, after a bumper year in 2007.

The S&P experienced much sharper problems with many companies’ earnings going negative. Note on the chart below that PE ratios skyrocketed during the recession. I can assure you this was not from stock prices going up, but rather from earnings plummeting.

Source: multpl.com

Despite a much milder fundamental impact, REITs actually sold off harder than the S&P.

This is a powerful market price reaction function resulting from the market forgetting to account for REIT’s layers of protection. While tenants undoubtedly suffered during the crash, leases kept REIT cash flows largely intact. Certain sectors without leases, like hotels, still suffered, but REITs generally were ok.

Moving on to more specific examples, CorEnergy dropped over 60% during the recent oil and gas price crash.

2 of CORR’s major tenants went bankrupt and the market panicked. Once again, it was a failure to consider the protection mechanism. The tenants failed, but the properties were rock solid such that the debtors of the 2 failed companies voluntarily honored the leases through bankruptcy so as to continue using the assets.

Harvey provides another example

As hurricane Harvey sat over Houston, Whitestone REIT (WSR) dropped about 5% due to its concentration of properties in the area.

In this instance there are 2 protection mechanisms:

Property insurance that covers both the damage and potential lost rent Perhaps the hurricane will miss WSR’s properties

It turns out to have been the second protection as WSR reported only minor damage with all of its properties still operational.

Opportunistic REIT Investing

At the risk of exposing the recipe of our secret sauce, there seems to be a pattern to the emergence of great buying opportunities.

The market will react very hard to news that seems bad for a REIT or group of REITs. Sometimes the market will be right and it is actually bad, but other times there is an unconsidered mechanism of protection keeping the REIT safe. When you can identify said mechanism and know the markets’ reaction was incorrect, that is the time to pounce.

Here are a few current opportunities of this nature:

Simon Properties (SPG) full thesis linked here:

A similar reaction function happens every time a retailer announces store closures. Retail REITs sell off without acknowledgement of the correcting mechanism. Many Sears stores are being replaced by higher paying tenants. Macy’s can be broken down into multiple small shops for a sizable rent upgrade. The number of options that retail REITs have to protect themselves is too numerous to mention, so how about we reference the numbers instead.

Simon Properties Group has “suffered” a stream of store closures, yet, through protection mechanisms, it manages to continue experiencing strong positive growth.

Source: SNL Financial

I consider the massive price drop below to be a sizable overreaction.

We use SPG as the poster child for this phenomenon since it is the biggest, but a similar pattern could be seen in most of the retail REITs.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

JCAP is investing heavily in self-storage development and has sold off lately with the rest of the sector on fears of oversupply.

While I do believe the upside is slightly diminished compared to what it was before self-storage fundamentals turned, I think the market is overestimating the downside. Specifically, it is treating JCAP as an equity self-storage REIT rather than as a lender.

JCAP’s developments are structured such that they have the option to buy the property upon completion but not an obligation to do so. I suspect that in this more challenging environment they will still buyout the properties with the highest potential, but may pass on the weaker opportunities. In electing to not buy, it still gets revenues from the lending activity causing it to be made whole plus a bit of interest. This is one of few instances in which an mREIT is safer than its equity counterparts.

At the reduced price, JCAP is trading substantially below where it raised capital, so shareholders would come out ahead from just the interest + principal.

Uniti Group (UNIT): We recently wrote on Uniti so I will not repeat it here.

Unlike REITs, our fallibility does not come with layers of protection, so check our work and comment below about if/where we are wrong so other readers can benefit from your judgment.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long SPG, UNIT and JCAP. I am personally long SPG, UNIT and JCAP. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.