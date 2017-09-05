The best opportunities always present themselves when investors forget that things move in cycles.

Return on invested capital is cyclical even for the best businesses in the world.

In our flagship report we wrote on 7/29 discussing “the true power of thinking long-term and what it does to your investment portfolio,” we said that:

“The power of compounding… even for commodity producers A business’s long-term profitability comes down to two key variables: 1) return on invested capital and 2) the capacity at which one can invest. These two key business principles have been preached by the legendary Warren Buffett over and over again in his annual shareholder letters. A great business is one which can earn a high return on invested capital, and one where it can continuously invest at that rate of return. Over time, you can’t not make money following this approach. Well, commodity producers earn a very high return on invested capital and have large capacities to invest if commodity prices are high enough.”

Return on invested capital and the capacity at which one can invest determine the long-term value of a business. In today’s commodity price environment, close to 95% of commodity producers are not generating a sufficient ROIC to justify an investment. Likewise, investors have shunned energy producers and turned their heads to behemoths like Google, Facebook, and Apple which all generate ROIC well above 25%.

The dilemma with business analysis is that commodities move in cycles, and the potential capture of higher ROIC investments for the behemoths like Google, Facebook and Apple are limited. It’s limited because the second tenant “capacity” comes into play.

Take for example Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), their combined market share is currently 61.4% of the world internet advertising and 23.2% of the worldwide advertising budget!

Source: Horizon Kinetics Q2 Report

What are the assumptions investors needing to make to arrive at their current valuation of the two?

As Murray Stahl of Horizon Kinetics said in their Q2 letter:

“Of course, as Google’s and Facebook’s share of worldwide advertising expenses increases, they must eventually reflect the cyclical attributes of the industry that clearly everyone expects they will dominate. Eventually, the P/E ratios accorded to their shares will come to reflect the cyclicality of the industry. The problem is that no one can predict what their maximum market share percentage will be. Therefore, the imponderables are: (1) the maximum share of advertising revenue these firms can achieve; (2) the time at which the maximum share will be reached; (3) the P/E at the time that Google and Facebook absolutely dominate advertising; and (4) whether there will be a cyclical decline in advertising expenditure that will disrupt the growth of these firms, and if so, when it might occur. Ultimately, the situation for an investor today is that of two cyclical firms that appear now and will continue to appear to be growth companies until they achieve true dominance of the industry—a position they are almost on the verge of achieving—and then there is likely to be valuation multiple compression. The question is: When will the market realize that? It is a very dangerous game to play.”

So, this brings back to our point in business analysis and understanding the intrinsic value of businesses. Is it appropriate for investors to project “rosy forever” for companies like Google, Amazon (AMZN), Facebook, Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL)? Or is the more prudent approach to factor in cyclical factors resulting in “capacity” constraints on deploying capital at high ROICs?

This then circles back to our investments in energy companies. Yes, it’s a fact today that energy producers do not produce an attractive return on invested capital, but should investors extrapolate that forecast into the future as well?

Energy investors today, such as ourselves, must take the cold hard look at facts and cycles. Often, we are blinded by the recent price action, perception and sentiment that takes grip of the investment community. The consensus has never outperformed, and they never should as they represent the bunch. So, for our enterprising investors in the service, ask yourself one simple question: have investors completely forsaken the notion that energy and cyclical companies will be able to sustainably generate a high ROIC in the future?

Spoiler alert: yes, they have.

This is perhaps why value and growth stock outperformance/underperformance move in cycles, and why narratives take hold. Investing is cyclical, and that applies to even the best companies.

