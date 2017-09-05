Libyan Turmoil Is Great For Oil

In recent weeks, we have seen a significant change in oil production, on a preliminary basis, coming from Libya. While many market participants may not consider Libya to be an important area to focus on, especially since the nation produces just over 1% of global oil output, the wild swings in output from the nation in recent years has had both bullish and now bearish impacts on the global energy markets. In what follows, I will dig into some events that have taken place in the OPEC nation's borders and give my reasoning behind why the oil market should be reacting in a positive light to these developments even though it hasn't yet.

A look at Libya's oil production recently

Over the past couple of years, the amount of oil produced within Libya has been quite small, not only by global standards but also compared to what the nation has produced in the past. Following the Libyan revolution in 2011, a man named Ibrahim Jadhran was appointed to the position of leader over the Petroleum Facilities Guards, an arm of the military tasked with protecting the nation's oil reserves. In 2012, he denounced the Muslim Brotherhood that had been ruling central Libya and broke his forces off so as to fight for some degree of autonomy for oil-producing regions within the nation.

The end result has been quite volatile. While Libya produced, back in 2006, 1.702 million barrels of oil per day, that number plummeted during the Libyan revolution and even after that ended in 2011 the amount of oil produced by the nation remained low. According to OPEC, output in 2015 averaged 0.404 million barrels per day. In 2016, it had declined to 0.390 million barrels per day. That represents a decrease of 1.312 million barrels per day from a decade earlier and certainly helped the global oil glut to not worsen further.

This year, however, as rival factions have worked together to bring oil production back online, output has soared. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you'll see that production rose from 0.678 million barrels per day in January to 1.001 million barrels per day in July of this year. This was, of course, after a dip to just 0.552 million barrels per day in April. When you consider that the amount of excess oil being pumped onto the global market, according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration) during 2016 was just 0.16 million barrels per day and that that was instrumental in pushing prices to a more than decade low, the swing that can be seen and that has been seen from Libya is potentially industry-altering.

*Created by Author

Problems have arisen that are good for oil bulls

According to government statements, it was expected that, by the end of this year, oil production in Libya could stand at an impressive 1.20 million barrels per day. If this does come to fruition, it could prove problematic for long-term oil investors like myself, but recent developments in the country could make this hard to achieve, or perhaps even impossible. You see, on August 19th, an armed group known as the Rayayina Patrols Brigade shut the valve at the Sharara oil field. On September 4th, it was announced that foreign workers at Sharara have been temporarily evacuated from the area. This accounts for production throughout the country of 0.283 million barrels per day.

Since then, the group has shut down oil production at El-Teel and Hamada as well, bringing total outage for Libya of 0.361 million barrels per day, or about 36.1% of the country's total oil production. In response to this, the Libyan government has put out a notice that they are looking for the group's leaders, men named Ashraf el-Qaraj and Ali Belaezi. The group claims to be operating under the command of the Petroleum Facilities Guards, but the commander of that group has come out and called the Rayayina Patrols Brigade a "rogue militia".

Irrespective of whether this new group is operating in an effort to gain some prominence for itself, whether it is actually operating under the command of one of the larger rival factions in order to discredit one or the other party, or fits into some other category entirely, the impact on global oil markets is undeniably bullish. On one hand, it has to be wondered exactly how much of an iron grip the new group has, because on August 28th, the Libyan government was able to start production activities at Hamada again but, at just 8 thousand barrels per day, it's immaterial. On the other hand, the fact that the vast majority of the affected oil production has come offline and stayed offline during this time frame speaks as to how hard it is to stop different parties from tampering with Libya's oil pipelines.

Under the most bearish case for oil investors, this could be a temporary blip on the radar that will lead to a drop in total crude stocks, keeping all else the same, but oil production will eventually come back online again. The most bullish case would be a scenario where Libya plunges back into conflict and oil output from the nation tanks back to a fraction of where it is today. Unfortunately, neither I nor anybody else knows what the future holds here, but for the meantime we can conclude a few things. For starters, for every week that all three fields remain offline, Libya pumps 2.527 million barrels of crude into the global market. That translates into 131.765 million barrels of oil per year. Second, the longer time passes before oil production from the fields comes back online, the more bullish the scenario is. If we use August 19th as the start date, disruptions have already been going on for 18 days.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, what is happening regarding Libya is undeniably positive for long-term oil bulls. I do believe that it's important to continue observing what is happening in the country because any little change can have materially good or materially bad consequences for oil market participants. More generally though, I think that this is a good lesson for market participants that illustrates something of importance.

Namely, that while rising US and Canadian oil production (mostly US) is bad for the markets, and while the increases seen from Libya and Nigeria have been bad as well, the instability seen in impoverished nations that rely on oil production for a bulk of oil revenue can throw a wrench into any bearish thesis out there. The list of countries that market participants should watch closely consists of Venezuela, Nigeria, and Libya, but also nations where other conflicts exist or where political risks lie, such as Iraq and Iran, should be monitored closely as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.