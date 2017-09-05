Tesla's Bonds Are Also Too Expensive

Alliance Bernstein's Gershon Distenfeld said, “I own a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), I love the product. But I think investors recognize that 5.3% was probably not the right price.”

SA Contributor The Structure of Price said, “The Tesla issue, with its chastening fall-off in the secondary market, may mark the termination of an upturn in junk bond prices, which has lasted for 18 months.”

SA Contributor Parke Shall said, ”Tesla's recent bond offering was clearly not priced correctly when it was first issued and the market has, as we predicted, made it clear that there is more risk inherent in owning Tesla debt than a 5.3% coupon implies.”

After reading all these reputable authors’ analyses, I have a distinct feeling that Tesla’s recent bond issue may have not been priced properly. In this post, I will estimate what Tesla’s new bond issue should have been priced at, based on the current bond market condition.

Bond Yield as Cost of Debt

The cost of financing through a debt offering includes both the coupon interest expense and the opportunity in the form of issuing a bond price discount from par value. The sum of both costs is the yield to maturity of the bond. The bond yield can be estimated by the “sum of the risk parts” method. A risky bond should yield at a higher level than a riskless bond. The difference in yields (yield spread) should commensurate with its risk level. Bonds as long-term loan contracts are precisely priced based on contractual terms.

For many obvious reasons, case in point in pricing Tesla’s recent bond issuing, we will first take emotion out of the usual Tesla equity valuation process. Let’s say, if an automobile company "ABC" with CEO "John Smith" plans to float an 8-year, B- rated, callable, straight bond (Table A), the bond should be yielding based on the following risk structure:

Bond Yield = AA Yield+Sector Risk+Credit Risk+Call Risk (1)

The intuition behind this is that an ABC junk bond issue should have a yield high enough to compensate for the three additional risks, compared to a conventional investment grade, say a AA rated bond. Once the above structure is established, the rest of the task is simply to estimate each component. The logic of the estimation process is intuitive. While holding other factors constant, the yield difference must be a result of the difference in one factor. For example, the difference in B- yield and AA yield for otherwise identical bonds must be a result of the credit risk premium. Therefore, the following illustrates the process I use to estimate each component in Equation (1):

Investment-Grade Bond Yield (2.69%)

(All data below is from Bloomberg.)

Step 1: I first searched on Bloomberg for all the US. Corporate AA bonds with similar maturity dates and identify 38 of such bonds (Table 1). The average yield is 2.69%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Sector Risk Premium (+ 0.36%)

Step 2: In Table 2, I further identify 11 bonds in the automobile sector from Table 1. The average bond yield is 3.05%. The difference between the auto bond yields and all AA bond yields, 0.36%, should measure the sector risk premium.

Credit Risk Premium (+ 3.40%)

Step 3: All seven B- rated bonds in the automobile manufacturing sector are identified in Table 3. The average yield is 6.45% which is 3.40% higher than the average yield of all bonds in the sector. The 3.40% represents the credit risk of B- rated junk bonds.

Call Risk Premium (+ 0.73%)

Step 4: The average yield of a group of 8 B- rated callable bonds is compared with that of B- rated non-callable bonds (Table 4). The yield difference of 0.41% measures the call risk premium.

Fair Bond Yield (6.86%)

Step 5: Summing up all components as in (1) and as in Table 5A:

ABC Fair Yield = 2.69 % + 0.36 % + 3.40 % + 0.41 % = 6.86%

Actual Bond Yield 5.3% Is Too Low

In August 15, this ABC bond was actually priced at 5.3% which is 1.56% lower than the fair yield 6.86% as illustrated above. With a bond duration around 6.5 years, the 1.56% lower yield translates into 10.14% (=1.56% x 6.5) overvalued in bond prices. To a typical stock investor, 10% overvaluation may be borderline significant. But I want to stress that merely 25 basis points in annual bond return would have moved a professional bond manager from one performance quartile to the next - as a typical corporate bond is nearly priced to perfection. Obviously, the real question is to explain this strikingly large discrepancy.

Musk Premium Strikes Again?

OK, we all know that Company ABC is Tesla. The CEO is not John Smith. It is Elon Musk. As it is well known that Tesla’s stockholders have enjoyed a significant “Elon Musk Premium” in recent years, it may therefore stand to reason that Tesla bondholders should receive the same benefit. Or, should they?

While stockholders and convertible bondholders expect to receive the upside of the company, the best outcome for straight bondholders is to get paid the promised coupons and get their money back at maturity. So, it is implausible that any rational straight bondholders would pay a large equity like premium on a fixed payoff investment. I must confess that I'm totally at odds with the seemingly “transferability” of a Musk equity premium to bond premium.

I believe that many readers will enlighten me with many answers, hopefully plausible ones.

An Implicit Credit Rating of BB?

Another more likely explanation for the bond premium is that there is speculation that the market actually priced the bond at an ”implicit” better than S&P’s B- or Moody’s B3 credit risk. A de facto BB rating will suggest a 200 basis points for the credit risk, instead of the 300 basis points for B-, which would explain 100 basis points of the 156 basis points of the mispricing. That being said, I have no idea why investors would use a non-junk rating BB on an explicitly B- rated junk bond, which was just newly rated by the rating agencies.

Now, it is common to see a seasoned bond’s implicit rating being priced in differently from the actual rating at the time. This is due to the practice that rating agencies’ actions often lag the changes in the company’s financials. However, it is highly unusual that a newly issued bond would have a worse/lower rating than it deserves, since both the company and underwriters would more likely have the incentive to overstate the new issue prices, or understate the issuing yield, by using a better than normal credit rating. Especially in the post-2008 era, it is not the rating agency’s “legal interest” to inflate a company’s financials in order to assign a higher rating that it deserves. Actually, if there were a bias on the rating agency’s part, it is more likely an over-conservative one. S&P may have rated Tesla’s bond too low at B-, while it should have been rated B to BB.

Following the same reasoning, if the B- rating were too low, what should be the “correct” rating which justified Tesla’s actual low yield at 5.3%? To find the implied rating, I reversed the same Step 3 above to find an otherwise identical group of better than B- rated bonds which will yield 5.3% (Table 5). The 11 bonds I identified in Table x with an average yield of 5.26% have a bond rating between B and BB.

Is Tesla a BB Rated, Non-Junk Bond Issuer?

Do I really have to answer this question? This is when common sense should kick in. Otherwise, in terms of Tesla’s credit risk, which is different from Elon Musk's credit risk, please read many critically acclaimed articles by Montana Skeptic. In terms of Tesla’s cash flow ability to repay unsecured debt, just read any two of the following excellent SA authors’ works: EnerTuition, FundamentalSpeculation, Orange Peel Investments, Downtown Investments Advisory, Bill Maurer, Value Analyst, and Ploutos. After that, the answer to the above question will be obvious.

Finally, the bond traders also realize the obvious mispricing. Just a week after its offering, Tesla's bond yield has quickly moved from 5.3% to 5.65%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.