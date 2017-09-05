Robust Performance In Macau Is Good For Casinos And China

For quite some time now, I have believed that the picture in Macau, from a casino revenue perspective, is a pretty decent barometer for the state of the Chinese economy or, at the very least, of whether or not the housing bubble there will eventually burst. Because of this, I, from time to time, provide an update of the situation in Macau and give my thoughts not only on what it means for the companies that have exposure there, such as Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MLCO), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and MGM Resorts (MGM), but what it means for China as a whole. In what follows, I will make the case that, for now at least, both the firms operating in Macau and China itself is likely fairly well off and, because of this, it might not be a bad idea for investors to consider a stake in some of the aforementioned firms.

Gaming revenue in Macau remains robust

For a couple of years, the year-over-year gaming revenue figures, reported by the Gaming, Inspection, and Coordination Bureau of Macau on a monthly basis, had been downright awful. Every month, it seemed as though there were no end in sight to the malaise and the companies operating within Macau (the publicly-traded ones at least) suffered as a result. Last year, though, the picture turned to the positive when data came in positive year-over-year for the month of August. The increase compared to the prior August, was just 1.1%, but it marked the end of declines and the resumption of gaming revenue growth in the region.

While gaming revenue in Macau had started 2016 off deep in the red, with revenue for January down 21.4% year-over-year, that decrease had narrowed substantially until, in December, total revenue for the year was down only 3.3%. In 2017, fortunately, there has been no red for the region. As you can see in the table below, gaming revenue has been consistently higher this year compared to last, driven by a mix of new casinos opening and traffic returning to the area. In August, even though figures were worse on a year-over-year basis than in July, revenue was up 20.4% at 22.67 billion patacas compared to the same month of 2016. Year-to-date, revenue in the region stood at 172.016 billion patacas, a whopping 19.1% above the 144.396 billion patacas seen during the same time frame last year.

*Taken from the Gaming, Inspection, and Coordination Bureau of Macau

Obviously, this is fantastic for all parties involved, especially Melco Crown since the firm receives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from Macau (with a small but measurable chunk coming from the Philippines as well). This can be seen in Melco Crown's share price which, over the past year, has risen by 71.6%. Of course, other players have fared quite well. Wynn Resorts, for instance, has seen its share price climb 57.5% over the past year, while MGM's has jumped 35.4%. Even Las Vegas Sands, the laggard of the group, did quite well as its share price rose an impressive 20.7% during the same time frame.

A breakdown of where activity is at

*Created by Author

While it's great to see the impact on the share prices of these casino operators over the past 12 months, and while continued growth, if it does continue, will have a positive impact on the firms in this space, it's interesting, in my opinion, to see where the main activity has been at recently. To see what the picture looks like, I created the graph above, which shows gaming revenue in the VIP Baccarat category during the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2016.

*Created by Author

As you can see by looking at this data, VIP Baccarat has demonstrated amazing growth. During the relevant time frame, revenue surged by 25.2%, rising to an astounding 71.349 billion patacas. This has been, truly, the driving force behind the improvement in Macau's gaming industry since this accounts for about 56.5% of total gambling revenue in the region. To put this in perspective, I also looked at just regular Bacarrat in the graph above. While VIP Baccarat has seen strong growth year-over-year, regular Baccarat has seen its revenue rise by just 6.1%.

*Created by Author

Two other categories I decided to look at are Slot Machines and Cussec, the third and fourth largest gambling categories according to the Bureau. Slot Machines, as you can see in the graph above, saw revenue rise 15.2% year-over-year. Cussec, meanwhile, fared quite well. According to the Bureau, revenue in the first half of 2017 is up a strong 19.4% year-over-year.

*Created by Author

This data actually points to something really interesting: the fact that while sales have increased, the composition of the sales tells an intriguing story. You see, according to my prior reading on Macau, the big money that comes in the form of VIP Baccarat or really any premium gaming tends to have fairly low margins. This means that, even though revenue is growing, margins won't be as fat as some might like. The lower end of the market, which has also grown but at a slower pace, tends to have more appealing margins. This tells me one other thing though, which is that, while margins may not be that great, the big money inflow to the region likely points to a scenario where the spenders (many from mainland China but others from all over the world) are confident in their financial condition. This implies a certain level of comfort regarding China's broader economy.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I continue to be impressed by what is happening in Macua. The last time I wrote on the region was April 3rd of this year and, since then, gaming revenue has expanded nicely. I am still fearful of the housing bubble in China and I remain convinced by the fact that their economy can only grow at a rapid pace for so long, but the data at this point in time, when looking at Macau, appears bullish not only for the firms operating there but for China as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.