Five Below Does It Again

Five Below (FIVE) has been one of my favorite retailers for a long time and indeed, one of my favorite long ideas in the entire market. The company's growth profile remains outstanding and it has a niche product offering that Amazon cannot easily undermine. With lots of growth still in front of it, FIVE has been an easy stock to love. But the stock itself hasn't yet crested the highs set in the summer of 2016 as investors have become a bit uneasy about its longer term success. But after yet another outstanding quarter, I simply cannot see how you wouldn't want to own this stock.

As I mentioned, FIVE hasn't meaningfully moved past the highs set last year, although a brief foray into new highs was attempted back in May of this year. That move, however, was short-lived and the bears quickly took over, keeping FIVE from attempting another run ever since. Importantly, however, the 200DMA has turned appreciably higher and that should provide at least some support in the coming weeks and months. Barring some sort of sizable rally, the stock and the 200DMA are going to collide; it is just a matter of what happens when they do.

The momentum indicators are showing some weakness as the sharp rally this past spring has given way to a meandering consolidation. The bulls, in other words, have been on summer holiday but if FIVE is to rally, that situation needs to be rectified. I'm not seeing anything particularly bullish here but at the same time, it isn't bearish, either. The stock looks to be in wait-and-see mode and for me, that's just fine because the fundamentals are such that as time goes on, the stock gets cheaper and cheaper.

Q2 really was quite a sight to behold as FIVE blew past even its own guidance. Total sales were up 29% as FIVE continues to produce eye-watering gains quarter after quarter. Comps flew higher by better than 9% and a store base that was 19% larger than the comparable quarter last year did the rest. This has been the story with FIVE; very high rates of comp growth and even higher rates of store growth have helped it produce the tremendous results we've become accustomed to. And keep in mind that FIVE's comps are stacking on top of each other; this isn't one good flash-in-the-pan quarter or year. This is a long term trend and FIVE just continues amaze. On the store growth front, FIVE maintains there is opportunity for 2k stores over time and with it still under 600 at present, we are talking another 200%+ of the current store base over the next several years. That alone is worth a tremendous amount of revenue and profit growth irrespective of what the current stores do.

Operating income and net income were both up roughly two-thirds in Q2 as FIVE's long term vision for margins continues to come to fruition. I've detailed FIVE's infrastructure plans before and noted that it is busy today investing in the supply chain it needs tomorrow. As I said, the ultimate goal is a store base three or four times the size it is today and that requires immense infrastructure buildout. The results however, are seen in its constant improvement in margins. Higher and higher levels of sales will leverage down its operating costs and you don't have to take my word for it; just have a look at its past few earnings reports for the evidence. Obviously, this story is going to continue and while FIVE's revenue growth is impressive in its own right, its margin growth is where the lion's share of EPS growth is going to come from.

FIVE sports a very high multiple, as you'd expect, but given its growth profile, I don't find the stock expensive in the least. It is going for 29 times this year's earnings and 24 on next year's estimates. That's steep but consider that 20%+ EPS growth is normal for this company and indeed, that's what analysts have FIVE doing for the foreseeable future. That puts its PEG around 1.3 to 1.5 depending on which estimates you use and that's very reasonably priced indeed. This stock is never going to go for 15 times earnings or something similar so if you are waiting for that, you may as well move on. But for very reasonably priced growth and enormous opportunity ahead, I'm not sure there's a better story in retail than Five Below.

