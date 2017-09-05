Ross Stores: Rally Time Again?

Photo credit

Ross Stores (ROST) has been tremendously successful in the past few years as consumers have made it pretty clear that value is a priority when they shop for apparel. Ross has been well positioned to take advantage of that and while TJX has done the same thing, the latter has seen a bit choppier road than the former. Ross has been the model for retail success recently and a very impressive Q2 earnings report has shares perking up once again. But with heavy exposure to Harvey and a shift in sentiment among investors with respect to retail stocks, is it still prudent to be bullish on Ross?

We'll begin with the chart and like a lot of retailers, Ross had a very strong ending to 2016 only to see most or all of its gains given back in 2017. The stock has been very weak so far this year and hit just $53 a couple of months ago. It has rallied rather sharply since then with a sizable portion of that rally coming off of the earnings report. But we are still at $59 against highs near $70 earlier this year.

Speaking of those highs, that is one feather in the bears' collective cap; Ross made a double top at $69 in November and February and that signaled the end of the rally. Since the double top was confirmed in February Ross has been very weak and any rally attempt - apart from the one the stock is experiencing right now - has been feeble and quickly squashed. We'll see what comes of this one but so far, so good.

The 50DMA has turned up for the first time in months and while the 200DMA is still negatively sloped, it is only a few dollars overhead. That means that if the rally does continue, it could crest the 200DMA and at least get it to flatten out. That's a medium term thing as turning 200DMAs takes a long time but with the shorter MA turning up and the rally staying strong for now, that could very well happen.

The momentum indicators are looking much better as well on a weekly basis as the MACD just saw a bullish crossover and while the level of the MACD isn't bullish, a crossover is. The others are turning higher as well, indicating that the bulls aren't just rolling over as they were in the previous 8 or 10 months. That's very positive and when the momentum indicators begin to move up like that, it can signal the end of the downtrend. We're too early on to know for sure but things are looking up.

From a fundamental perspective, things are still looking up as well as Ross continues to find a way to be great in a tough environment. Sales were up 8% on comps of 4%, nearly doubling analyst expectations of just over 2% comps. Keep in mind that Ross has been stacking comp gains onto comp gains for years at this point and the run it has had is simply astonishing. How a company this big with this many years of comp gains in a row continues to add 4% is a mystery but one thing I'm sure of is that Ross is very, very good.

That sales momentum helped drive merchandise margin up and that, in turn, sent costs as a percentage of revenue down. That pushed operating margin up to nearly 15% in Q2 and again, Ross has no business being this good. The formula, however, continues to work really well and as long as Ross continues to produce sales leverage, its margins will continue to rise. Cost discipline and comp sales gains are a powerful mixture and Ross figured that out a long time ago. Ross is very well positioned to continue to take advantage of consumers wanting a "good deal" when shopping for apparel and there's no reason to think its fundamentals are going to slip anytime soon.

Of course, Ross does have pretty significant exposure to Harvey-impacted areas and while it seems almost vulgar to think about that given the massive amount of human suffering and loss of life that has occurred, it is relevant to this discussion. The impact to Ross won't be known at least until it reports for Q3 but revenue growth will almost certainly fall off a bit in addition to any stores that are damaged and must remained closed. These factors will be small in terms of the entire company's results but nevertheless, growth estimates for the rest of the year need to come down slightly as a result. More importantly, I'm sure you'll all join me in wishing everyone impacted by the storm a speedy and full recovery.

Estimates haven't come down at all and indeed, are up since the earnings report. I think Harvey is going to cost Ross a bit of growth but obviously, any slowdown that occurs will be transitory. The stock is going for 18 times this year's earnings, which puts it at a PEG of about 1.7 on its longer term EPS growth rate. That's not particularly cheap but it isn't egregious, either. Analysts, very importantly, have sales growth dwindling a bit next year as the sheer pace of comp sales growth Ross has been achieving should slow down at some point. Analysts apparently think that "some point" is 2018 but the good news about that is that if Ross does continue to grow at mid-single digit rates, it will handily beat lower estimates. We're way too early on to know if that's the case but it is something to consider. On the whole, however, Ross still looks like a buy here. The valuation is fair but the chart is starting to look up and Ross continues to win in a very difficult environment. If you want a retailer, you want a leader and that is Ross.

