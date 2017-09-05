China Creates A Bitcoin Buying Opportunity

China cracked down on initial coin offerings also known as ICOs. This dragged down the price of many crytpocurrencies including Bitcoin. Initial Coin Offerings are named after the better known Initial Public offering or IPO when a private corporation goes public. In the cryptoworld it is called an ICO when a new cryptocurrency is launched like a ZCASH or something like the Betking Bankroll tokens. But the former; Zcash is very much like the launch of a new Bitcoin while the second is more like a company issuing stock.



A team of people needs capital to build a piece of code with a for-profit model with part of the profit - indirectly - diverted towards those who hold the coins issued. Zcash owners do not share in any revenue streams generated by the developers. Zcash buyers merely buy it in the expectation of appreciation that a currency with Zcash features will be widely embraced and others will clamor for the currency.



I’ve previously discussed why I believe a crackdown on the second model is unsurprising, not necessarily a bad thing and may ultimately benefit Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies.



Events prove me wrong. At least so far. China cracked down and we’ve seen a major sell-off in cryptos across the board. It’s hard to dispute these events are connected. Korea appears to be next. The market may actually anticipate others to follow suit.



I don’t mind regulators coming down with the hammer because there’s a fair share of unscrupulous entrepreneurs that offer ICOs with either a very mediocre plan while paying themselves generously or where the whole idea is to run with the money after raising it.



I am somewhat surprised Bitcoin is brought down with the riff-raff as I would expect a lot of the grey or black money that exists within the crypto universe to seek refuge in Bitcoin. The many ICOs also resulted in a lot of competition for Bitcoin. People have been diversifying away from the leading cryptos into all sorts of more speculative cryptocurrencies.



The table below shows Bitcoin’s market cap dominance versus that of other cryptocurrencies.





It is only natural to shrink as it started out as the sole Cryptocurrency and viable alternatives have entered the market over time. Some will likely take more share over time. However in the short term it makes sense Bitcoin will regain some of its former dominance at least against the “Other” category.



China is effectively putting a stop on future competition. Something which in my opinion only accelerates a process that would take place anyway; that of the market getting rid of the bad apples and incorporated for profit endeavours only being able to raise money through lawful means.



Chinese Bitcoin miners control perhaps as much as 80 of the mining power. Which means Chinese firms take in a large percentage of the Bitcoin mining rewards consisting of new Bitcoin and transaction fees paid by Bitcoin users. With 80% of these fees going towards Chinese firms and citizens not being fooled into backing questionable ventures I’d be surprised to see the Chinese government move on Bitcoin and the big alts soon after.



Conclusion

There has been a major sell-off in Bitcoin after it hit $5000 and China cracked down on ICOs. I don’t expect the hammer coming down on ICOs to be bad for Bitcoin. Actually, I think it will refocus attention towards the leading cryptocurrencies away from the ICO frauds and completely legit and ethical new ventures fueled by ICO. As I’m writing his coinmarketcap reports a Bitcoin price of $4174 and I expect a rebound towards $4400 soon. However, I’m much more confident of Bitcoin breaking $5k again in the long term.

Additional disclosure: I own Bitcoin and ZCash among other cryptocurrencies.