BP's Mad Dog Phase 2, A Deepwater Case Study

BP has demonstrated the ability to really cut costs and make this province profitable with oil as low as $40.

Late last year BP (BP) surprised everyone by greenlighting this massive new deepwater (DW) development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It was the first new project sanction of its scope in couple of years. Shell's (RDS.A) Appomattox project in 2015 was the last major multi-well DW sanction in the GoM. Part of the surprise was it ran counter to the conventional wisdom that DW was dead.

Source: BP Mad Dog press release.

I have simply lost count of the number of articles and prognostications that I've heard or read over the last several years extolling the death of DW, and sometimes all hydrocarbon fuel sources in general. And if you will forgive a little literary allusion to a speech in the Wizard of Oz, the casual reader could only come to the conclusion that, DW was dead, not merely dead, but most sincerely dead as these doomsday predictions proclaimed. Here is something if you need a refresher, or this. And then on Dec. 1st, 2016, it wasn't -- dead anymore, I mean.

Last week I penned an article suggesting that capital was beginning to return to this segment of the oil producing sector. It was purposefully general in nature. I wanted to provide the technical underpinnings of my thesis that DW as an oil play was coming back. And, its return is already under way. My article of last week had three central tenets:

The seemingly inexorable upward push in tight-shale crude production might be beginning to plateau. Current DW production is mature and starting to decline. Investment will return to DW fill emerging gaps in current production and supply. When you need to make big wells, DW is the place to go.

It was largely well received, indicating to me that a lot of folks are thinking along similar lines as I am.

Now in this article, I want to narrow the focus just a bit, and highlight the factors that led BP to allocate a whopping $9 billion to this project. That's a 9 with nine zeros behind it. That's a lot of money and they could have done other things with it. BP is smart operator and they use capital wisely. The fact they chose to fund Mad Dog Phase 2 speaks volumes to me. DW isn't dead after all, it was merely catching its breath after a torrid twenty years of offshore development.

How did it happen?

First, working with suppliers and engineering teams they cut the installation cost by about 50% over the Mad Dog Phase 1 project. What this means is that the Mad Dog Phase 2 project makes sense at today's oil price. Bernard Looney, BP's CEO of upstream assets remarked in their conference call recently:

Some people say that deepwater is finished. Well, as you can see from this, we have a very different view. Based on our current calculations Mad Dog will break even around the $40 per barrel mark.

Stop the presses -- what did he say? DW production, breaking even at $40?

Economic production at this price is transformational to this resource. To be sure not all DW projects are in this category. Mad Dog is a Miocene era resource. This means it is shallower than some DW prospects in the Lower Tertiary, ex-Chevron (CVX) Jack, and BP's Thunderhorse development, and doesn't have the attendant temperature and pressure regimes found at those depths. For those who haven't worked in the industry there is a term used to describe wells like those drilled on Jack and Thunderhorse, HTHP. It stands for high temperature, high pressure and ushers in entirely different mindset and cost regime to drill.

It is estimated that these Lower Tertiary projects will need oil in the $50-$60 range to be economic. Still a little out of reach at today's prices, but a far cry from estimates of just a few years prior when $100/oil was the threshold for determining viability.

Source: EIA, chart by author

The graphic above shows that DW is no marginal contributor to U.S. daily production. All sources DW and ultra-deepwater (UDW) are now pumping close to two million bbls/day.

Why is it needed?

As with all oil projects a significant amount of the original oil in place is left behind as the field matures and pressures decline. At that point the operator has to decide if the remaining resource is large enough to justify secondary recovery methods, like water-flooding to drive more oil to the wellbore. The choice is to bridge declining production from existing fields while new ones are being developed.

To offset these declines BP has initiated a water-flood at its massive Thunderhorse platform and hopes to recover an additional 65 million barrels of oil through this methodology. It may also consider doing this for other maturing DW projects like Mad Dog Phase 1, Atlantis, and Nakika. To further extend Thunderhorse field life it drilled two subsea wells that are tied back to the massive Thunderhorse Production and Drilling Unit. Net daily increase in production from these two wells will be 50K bbl/day.

That is really it in a nutshell. BP needs to bring on 800K barrels per day of new production to replace production declines from existing reservoirs. They are going about this from a number of aspects, with seven major project startups in 2017, and nine under construction. Several of these are in DW along with Mad Dog Phase 2. Nothing is off the table as Mad Dog has shown that DW reservoirs can be developed economically with oil at sub-$50/bbl.

What does this mean to you as an investor?

It means that BP is a screaming buy at current prices.

They have cut costs. Pulling $10 billion out of Mad Dog Phase 2 was not a one-off. They are hitting the ball out of the park here. $9 billion of cost cuts were delivered over the entire company in the form of capital and head count reductions.

This was done while minimizing the impact to their daily production, holding reservoir declines to 2.5%. Certainly world-class performance.

BP kicked off six new projects in 2016, and took five final investment decisions on other projects to deliver on a goal of providing 800K bbls/day of new production by 2020.

Over the last five years costs per BOE have declined from $12.8 to $7.2. A drop of 40% in that time. Wow!

Free cash flow is projected to rise to $13-$14 billion in 2021 with an oil price of a relatively modest $55/bbl.

I don't know about you, but this sounds to me like a company that has taken on the challenge of the last few years and come up smiling! So why hasn't their stock responded?

Source: Yahoo Financial

You can see the stock has been in a general decline since Jan. 5th, 2017, where it topped $38sh. I think this has been driven by a number of things:

The overhang from the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Interestingly enough payments peaked this year in the first half and will become less and less of an expense going forward.

The general malaise still overhanging the industry. People are still reading about layoffs and listening to doom and gloom prognostications on the financial channels.

Lack of coverage of the dividend with free cash flow. Alone among its peers BP is covering this with borrowing and asset sales.

Debt. BP is carrying about $38 billion in debt, or a net ratio of 28%, highest among its peers.

Summary

Project cost controls similar to what BP did with Mad Dog Phase 2 can shed a new light on the DW resource. BP has a number of DW projects in various phases of review including extensions of its Atlantis field, and holds a DW acreage block in the GoM that has been characterized as being the size of the state of Delaware.

I think some of these overhangs are much ado about things that will start getting better soon. Particularly in the debt arena. Management is focused on this and with improving free cash should cease to be a worry over the next few years.

That leaves us with a company that has markedly improving prospects and pays a quarterly dividend of $2.40 per share annually. The yield at the closing price on Friday, Sept. 1, was 6.9%. Not too shabby!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.