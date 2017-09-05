Buying The Bitcoin Dip: ICO Regulations Have Little Effect On Bitcoin

By Parke Shall

Bitcoin prices fell significantly over the course of the long weekend after it was announced in China that initial coin offerings were to be suspended and regulated on a go forward basis. While not directly having and impact on bitcoin itself, the news took some confidence out of the digital currency narrative for the time being causing the price of bitcoin to slide, along with its digital currency counterparts like ethereum.



(Source: World Coin Index)

We think this regulation will not have a longer-term profound impact on bitcoin prices and we continue to be bullish on bitcoin. Today, we wanted to write a small note explaining why ICO regulation does not mean anything profoundly negative for a bitcoin itself.



First, a quick recap of the news. Reuters reported,

China on Monday banned and deemed illegal the practice of raising funds through launches of token-based digital currencies.

The move was targeted at so-called initial coin offerings (NYSE:ICO) in a market that has exploded since the start of the year.

ICOs have become a bonanza for digital currency entrepreneurs, globally and in China, and have provided the fuel for a rapid ascent in the value of cryptocurrencies this year that has driven fears of a bubble that could burst.

Individuals and organizations that have completed ICO fundraisings should make arrangements to return funds, said a joint statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the securities and banking regulators and other government departments that was posted on the central bank’s website.

There are several reasons that we don't believe ICO regulation is going to have a profound impact on the price of bitcoin over the course of the long-term. The first reason is that ICOs are a profoundly different type of product than bitcoin. Bitcoin is ostensibly the first and most well-known digital currency out there. It is a means of transacting value from one person to another and it is decentralized, as well as person to person.



Initial coin offerings are different altogether. Rather than being a product that allows one person to transfer value to another person, ICOs are a way for a company or an individual to raise a substantial amount of capital without accessing public markets or going through the process of finding accredited investors. In terms of its ability to generate significant sums of money, it is profoundly more effective than crowdfunding because as a new and burgeoning way to raise capital, there are still very few restrictions and there will likely be growing pains and kinks to work out going forward.



Reasons for regulating ICOs are simple. At the end of the day, because they are a fantastic forum for possibly duping and scamming investors and because there is so little regulation regarding them already, it's obvious as to why regulators would want to establish some rules. Unlike bitcoin, where you have two agreed-upon parties who are simply transacting value to one another, an ICO introduces the concept of some type of product or service in exchange for money, which is precisely what leaves the door open for nefarious means and possible gray areas that regulators want to crack down on.



Bitcoin thrives on the fact that not only is it decentralized and unregulated, but it's relatively difficult to regulate, as we explained in our last article. Because initial coin offerings are involving a possible product or service, offering them to the public is very similar to a sale of securities to the public and ICO's should be regulated as such.



But again, one doesn't have too much to do with the other, aside from the fact that they are both digital coins. Bitcoin has already been "offered" to the public and has been exhaustively tested and researched to ensure that potential loopholes and liabilities are addressed and accounted for. Bitcoins "offering" to the public continues and demand for digital currency continues to grow. It is certain that some people are simply speculating and buying in hopes that the price of bitcoin will rise, and there are others who are buying bitcoin simply as another means to transact value for potential situations where conventional currency either isn't available, isn't stable or can't be used.



Initial coin offerings, in theory, allow a nearly infinite number of these new coins to be offered publicly and make the buyers and the public the beta testers and guinea pigs for determining which ones will have been worth purchasing and which ones will not have been.



In conclusion, bitcoin and initial coin offerings are two separate entities. The regulation of initial coin offerings isn't necessarily a bad thing. The fact that ICO's throw a product or service into the mix in exchange for value makes them more susceptible to be used for nefarious means and regulation may prove to be a good idea. But bitcoin will continue to be the first prominent digital currency and will likely rise in value continually over the course of the longer-term. The risks associated with bitcoin (volatility, dependence on infrastructure) are still present and must be accounted for, but selling off on news of regulation that we think is ultimately a positive simply goes to show how little understanding the public still has about the digital currency industry. We remain long bitcoin for the long-term.

