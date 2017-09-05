Progenics FDA Delay Is Just A Flesh Wound

Recently, Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) announced that it would have to delay its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA. The reason being is that its third-party vendor that is manufacturing AZEDRA needs more time to prepare before the pre-approval inspection by the FDA. While this news was somewhat disappointing, it is not the end of the road for the company. That's because Progenics has already submitted all necessary items for approval. The only thing needed for approval now is the third-party facility inspection by the FDA. In my opinion, that is not a negative at all. To me, it indicates Progenics's willingness to make sure that AZEDRA ultimately ends up being approved by the FDA. The delay itself isn't too long either, only about three months. That means that investors have a chance to buy the stock ahead of a potential approval.

Phase 2b Data

The rolling NDA submission to the FDA was made possible, thanks to data from a Phase 2b trial. Progenics ran the trial under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA. The whole purpose of the study was to determine the safety and efficacy of AZEDRA in patients with malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma. These two types of cancers are neuroendocrine tumors. The study recruited a total of 75 patients that were given treatment with AZEDRA (Ultratrace Iobenguane I 131). The primary endpoint of the study was to determine if the drug could cause participant reduction of all antihypertensive medication by at least 50% for about six months or two cycles of treatment with AZEDRA. The study met the primary endpoint, with 17 out of 68 patients (25%) achieving a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least six months. The study also met on both secondary endpoints of the study as well, which is also very impressive. The first secondary endpoint that was met was tumor response rate. Of the 68 evaluable patients, around 92% achieved a response (either partial response or stable disease). The other secondary endpoint dealt with overall survival. The Median survival time as of March 10, 2017, was shown to be 36.7 months for those with one dose of AZEDRA. Those with two doses in the same time period achieved 48.73 months. This secondary endpoint was also met. In my opinion, these results solidify the drug's efficacy. It proves that nothing is wrong with the NDA application in terms of efficacy of AZEDRA.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Progenics Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $114 million as of June 30, 2017. The company believes that it has sufficient capital to run operations for at least the next 12 months. Whether the company raises capital or not will depend if it receives royalties or milestone payments from its partners. Such partners include Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY). It also depends if the company receives FDA approval for AZEDRA. In order to launch the drug commercially, it will probably have to raise additional funds. Either through a possible partnership or by dilution.

Risks

The main risk will be whether or not the manufacturing plant inspection is successful. If the FDA finds everything appropriately done according to the books, then AZEDRA should have no trouble being approved. Hopefully, the extra three months will give Progenics's third-party manufacturer plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming inspection. Another risk will definitely be another cash raise. The current cash on hand might be enough for the company for the next 12 months with the current pipeline. The addition of launching an FDA approved product will definitely cause it to raise additional funds.

Conclusion

The positive Phase 2b data was more than enough to warrant the NDA filing of AZEDRA in patients with pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma. The possible FDA approval could act as a major catalyst for the stock. The drop in share price due to the delay is highly unjustified. In my opinion, I believe that Progenics will get the manufacturing facility in good order before the FDA inspection. These patients with neuroendocrine tumors need a new treatment option, and AZEDRA approval will help them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.