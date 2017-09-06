Ugly Disclosure For Scana

The plot thickens for SCANA (Scana) (SCG). A newly released report from Governor McMaster disclosed an audit completed by engineering company Bechtel on behalf of Scana and its partner in the V.C. Summer nuclear plant, Santee Cooper.

The audit, completed in February 2016, discloses a number of problems with the plant's contractor Westinghouse, namely:

Westinghouse did not have a reasonable construction schedule.

Westinghouse's reactor design was "often not constructible"

Contractors were not "commercially motivated" to finish the project.

Yet, despite knowing this information and without disclosing it to regulators, Scana still asked for $800m of increased funds to complete the project. Moreover, it spent the money without getting it determined to be prudent expenditure. I highlighted this expenditure in my previous write-up. Even more amazing, state regulatory officials asked for this audit and Scana had told them it didn't have a physical copy it could share.

Even up until yesterday, the company clearly did not want this document released. The Governor had to threaten the board of Santee Cooper, a state-owned entity, with termination if it did not provide the audit. Even then, both Santee Cooper and Scana asked that it not be released publicly (Santee letter and Scana letter). Governor McMaster told both of them to pound sand.

I am not sure if people are not paying attention to this release or think it's not material. The Post and Courier wrote a pretty good synopsis of the situation. At the time of this writing, Tuesday, September 5th, the stock is barely down. Maybe that has to do with rates rallying or maybe people think this type of news is fully baked into the stock.

I think this is part of the large risks I talked about in my last piece. This short has dropped almost 10% from when I wrote the article. I think it has farther to drop, but puts are a cheap way of playing further downside if you are afraid of a rally.