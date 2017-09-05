Don't Get Conned: Price Vs. Value

Peter Lynch is well known as a fund manager, primarily due to his track record of success managing the Fidelity Magellan Fund, generating compounded average returns of over 29% for more than a decade (1977-1990) (The Greatest Investors: Peter Lynch). The hallmarks of Lynch's signature style that helped create this success include the practice of investing in what is easily observable ("invest in what you know"), and using tools such as his now famous, "earnings line." Some of Lynch's most successful investments were growth investments, and it seems the long thesis on this company is a growth narrative; as such, I will begin this analysis of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) through what I imagine to be the lens that Peter Lynch might see the company through if he were analyzing this company. From there the analysis will broaden to examine bankruptcy risk using Edward Altman's Z-Score metric, make certain metrics and benchmarks apparent while coloring in between the lines to narrate the deterioration and overvaluation of this company.

Feet on the Ground

I became aware of Conn's recently, after moving to a different office location in Phoenix, Arizona. There happened to be a Conn's location situated on the route to and from the office, so I would drive past it at least twice daily, most days of the week. Having only noticed this store in passing and without giving it much thought, I had initially concluded that this store must be closed, as every day it didn't seem to ever have many cars in its parking lot. Driving by more closely one day, I noticed that there was a "for lease" banner on the Conn's store, by the real estate company. It certainly came as a surprise to then see two plastic A-frame signs on the sidewalk informing passers-by that 'Yes!' they are approved for financing and inviting them into the store.

It's worth noting that this store is in a busy shopping center, where the Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Fry's (Kroger (NYSE:KR)) grocery store seemingly always have constant flows of people to, inside and out of their stores. After weeks of observing the same state of minimal customer flow to this Conn's store location, I felt compelled to investigate the stock as I imagined Peter Lynch might, and visit the store. I will touch on the financials later, but for now will share the story about my visit.

Trying to remain as objective as possible (even after seeing the company's lackluster financials) and give the company the benefit of the doubt, I walked in at 5:30 PM on a Thursday, when the shopping center as a whole was most busy. The store appeared large on the inside and was equally expansive on the inside, full of inventory under bright lights and red signs.

Couches and tables to the left, refrigerators and built-in gas stove units to the right, electronics in the back, and a lone barbecue grill seemingly out of place, right up front by the doors. After taking a cursory scan, noticing all the inventory, I realized I was the only customer in the store. Surely there were employees there too, but I hadn't seen any yet. I figured the barbecue grill may have been placed up front because it was on sale. I looked up the price compared to the same product on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the price was the same. I thought, this was a neutral-to-positive finding, that Conn's could be competitive with this product in particular.

After a few minutes, a gentleman in a red shirt with his name embroidered on it approached me. He was a friendly man who introduced himself by name and offered a firm handshake. He walked me over to the electronics section, which was mostly comprised of large, premium televisions. We talked for some time and I came to find out that it was his third day working for the company. The conclusion he provided me, was that if I'm a cash buyer and shopping based on price, Conn's isn't going to be the most competitive. He reiterated their price matching program (with print-ad, many customer reviews seem to indicate difficulty getting the company to honor this) and delivery service, but his admission that the store primarily sells to the subprime-credit crowd and can't necessarily compete by sticker price on many products was enough to effectively conclude that in-person investigation. I was aware that a high percentage of Conn's customers utilize the in-house financing (over 70% of total transactions), but gained insight about whether it would make sense for the average (credit score) shopper to peruse Conn's when shopping for discretionary purchases or home appliances.

What struck me as odd was the selection of high-end products in the store. Not only televisions, but refrigerators and built-in gas cooktops. As I was in the store, I was thinking, and still can't seem to understand, why a consumer would seek to buy a premium product here; I can understand the $450 cooktop-oven combo, but the $1500 cooktop? This doesn't seem like the product a cash-strapped consumer would be looking for. As for the refrigerators, some in the store were being sold for under $400, but it also had feature-loaded premium units approaching $3000. What customer comes here looking for this? Is it the subprime credit, in-house financing customer that overspends or is it the cash buyer that doesn't know there is likely a better deal on the same product elsewhere?

"Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it's doing" (Lynch 1994 305).

If there is a retail store with a poorer reputation and worse reviews, I haven't seen it yet. With the understanding that a small portion of any company's public complaints could be slanderous, erroneous or otherwise unwarranted, the sample size is certainly present to suggest that there seems to be unethical business practices as a standard for the company.

Yelp collects and displays consumer-generated reviews on its website, yelp.com, by location. Across locations, Conn's scores an average 2 / 5 stars on Yelp from consumers. I encourage longs, shorts and interested parties to look up their closest store location and read through the reviews to gain insight about the generally negative experiences many customers seem to be having with this company. The same appears to be true across customer review platforms, including Consumer Affairs (1 / 5 stars, based on 1060 reviews), Google reviews tied in with its Maps application, Ripoff Report, and individuals who have gone to the effort to make YouTube videos explaining their claims that Conn's had wronged them in some way. The common theme among consumer reviews is a phrase, advising other customers to steer clear of the retailer and "don't get Conned."

A generally bad reputation doesn't bode well for a company that seeks to continually grow.

Conn's growth rate of new store openings has been slowing (currently 115). Total sales has decreased over the past year-over-year ($1613MM/$1597MM, -1%), quarter-over-quarter ($433MM/$356MM, -17.8%) and same quarter year-over-year ($389MM/$356MM, -8.6%). Same store sales decreased 15.2% y/y for the quarter ended 4/30/17.

Conn's reported negative EPS in the last 4 out of 5 quarters, while average credit rating of the retailer's customers has been decreasing (588 as of 4/30/17) and 60-plus day delinquencies have been increasing (up 80 bps 1/31/17-1/31/16 and up 120 bps 4/30/17-4/30/16 (9.8% as of 4/30/17). Regarding the deterioration of mean consumer credit rating, increasing delinquencies and protracted losses, the company has responded by borrowing against its receivables. The cost to borrow $457MM against $559MM in receivables in its most recent transaction was 6.2%.

We expect delinquency levels and charge-off rates to remain elevated over the short-term. The increase in delinquency and changes in expectations for customer performance and cash recoveries on charged-off accounts are reflected in our projection models, resulting in an increase in the rate of losses we expect to realize over the next 12 months.

- 10-Q for period ended 4/30/2017

Considering that the company has an approximate TTM return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) of 1.5% and weighted-average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 8.25%, it begs the question pertaining to whether this disparity can be reversed or if it would be more prudent to liquidate the company. While revenue growth has been trending upward over the past five years (15.9% CAGR), this top-line growth hasn't translated into EPS growth over the same time horizon.

CONN EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YChartsIn a retail environment where investors seem so afraid that Amazon is going to eat the world, it comes as a surprise that Conn's share price has climbed over 190% within the past 12 months.

Consider its peers: Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), essentially flat over TTM, Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) up about 82% TTM, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) down over 42% TTM, Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) down nearly 40% as well, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) down about 8% TTM and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) up 40% TTM.

Conn's CONN 192% Aaron's AAN 82% Best Buy BBY 41% Rent-A-Center RCII -1% La-Z-Boy LZB -8% Bed Bath and Beyond BBBY -39% Sears SHLD -42%

To the devil's advocate, noting that the share prices of two of Conn's peers, Aaron's and Best Buy, have advanced significantly, one might say that their appreciation is based on investors' assessment of insulation from online competition, growing revenues and something Conn's cannot claim to consistently have - profits. It would be wise not to be fooled by (and chase) a rising share price, as this company and its growth narrative are coming apart at the seams.

Lynch Earnings Line

Peter Lynch would keep a chart book handy while managing the Fidelity Magellan Fund in order to look up companies and their price appreciation relative to earnings. The idea was that companies that were growing earnings more quickly than their respective share prices were appreciating would be candidates for further investigation, to be considered as investments in the fund. Based on the above chart, we see earnings decreasing since early 2014, into negative territory at the termination of the blue Earnings Line. This company's situation isn't an investable growth story until it can get new stores to be meaningfully accretive to earnings, increase sales volume in its current stores and generate returns above its cost of capital. Aside from growth plays, Lynch would look for asset plays; this company currently trades at a premium to its book value and as we know, the assets on its books aren't particularly productive. I have to imagine Peter Lynch would not consider this company as a candidate for investment.

Value Metrics

CONN EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

The metrics in the above chart are meant to be a quick illustration that the company's quality (ROIC, ROA, ROE) have been deteriorating while it has been getting more expensive (EV/EBIT).

Z-Score

Edward Altman is Professor at NYU, who developed a metric called the Z-Score to predict bankruptcy and has been quite successful. Business Insider has called Altman "the leading authority on bankruptcy theory."

Z > 2.99 is the "Safe" Zone

1.81 < Z < 2.99 is the "Gray" Zone

Z < 1.81 - "Distress" Zone

Conn's current Z-Score = 2

This score of 2 can be interpreted to mean Conn's financial metrics place the company at the low end of the Gray Zone presently, near the Distress Zone. I will post an update in the comments below after the next quarterly earnings report (9/7/2017) to reflect its new Z-Score and mark an improvement or weakening, if there is a change. The point I am trying to make isn't that this company is nose-diving toward bankruptcy (although this may be somewhat likely), but rather it is far from being a healthy company and trades at a valuation that implies miles of blue sky, as opposed to the rather bumpy road this company will have ahead in order to pull itself together, continue to grow and ultimately attempt to compete profitably with its peers in the long run.

More broadly, considering Conn's as a component of the subprime realm and assessing the bigger picture, an August 2016 blog post, published by the CFA Institute, notes Altman opining that "the benign credit cycle is in 'extra innings,' but the metaphorical relief pitchers - central bankers - are running out of gas."

Shorting Subprime in an Overvalued Market

While there are pockets of value in the public equity market, the market as a whole looks richly valued. When one considers the TTM price to earnings ratio (P/E) of the S&P 500 index, currently at 23.9 and compares this to the long run average of 15.7 for context, the difference of over 50 percentage points would infer a movement of this magnitude for immediate reversion to its mean value. While interest rates affect cost of capital, which in turn affects asset valuations, financial assets have generally continued to appreciate through this extended low interest rate environment, prompting investors to "reach for yield," taking on increased risk and using significant leverage. This places the market as a whole in a precarious position as the Federal Reserve orchestrates the path of interest rate increases going forward.

The majority of investors are mostly or entirely long in their positions, and rightly so when examining the big picture, as we've watched the stock indexes advance overwhelmingly more than they have retreated over the long run, due to the underlying components (companies) continually investing to create value. Given acknowledgement about the possibility of a correction while understanding that attempting to time such a movement would likely prove to be foolish, avoiding or shorting selected areas of greatest downside risk provides insurance of sorts amid the possibility of sharp market corrections.

Hurricane Harvey

Conn's is based in the Houston, TX area and has a significant concentration of sales from the region. During Hurricane Harvey, 23 stores were closed. While this is an event outside the scope of normal business operations and it appears that the company has reopened most, if not all store locations by now (113 open as of 8/25/17), it seems unlikely that loss of sales (over 100 store-days), inventory writedowns and increased credit delinquency due to the disaster might be offset by the subprime credit crowd repurchasing discretionary TVs and sofas in the affected area.

The states of Texas and Louisiana represent approximately 72% of our first quarter of fiscal year 2018 originations.

- 10-Q for period ended 4/30/2017

The company stated in its press release following the storm that it will "provide more detailed information and analysis about the impact of Hurricane Harvey when it reports second quarter fiscal year 2018 results on Thursday September 7th, 2017."

Conclusion

Conn's financial health has been deteriorating while its share price has been gaining significantly. Juxtapose this in a richly-valued overall market and the company's share price appears to have a much clearer path downward than appreciating further. The company isn't fit for selection based on EPS growth, a sum-of-parts value play, nor does it return value to shareholders as it generates far less return on invested capital than it costs the company to operate. The Z-Score indicates that the company is near distress and it isn't a stretch of the imagination to expect that this company may go the way that many furniture and electronics retailers have, with a conclusion of operations in a liquidation of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CONN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a pair trade, short CONN, long ROST and TJX.