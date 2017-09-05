Is Ship Finance International's 10% Dividend Yield Safe?

The market has baked in the possible downside from Seadrill. And the dividend looks stable, although it is unlikely to increase any time soon.

However, net income coverage is negative. And the company is exposed to risk from Seadrill's restructuring.

Ship Finance International has an unusually high dividend that is well covered by EBITDA and cash flow.

Ship Finance International (SFL) has reported its second quarter results for 2017 and has managed to maintain a strong financial position despite weakness in the industry and the imminent restructuring of Seadrill (SDRL), one of its partners.

Seadrill's situation has created an overhang of uncertainty over Ship Finance International, but we believe the market has already baked in most of the possible negative impact. Ship Finance International is a good way to bet on a recovery in shipping because its 10% dividend yield is well covered by EBITDA. Cash flow is respectable, and the company has a strong liquidity position.

Dividend Coverage

Ship Finance has a dividend yield of over 10%, and it declared its quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share with an EPS of $0.22 per share. This is a negative payout ratio that raises questions about the sustainability of the dividend. However, SFL's TTM EBITDA and cash flow indicate that the dividend situation is much better than it looks on the surface.

For the trailing twelve months, SFL generated $471 million in adjusted EBITDA-equivalent compared to a $159 million total dividend pay out. The majority of EBITDA goes towards net interest payments and loan amortization as the company aggressively pays down its debt ($178m in loan amortization of the last 12 months). $182 million in distributable cash is left over, $23 million more than the $159 million dividend.

Liquidity Position

Ship Finance International has a strong liquidity position with $249 million in cash and cash equivalents in addition to $111 million in liquid securities. The company also has good access to credit financing with $29 million in revolving credit facilities. $75 million in bank financing was obtained in the quarter, and the equivalent of around $63 million in unsecured bonds was issued in Norwegian currency and converted to USD at 6.9%.

Seadrill & Other Challenges

Ship Finance International has two major challenges: debt and Seadrill. SFL's capital structure is incredibly leveraged; the company has a market cap of $1.33 billion with long term debt of $1.37 billion. However, using data from ADVFN, we find that the company's $72 million in annual interest expense for 2016 comes out to less than 5.5% of total long-term debt, which isn't too bad for such a highly leveraged company in a risky sector.

Ship Finance International also faces serious challenges due to its business relationship with Seadrill, a company that will have to restructure due to its financial difficulties. SFL has four drilling rigs, three of which are chartered to Seadrill subsidiaries.However, despite the challenges in SFL's drilling portfolio, this challenge has already been baked into the stock price, and possible negative impact may be exaggerated. Ship Finance International is diversified into dry bulk, tankers, offshore, and more.

Risks are also diversified through partnerships with multiples companies through charters and profit-sharing agreements. By obtaining its revenue from so many different sources, SFL protects itself against the possible failure of any single source of revenue.

Conclusion

Ship Finance International's dividend is supported by strong EBITDA coverage and liquidity. We don't see this stock as a dividend growth opportunity in the short term, but it is definitely a sustainable payout over the long term. The yield is so high that even if it is reduced due to the Seadrill situation, the yield would still be significantly higher than most opportunities in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: SFL is a member of the Seeking Alpha Corporate Visibility program. Learn more

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.