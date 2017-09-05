Recovering Loan Growth And Long-Term Prospects Argue For Credicorp

Even though lending growth in Peru has slowed dramatically in the past year, as has GDP growth, I can't really complain about the performance at the country's largest bank, Credicorp (NYSE:BAP). The shares are up more than a third since my last update on the company, which most of that move occurring in the last four months as the economic and political situations in Peru seem to be improving.

I still believe that high-teens long-term ROE can support double-digit earnings growth at Credicorp, but I've become incrementally more bullish on Credicorp's ability to hold on to its strong ROEs as the Peruvian market matures. Credicorp remains a strong player across the board, and management seems committed to sustainable growth and good capital management. Although the shares only seem to be slightly undervalued today, I still believe that they can generate double-digit returns from here with an increasing dividend payout.

Will Loan Growth In Peru Bounce Off The Bottom?

Across the banking system (so not just Credicorp, but also including major players like the subsidiaries of BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), as well as Intercorp), loans were growing at a double-digit pace in the first half of 2016, but that growth has slowed dramatically – to just +2.4% in May of 2017 and +2.2% in June of 2017.

There are multiple contributing causes to the decline. Odebrecht, the large Brazilian construction company that has caused so much chaos in Brazil by way of its corruption and bribery, didn't just confine its behavior to Brazil – the company was also active in Peru, where a governor and two former Presidents have been arrested under allegations of accepting bribes. That, in turn, has significantly disrupted the construction and infrastructure segments of Peru, sending ripples through the economy.

Peru has also had other challenges that have contributed to weaker economic performance and lower loan demand. Political gridlock emerged as a major issue, El Niño brought damaging floods in the spring of this year, and the domestic industries have remained stubbornly weak, leaving the economy more dependent upon commodity industries like mining and fishing.

The good news is that it seems like the worst has passed for Credicorp. First quarter loan growth was just 1% - the weakest result in the time I've followed the company – but growth improved to 2% in the second quarter, with stronger growth in retail and small business lending offsetting softer results in wholesale and corporate lending. Management guided to 5% loan growth for the second half of 2017 and a possible return to double-digit growth in 2018.

There are several drivers in place that can support healthy long-term growth. First, Peru remains very under-banked (in terms of loans to GDP), with only Mexico lower than Peru among the larger Latin American economies. With Peru at a ratio in the 30%'s, versus Brazil close to 50% and Chile close to 80%, there is ample room for Credicorp to grow simply by adding customers that are not currently part of the formal banking system.

Along similar lines, expanding in business lending remains a key potential driver. Credicorp doesn't lend all that much to mining or fishing companies, but growth among local construction, manufacturing, and service companies is far more significant. Whether Peru can drive expansion of exports outside of its traditional areas of strength in minerals and agricultural products remains an open question, and the current stance of the U.S. government toward foreign trade isn't encouraging, but Peruvian companies have been doing more business with other Latin American countries and that is an encouraging sign for the future.

Last and not least, important infrastructure projects are back underway in Peru, and that should help boost GDP growth and loan demand in the quarters to come. It's probably optimistic to say that there is any newfound enduring spirit of political cooperation in Peru, but with accusations now in play that the main opposition leader (Keiko Fujimori) participated in Odebrecht-related money laundering, the opposition party may be more on heels than in the past.

Playing From A Position Of Strength

I think it is worth noting that although loan growth has been slowing, Credicorp's operational performance has remained strong. Bad debts have been relatively steady, with only a relatively modest increase from year-ago levels. I don't like that the increases have come from mortgage and consumer lending, but it could be tied at least in part to the above-mentioned issues in Peru and specifically the El Nino-related problems.

Credicorp is now in a position where it has more capital than it needs. The company's CET1 ratio is 11.5%, versus management's target of 10.5%. That means management has options, options that include M&A and/or higher capital returns to shareholders. Management has historically been careful with its acquisition activity, and the acquisition of troubled (at the time) micro-lender MiBanco has worked out relatively well on balance. While Credicorp could perhaps see itself as a bigger player in Andean banking, and look to expand into new markets outside of Peru, management seems cautious, if not skeptical, about whether that can build real value. With that, I believe higher dividend payouts are increasingly likely.

Credicorp is also still in a strong market position. The company has more than one-third of the Peruvian loan market, with over 40% share in corporate lending. The retail/consumer lending market in Peru is a little more competitive, where Credicorp's share is around 25%, but that's still roughly double the share of either Scotiabank or Intercorp, and 50% more than BBVA's share in that segment. I'm not ruling out Intercorp as a more considerable threat in the future, particularly as the bank has about a third of its branches in supermarkets, but Credicorp has a large branch network, strong existing share today, relatively clean credit, and healthy capital. As and when Peruvian loan demand re-expands, Credicorp is well-placed to serve it.

I'd also note that Credicorp is not ignoring growth-oriented reinvestment in the business. Management has cited increased digital capabilities as a must-have and is spending accordingly. I believe this will help maintain an edge in customer service that smaller banks will have a harder time replicating, though management has noted that it is not looking to overspend – management has no ambition to make Credicorp a global leader in digital banking; being the best in Peru is good enough. Elsewhere, management remains committed to MiBanco has an invaluable asset in growing its business among Peru's under-banked.

The Opportunity

Between the resumption of infrastructure projects that were interrupted due to political infighting and the Odebrecht scandal, spending on flood recovery/rebuilding efforts, and underlying growth, I like the near-term outlook for Peru's economy and Credicorp's loan growth potential. A plunge in copper prices is a risk for Peru's economy, but that's been the case for a long time and I'd note that manufacturing is becoming an increasingly important part of Peru's GDP.

I also think that Credicorp's margins could get a boost in the next year or so. One of the long-term drivers at Credicorp has been “de-dollarization”, or a move away from dollar-denominated loans in favor of loans denominated in Peruvian soles. Sol-denominated lending is considerably more profitable for Credicorp (wider spreads, due in part to lower funding costs), but uncertainty tends to lead to more Peruvians wanting to do business in dollars (dollarization increased by three points to 41.5% in the second quarter). As confidence returns, dollarization should decline again and help margins. I don't think dollarization is likely to fall below the low-to-mid-30%'s anytime soon (like in the next few years), but steady declines over time should help boost margins and ROE.

Between a near-term recovery in GDP and lending in Peru and long-term growth in the Peruvian banking sector (as well as Peru's manufacturing and service sectors), I believe Credicorp can generate double-digit earnings growth, with an increasing percentage of those earnings going toward dividends. Management does not seem inclined toward empire-building, so I believe the risk of frittering away capital on ill-timed or overpriced M&A is relatively modest.

I have become more bullish on my long-term ROE expectations, and I now think that the lower end of management's long-term 19% to 20% ROE target is plausible. Management has done a better job of controlling expenses and driving the efficiency ratio below 50% and toward 45% (versus 51% to 56% in recent years) now seems more plausible. I'm likewise more comfortable with the idea of better-for-longer spreads, helped in part by de-dollarization, as well as healthy share in the consumer and small business banking sectors.

All told, discounting the earnings streams I model for Credicorp now gives me a fair value close to $210. That doesn't leave tremendous upside, but I do use a double-digit discount rate and I believe Credicorp shares are still priced for double-digit returns with increasing dividend payouts.

The Bottom Line

Management at Credicorp continues to do a good job, and it seems to me that most of the bank's performance issues have more to do with the overall Peruvian economy and banking sector than any company-specific issues. While Peru's economic and politician situations are both wanting in stability, that's the price you pay for growth opportunities in banking – Credicorp's above-average loan growth, earnings growth, and ROE potential come with the cost of increased volatility and risk. Given where the shares are today, though, and the prospects for improving conditions in Peru over the next month, I still think owning Credicorp is a worthwhile proposition.

