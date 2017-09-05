Gamestop At $18 - Some Thoughts

Gamestop’s (NYSE:GME) business model is at risk as a result of the increasing shift to digital downloads at the expense of physical video game copies. I have been positive on Gamestop in the past, as I thought the market was being too tough on the stock. I opened a small position trying to take advantage of the positive momentum of the Nintendo Switch, as there seemed to be positive prospects in the short-medium term offered by the combination of a new generation of consoles and the expansion of VR headset. Anyway, the thesis didn’t play out as I expected, and I had to cut losses on my position. After the recent results and the further decline in the stock price, I decided to reassess the company’s condition and the stock’s attractiveness in order to understand whether a buying opportunity still exists or whether the long thesis is dead.

Recent Results

Confirming the positive performance of the first quarter, sales in the second quarter rose 3.7% YoY, the second best YoY growth rate in three years. The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success and actually drove hardware sales, which grew 14.8% over Q2 2016. Despite the positive impact of the new console, new video game software declined 3.4% YoY, which is much better than the 8.2% decline in the previous quarter, but nothing to be happy about, considering the positive impact of the new console. Apparently, the new video games for the Nintendo Switch didn’t manage to offset the weakness in the rest of the consoles, where digital downloads are replacing an increasing share of physical video games purchases. The decline in value and pre-owned video game software was 7.5%, even stronger than the 6.2% decline in the previous quarter. This could be due to weaker sales of Xbox One games, as a result of the upcoming launch of the Xbox One X. Accessories sales are up 20.6%, I think mainly thanks to the Switch and the positive momentum in VR headset. The collectibles business continued to be strong, posting a 36.1% YoY growth to $122.5 million in sales. The digital business grew 28%, but it accounts for less than 3% of total sales and it barely deserves any mention. Lastly, the Tech Brands business grew 7% YoY, a healthy growth rate, but nothing to be excited for.

If on one side the Switch’s success has given a good confirmation of the customers’ appetite for gaming and consoles in particular, the console’s massive growth hasn’t been enough to offset the weakness in the video game business. With a more stable performance on that side, we would have been able to take advantage of the launch of the Xbox One X from Microsoft (MSFT), which will hit the market in November. In other words, the positive impact of a new console cycle has been more than offset by the ongoing weakness in the software market, which continues to decline at scary rates.

Moving on to margins, the growth in the top line was not enough to generate some positive leverage, and marginality kept declining – gross margin fell 90 bps to 37% while operating margin contracted 100 bps to only 2.6%. The balance sheet still looks decent with a current ratio of 1.33 and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.18. Anyway, the main problems are not on the balance sheet. The problem is that there seems to be nothing strong enough to prevent the company from continuing its downward spiral. Any factor that seems to give some strength to the top line (PS4 slim, Playstation VR, Nintendo Switch) is not enough to offset the weakness in the video game business, which continues to decline at relatively high rates, generating negative operating leverage. I am afraid that the Xbox One X may have a similar effect on the company – a push in the top line that won’t be enough to offset the headwinds in the video game market.

Diversification Is Not Helping Enough

We know that Gamestop’s business is changing fast. In particular, the expansion of the two newest division, Collectibles and Tech Brands, is the main factor that I expected to act to counterbalance the negative trend in the video game market. These two divisions are not exposed to secular trends that act like headwinds, unlike the video game market, but frankly speaking, I'm afraid their growth won’t be enough to offset the headwinds in the software segment, at least for several years. Consider this. The Tech Brands segment has been pushed by strong investments in store acquisitions from AT&T in the past, plus additional openings. I was hoping the company would have been able to at least maintain the double-digit growth rate of Q1 (+21.5% YoY), or similar rates, but the division’s growth rate declined to the mid-single digit area, showing that the company is not pushing as much as before on growth. This can make sense if the company wants to defend its solid balance sheet, as the expansion in the business necessarily carries higher levels of debt. On the other side, it almost stops one of the two only drivers of stable long-term growth for the company. This doesn’t mean that I think the company should push the division’s growth more and leverage the balance sheet, but we should be aware that the division accounts for just 11% of total sales, so a mid-single digit growth can’t make a big difference.

The collectibles business, conversely, continues to grow at a good rate (+36%) and almost in line with Q1 (+39% YoY), but it’s even smaller than the Tech Brands business, as it accounts for only 7% of total sales. Needless to say, a 30% growth in a 7% business still generates a 2.1% growth in total sales, which is not that bad after all. The company has to manage to maintain the current momentum in the collectibles business, but we don’t know if the division alone will be able to offset the weakness in the video game segment.

In the short term, which means in Q3 and Q4, I do expect to see a slight improvement in both the top and bottom lines. Management expects the video game segment to grow between 5% and 10% next quarter, thanks to the positive contribution of some AAA titles like Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed, and Gran Turismo. The launch of the Xbox One X also is another positive catalyst acting in Q4. The problem is that other than these short-term factors, there are no positive factors to justify a long-term position anymore. The expansion in Tech Brands and Collectibles, which was one of the main factors that supported my bullish thesis, is clearly not fast enough to offset the decline in the challenged video game business, which still accounts for more than 51% of total sales, without considering the “hardware plus video games bundles,” which are recorded in the “new hardware” segment.

I Am Skeptical

The stock currently trades at cheap multiples such as 5.5x TTM EPS, or 3.5x EV/EBITDA. I am starting to believe the market is right. Diversification is not helping much, as the growth generated in the Tech Brands and collectibles division is still too little to make a difference, while not even the significant strength of the Nintendo Switch has been able to offset the headwinds in the video game business. I think the recent results have given a partial confirmation of the value trap thesis, and I don’t see particular reasons to buy GME other than trying to risk a lot just to catch the 8% dividend. For me, GME doesn’t deserve a bet in these conditions. The performance has been too weak for me to bet on a stabilization. When GME will demonstrate it can actually offset the weakness in the video game business through a solid performance in other divisions, then I will consider going long again.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A 2-week free trial is available.