First American Financial - A Possible Dividend Growth Investment

My first step in any investment analysis is to restate my overall goals and strategy. My goal is to use the power of compounding to grow my portfolio income. My strategy is to own well managed businesses that exploit profitable business advantages to deliver a reliable, steady and growing stream of dividend income that I can use to reinvest into more shares of other, equally high quality businesses. I am on the lookout for companies that offer investors a generous yield, the chance for dividend increases, robust revenue and income growth, solid increases in book value per share, and excellent management and customer service - with stock that is currently trading at reasonable prices.

What genuinely piques my interest are companies that operate in a lucrative niche that cannot go out of style or ever become obsolete. I become more interested when the product or service the company offers is non-discretionary. I become even MORE interested if the company happens to be one of the top players in the industry, crowding out the competition, and that has a proven track record when it comes to harvesting the rewards that come with owning a dominant industry position.

First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) operates in the title insurance and services segment. These are insurance products that must be purchased each time a homeowner either purchases a home or refinances a mortgage. The product is non-discretionary, even though the risk of title irregularities following a standard title search are quite rare in the United States. Title insurance is, in some respects, the antimatter of insurance policies. Almost all insurance policies insure the policy holder against future (and thus, uncertain) events, whereas title insurance insures the policy holder against past events that could cloud title to a property - events that can be (and are) discoverable through very well established avenues of due diligence.

Translated into plain English: Underwriters in this particular niche of the insurance market face limited risk from their policies, and demand for their products and services that ebbs and flows according to interest rates and general real estate market conditions, but is certain to exist as long as people buy homes or refinance mortgages.

The title insurance market is highly concentrated. According to the American Land Title Organization, as of 2012, the top four companies controlled nearly 87% of the entire market share of title insurance premiums. Fidelity National Financial held roughly 34% of the market share, First American Corporation held 26%, Old Republic National Title Insurance Company held nearly 14% and Steward Title Guarantee held about 13%. This is an oligopolistic market, and FAF is the number two player nationwide. According to FAF's most recent shareholder presentation, the company has gained further ground, and now enjoys a 26.5% market share.

FAF has a very long business track record. The company opened it's doors in 1889 and enjoyed considerable success until the financial crisis of 2009. The crisis hit FAF with a one-two punch. Real estate prices crashed and the capital markets froze up, reducing insurance transactions in the company's core business. Moreover, financial firms in general suffered immense losses on their portfolios, and investor confidence across the entire banking and insurance sectors nearly vaporized. The stock dove by nearly 70%, and the company missed a dividend payment in 2010, and then cut it's quarterly dividend from 22 cents a share to 6 cents per share.

Since that time, the business financials have rebounded dramatically - in part driven by record low interest rates that inspired a wave of mortgage refinancing and new home purchases. Those conditions may or may not persist for the long term (one would think not), so FAF's financial successes of the past few years may be diminished going forward due to rising interest rates or stagnant home sales, or other factors.

Title insurance is a highly cyclical business, so the question with past financial statements isn't simply to guess about future net income, but to show how well or poorly a business is managed.

Overall, the company's financials over the past five years show that the business has done a remarkable job bouncing back after the great one-two punch of 2009 and 2010. The company's total revenue has increased from $4,956,000,000 in 2012 to $5,783,000,000 in the last four quarters -- a nearly 17% increase. Net income per share has climbed from $1.71 to $4.11 over the same period, a robust 140% increase. The book value per share has climbed from $23.16 per share in 2012 to $28.84 today -- representing a 24.5% increase. Rising U.S. title insurance premiums account for nearly 78% of the company's revenues (the rest includes international title insurance, homeowners policies, and mortgage/data solutions). Continued financial performance depends on continued sales of these types of policies.

One impact of the 2009 financial crisis can be to exaggerate dividend growth for certain companies -- particularly in the banking and insurance sectors. A longer-term view of dividend growth provides a clearer picture. Since 1993, FAF has grown the quarterly dividend from $.0278 per share to $.38 per share today, roughly 12% per year on average. The company states that it is not committed to increasing the dividend every year, and generally appears to hold the payout ratio somewhere between 30% to 40% of net income. There is ample room for dividend growth, but as you can see from the following slide taken from the company's most recent investor presentation, the business has many value-creating uses to put operating cash flow toward.

Throughout the annual reports for the last ten years, the company makes repeated reference to employee retention, and investments into employee satisfaction and quality. FAF is ranked as a top 100 Forbes employer in terms of employee satisfaction. Employee reviews on Glassdoor.com suggest the company has executed well on it's strategy of attracting and retaining high quality employees. As importantly, customer reviews on consumer sites such as Consumeraffairs.com are predominantly favorable to very favorable. Financial conditions ebb and flow, but well managed businesses with loyal, capable employees and satisfied customers stand to thrive in the good times, and pull through the bad times.

I plan to initiate a small position in FAF soon, and might consider it as a possible component of the cash flow growth portfolio I manage on Seeking Alpha. The stock offers a yield of 3.11%, and trades at a one year trailing PE ratio of 14.82, which is slightly higher than some of the competing title insurers, but still low compared to the overall stock market. A screaming bargain, the stock is not, and if now turns out to be the high point in the title insurance business cycle, then today's price for the stock would be too high. There isn't a good way to know ahead of time, but it seems like a solid enough business that will remain profitable regardless of where we might be in the business cycle.

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice, and I am not an investment advisor. The opportunity discussed in this article may be appropriate for me, but that doesn't tell you anything about whether it might or might not be appropriate for you or anyone else. This article should be read for entertainment value, and cannot be relied on for factual information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.