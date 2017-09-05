Synergy Pharma: It Takes Money To Make Money

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), a gastrointestinal focused company out of New York, has probably announced their most significant news yet since the launch of their prized drug, Trulance. Trulance treats both chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The company has secured a $300 million debt financing deal, and with sufficient cash now, the company is full steam ahead in terms of launch. I'll go into the details for this debt financing deal.

As mentioned above, Synergy secured a $300 million debt financing deal. A statement from the company's CFO can be seen below:

This non-dilutive financing enhances our cash position and provides us with financial flexibility to continue to execute on the launch of TRULANCE and achieve our business objectives, which we are confident will ultimately maximize long-term shareholder value. The structure of this financing provides us with access to capital for support of our commercialization of TRULANCE and funds our current plans for the Company through 2019 when, based on our current assumptions, we expect to be cash flow break-even.

Most importantly, the debt financing deal is non-dilutive. Synergy investors have experienced dilution, like any other company's investors, a few times. With Synergy's stock price declining and sitting at $3 per share for the last couple weeks, it made it unlikely that more dilution was on the way. The CFO also mentioned that the company has enough cash through 2019, where the company would also break-even. During times like these, investors should reflect back and appreciate what it is this company has actually done. The company controls 100% Worldwide rights still and this financing deal doesn't involve any sort of royalties. These are the tradeoffs that these companies make. Synergy very easily could have entered a unfavorable partnership deal, like Ironwood, without the past dilution. Or, they could have elected to give up royalties to a partner. Ironwood's partnership deal is one of many reasons why the company is losing money after over 5 years on the market. In less than 3 years, Synergy will likely be profitable. The concept of tradeoffs is something I touched on in another one of my articles for Synergy, seen here. Tradeoffs are a part of life and business. Everyone wants better roads in their town, but nobody wants the higher taxes that will go with it.

Synergy was able to secure the loan from CRG, LP. CRG focuses on minimizing dilution and a statement from one of the managing directors can be seen below:

We are excited for the opportunity to support Synergy at this important stage in the commercialization of TRULANCE. As part of our investment process at CRG, we performed extensive due diligence on TRULANCE, the market opportunity and Synergy's overall business and commercial strategy. The results confirmed that TRULANCE has a substantial opportunity to serve the GI community and that there is tremendous potential to add significant value to the Company. This transaction demonstrates our confidence in Synergy's product, commercial strategy and its team's ability to optimize TRULANCE and successfully capitalize on this large and growing market.

The obvious item that can be taken from this passage is the comfort level CRG has in Synergy. If CRG is comfortable giving this company $300 million then investors should feel comfortable with their investment and the continued progress for Trulance.

Transaction terms for the deal are also seen below:

The first tranche of $100 million was funded upon execution of the loan documents. The loan agreement provides for future borrowings, subject to the satisfaction of certain financial and revenue milestones and other borrowing conditions as follows: (I) an additional $100.0 million on or before February 28, 2018, and (ii) up to two additional tranches of up to $50.0 million each on or before March 29, 2019. The loans mature on June 30, 2025 and payments under the loan are interest only paid quarterly for the initial five-year period, followed by 12 equal quarterly installments of principal and interest during the final three years of the term, which converts to an eight-year interest only period if certain milestones are achieved. The loans carry an annual interest rate of 9.50%. The Company maintains the option to prepay outstanding loan amounts during the term of the loan.

Most important item here is that the loan has a 9.5% interest rate, which I view as highly favorable. A 9.5% rate is slightly better than average for companies like these, and it compares very well to a similar company, Relypsa. In the article I linked in the beginning of this article, I talked about how I would be happy with a debt financing deal only if the interest rate was favorable. That is certainly the case here. Also, not giving up Worldwide rights or a royalty percentage was important to me, which the company also achieved here. Most importantly, Synergy's 9.5% interest rate will be even lower, as the company can deduct interest payments on the loan for tax purposes. The company's effective tax rate would be much lower. Relypsa was similar to Synergy in that they were two companies with recent drug launches, and who needed cash to continue a successful launch. Relypsa ended up securing a $150 million debt financing in mid-2016, but their interest rate was 11.5%, which was widely criticized. Synergy is two percentage points lower, while raising double the amount of Relypsa's loan. Relypsa was also bought out just less than 3 months after this debt financing.

Synergy is a company that has a lot going for them. News of the debt financing would quiet all of Synergy's critics. The only question now is what false narratives come out in the coming months regarding the company. Investors should continue to monitor the launch of Trulance. In the later months of this year, I would expect a rise in sales. The company is also expecting approval in IBS-C in January 2017, which would help sales and their competitiveness against Ironwood's Linzess. Lastly, with the approval of IBS-C, insurance plans would begin to accept Trulance, along with increased interest from big pharma companies.

Investors should also stay tuned for the company's first conference call, which will be this Thursday after market close. Part of the company's use for this cash would go towards hiring more salespeople in anticipation of the IBS-C launch. It's likely that a lot more details would be shared from the company during the call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.