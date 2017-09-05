Alibaba's Revenue Is Not Overstated



Introduction



In my previous article on Alibaba (BABA), I have detailed how BABA is nothing like Enron. That article also garnered a comment stating that BABA was overstating its revenue. The argument was that BABA’s reported revenue couldn’t possibly be correct as that implies that BABA’s gross market value (GMV) was larger than the entire Chinese industry. Ever since that comment I had been meaning to follow up on that accusation. A more recent article stating more or less the same has now rekindled my interest in the matter. After all, how would a $431 billion market cap company get away with this? Especially considering all the institutional investors that are involved.





Source

The typical retort is something along the lines of “Enron fooled a lot of institutional investors as well.” Well, sure, but Enron’s fraud was a lot more sophisticated than what Alibaba is being accused of. To be sure, there were definite red flags in Enron’s financial statements but they required a forensic accounting approach rather than an investment/corporate finance approach.



In any case, the accusation of revenue overstatement is extremely interesting. Judging by the 17% short float, some investors seem to suspect that something is not quite right with the company. Of course, this could also be a matter of overvaluation.

The accusation





So how exactly can we conclude that BABA is overstating its revenue? Here’s a quote from the article:

“When compared against China's National Bureau of Statistics, Alibaba's GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) figure was about $176 billion. In other words, GMV accounted for 92% of all of the country's Online Retail Consumer Physical Goods.”



And, “For example, as previously mentioned, Alibaba handles about 92% of China's GMV, or in other words, its online Retail Consumer Physical Goods. According to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), these sales grew at just 28.6%. The problem is that Alibaba's primary revenue driver comes from this market that grew at only 28.6% but somehow managed to post top line growth of 56% for the quarter.

This revenue growth would seem very unlikely because of only the law of large numbers. The company had to double the revenue per online transaction somehow to accomplish this feat - something that on such a large scale would seem impossible.”



Whenever I try to assess the validity of a statement, I like to break it up in parts. First, I must verify claims stated as fact. Second, I must deduce which part of the conclusion is based on an assumption and/or possible faulty deduction. The claim that makes or breaks the thesis is that of BABA’s $176 billion in GMV translates to a market share of 92% of the e-commerce market. In other words, the Chinese e-commerce market’s GMV is $191 billion.





Thus, one can deduce that BABA can’t possibly produce a growth rate that is greater than the market since BABA is essentially the market. Unless, of course, BABA has raised its prices. A valid point that the author raises. If the top-line growth was a result of higher pricing, we should see that translate in a higher gross margin. On a year-over-year basis, gross margins dropped by 4%. On a quarterly basis, gross margins have hovered between 62% and 65% for the last four quarters. Evidently, this rise is not attributable to higher prices. This appears to strengthen the claim that BABA is perhaps overstating its revenue.



Investigating the claim



BABA reported a total CNY $3,767 billion in GMV in the first quarter of 2017. This translates to $575 billion in GMV in the first quarter of 2017. As we can see below, the GMV is split between two main platforms.







Taobao is a platform that facilitates consumer-to-consumer (C2C) retail. It is very comparable to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). What also is extremely important to note is that Taobao also offers entrepreneurs the ability to open online stores (essentially web shops) that then cater to consumers. This distinction is important because it means that Taobao’s GMV will be reflected in the Online Retail Sales number of the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBSC) as well as in the Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods number. Tmall, short for Taobao Mall, is a platform that enables business to consumer online retail. The GMV of Tmall will be reflected in the Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods. Here’s an excerpt further explaining the segmentation:



“Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods: refers to the sales of physical commodity or the income of catering services sold or provided by enterprises (units) to individuals, social organizations for non-production and non-operation purposes.

Online Retail Sales: refers to the sales of goods and services got through public online trading platform (including self-built websites and third-party platform). Goods and services include physical goods and non-physical goods (such as virtual product, services).”



According to the NBSC, total retail sales of consumer goods were 17,237 billion yuan or $2.6 trillion in the first six months of 2017. This represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. Now, the following calculation isn’t necessarily extremely precise, but it will do since there is a large margin for error here. If we split the $2.6 trillion in half, we get $1.3 trillion in GMV for 1Q17. We can adjust a bit further by reducing the number by 2.5%. The logic being that the 10.4% YoY growth rate is a result of a compounded sequential growth rate of 2.5%. This isn’t necessarily the case given that it is a seasonal industry but the actual number will not vary by much. The final 1Q17 NSBC GMV number reflecting Tmall sales is now $1.27 trillion vs. BABA’s reported GMV of $575 billion. In other words, it is entirely possible for BABA to outgrow the industry as it has less than half the market share of the total retail e-commerce market.



So where do the confusion and suspicion come from?

The interesting part is when we apply the same process to Taobao. Taobao recorded a GMV of 2.2 trillion yuan in the first quarter of 2017. This is almost the size of the 2.3 trillion in GMV that the NBSC has recorded for Online Retail Sales in the first six months of 2017. It is very easy to become suspicious unless one believes that 2Q17’s GMV was 100 billion which is obviously extremely unlikely. The confusion here is mere semantics. BABA’s Taobao operates in both segments of the NBSC’s statistics but this isn’t immediately apparent. Therefore, it is very easy to look at online retail NBSC numbers and conclude that Taobao cannot produce its current GMV numbers if they are to be generated in that one statistic. Again, since the truth is that it offers both, it is best to compare BABA’s total GMV with the Total Retail Sales number. In doing so, we can conclude that BABA owns roughly 27% of the Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods market. It does, however, appear that BABA owns a very sizeable portion of the C2C online sales market. I have not been able to confirm how much exactly the market share is, but it is well known that the company is the Chinese C2C platform industry leader.



Conclusion



The perpetual myth surrounding Alibaba’s revenue is a combination of semantics and most people not knowing that Taobao also offers entrepreneurs the ability to start, what is in essence, a web shop. It is likely that these sales are then recorded under Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods. How much of Taobao sales can be attributed to web shops, isn’t verifiable because the numbers are not broken down by the company. So to be fair, this isn’t a slam dunk victory for bulls as I have not been able to confirm that a big part of Taobao sales is actually entrepreneurs selling B2C. However, I do believe that it is likely that BABA is not fudging its revenue at all. Given what I have outlined above coupled with the fact that many large institutional leaders have likely been able to verify this plus the fact that it would be an extremely obvious form of fraud, leads me to believe that the company is most likely not overstating its revenue beyond the size of the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.