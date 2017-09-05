22nd Century Group Could Win Big From FDA Plan To Reduce Nicotine In Cigarettes

Investors may need to move very quickly to take a position as the potential upside is enormous.

On July 28, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced “a plan to pursue lowering nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels".

Note: This article first appeared in Trend Investing on August 7, 2017; therefore all data is as of that date.

22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group Inc.(XXII) is a US plant biotechnology company with a difference. That difference is they have patented and successfully grown low nicotine level tobacco plants as well as altering the levels of cannabinoids in cannabis (marijuana) plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. This is important because the US FDA has just recently announced a plan to pursue lowering nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels. Added to this the medical and recreational marijuana industry is also undergoing positive legislative change benefiting the industry.

"Our mission: To reduce the harm caused by smoking"

The tobacco market size and 22nd Century's enormous potential

The tobacco industry has around 1billion consumers who spend around $700 billion annually on tobacco products.

22nd Century Group has not even scratched the surface yet with only US$12m of revenue last year. If they were able to gain just 10% of the tobacco industry market share with their low nicotine tobacco products that would be a revenue of $70b, representing a 5,833 fold increase.

Company's products

The company states on its website:

Our proprietary genetic engineering technology and plant breeding expertise allow us to regulate the level of nicotine (and other nicotinic alkaloids) in the tobacco plant. As a result of our unique technology, we are able to grow tobacco with up to 97% less nicotine than conventional tobacco – as well as plants with relatively high nicotine levels. The applications for this technology are extraordinary; in independent clinical studies, our very low nicotine tobacco has demonstrated remarkable efficacy as a smoking cessation aid. On the other hand, for smokers who do not wish to quit, our high nicotine tobacco enables us to produce a cigarette with what we believe is the world’s lowest tar-to-nicotine ratio.

Some current products include:

X-22 is a kit containing Very Low Nicotine (VLN) cigarettes that will go through the FDA-approval process as a prescription smoking cessation aid.

Brand A and Brand B modified risk cigarettes (in development).

Spectrum Government research cigarettes - cigarette styles that have a fixed “tar” yield but varying nicotine yields – from very low to high. There are 11 regular and 13 menthol versions, with 8 different levels of nicotine content.

Magic 0 and Magic 2 - The tobacco in Magic 0 contains approximately 95% less nicotine than tobacco in leading cigarette brands formerly referred to in the United States as “light” cigarettes. Magic 0 cigarettes satisfy smokers’ cravings while greatly reducing nicotine exposure and nicotine dependence. Since they are made from authentic tobacco, they feature a pure, premium tobacco taste.

Moonlight cigarettes - developed for upscale consumers outside of the United States who are interested in a bold and uniquely satisfying cigarette which delivers a conventional amount of nicotine with substantially less ‘tar’ and less smoke than the leading cigarette brands.

Modified marijuana - 22nd Century is able to produce industrial hemp plants that contain zero Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the primary psychoactive compound of cannabis. However, there are more than 100 other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, many of which may have medical applications independently or in combination with other cannabinoids.

The FDA plan

On July 28, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced “a plan to pursue lowering nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels.” According to the company, "22nd Century is the only company in the world capable of growing tobacco with non-addictive levels of nicotine".

Looking ahead my view is that it would also seem likely that the FDA may move to fully ban THC in marijuana. Hemp crops are tested for THC levels; under U.S. federal law, crops containing above 0.3% THC are required to be destroyed.

Valuation

The company has no debt, and had US$12m of revenue in 2016.

2017 revenue is forecast to grow by 42% to US$17m., and then to reach US$22m by 2018.

Off course there is enormous upside potential on these figures if the US legislates for a lowering of tobacco nicotine levels, which would seem highly possible give the severe side effects (and hence hospital costs) from tobacco smoking addiction.

Current market cap is USD224m, with a market cap/revenue ratio of 13.6 times. Current consensus analysts’ estimates target price is US$3.50, representing 42% upside.

XXII financials graph

Source:4-traders

Risks

Legislative risk - The FDA may not succeed in their plan to lower nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels.

Competition - Other companies produce low nicotine products.

The usual stock market risks such as liquidity risk.

Conclusion

22nd Century has a revenue of just USD12m, and is potentially about to gain access to the tobacco industry's USD700b in global annual revenue, and then perhaps in future the marijuana industry. Given the US is potentially about to soon regulate for lower nicotine tobacco and perhaps next would be lower cannabinoid or zero THC marijuana, the potential upside for 22nd Century is enormous. It would mean tobacco (and perhaps marijuana) growers would need to buy their seed/seedlings from 22nd Century in order to meet the new regulations. Furthermore the company would sell their own very low level nicotine cigarettes disrupting the tobacco industry. Added to this is 22nd Century's potential to produce THC free marijuana which will be highly sought after for both medical and recreational use, as it removes the dangerous psychoactive ingredient.

Put simply, 22nd Century maybe the next Monsanto (MON) in seeds, as the leading low nicotine tobacco and zero THC marijuana supplier. Or by entering mass production gaining just a 10% market share in the tobacco industry would lead to a 5,833 fold revenue increase for 22nd Century. More than likely they would license their technology to existing market players and receive lucrative royalties or be a buyout proposition.

Off course, being at an early stage risk remains high and we cannot be sure that such regulatory changes will definitely come but the massive upside potential offers investors an asymmetrical risk/reward play.

I would recommend investors move very quickly to take a position now as the stock is just taking off, and continue to add if the positive story continues.

For the record, I am a non-smoker, but can see the investment potential. As usual, all comments are welcome.

