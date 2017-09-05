What Would Progenics Be Worth Without Azedra?

For investors in experimental drug companies (and all too often in life), the dominant question is, “What have you done for me lately?” Attention fixates on the next drug in the pipeline, especially as key catalysts approach, such as trial results, filings, or FDA decisions. There is certainly good reason to pay especial attention to these events, as bringing approved drugs to market is the ultimate driver of value. But when a single drug dominates attention, it can distract from a bigger picture and lead investors to act irrationally.

This has been the case for Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) and its latest drug candidate, Azedra. I have discussed the prospects of this ultra-orphan cancer drug more than once on Seeking Alpha. The company has been filing its New Drug Application (NDA) on a rolling basis, with only one piece remaining to be submitted, the statement of readiness for FDA manufacturing site inspection. That will be complete in eight to twelve weeks, a disappointing but far from earth-shaking delay from the initial timeline.

Yet there are skeptics who have challenged the validity of the Azedra trial results, which took place under the auspices of a Special Protocol Agreement (SPA) confirmed with the FDA. The challenge comes from imbalances in the results between the first arm of the Phase II clinical trial, conducted by the now-defunct Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, and that of the second arm conducted by Progenics itself. I thought I was done making my case for the company, but then I found myself accused (frankly, bizarrely) of setting a price target and outlook for Progenics that implies Azedra has a 100 percent probability of approval. Of course, I have never suggested such a thing, nor would I ever do so. I know too much about the byzantine workings of the FDA to ever say such a thing.

In the case of Azedra, there is no question that the primary endpoint under the protocol, whether defined as all evaluable patients or for the two-dose cohort, has been met. It also met secondary endpoints on tumor reduction and survival. It even surprised with unusually potent responses from patients with liver and lung metastases, opening up the possibility of label expansion in future. But we have to consider the possibility that an FDA review might still rule against the drug, perhaps on the basis of discrepancies between trial arms. After all, every drug candidate, no matter how promising, is subject to the vicissitudes of the FDA. Thus it is worth asking the question: What happens to Progenics if the worst happens and Azedra doesn’t get approved?

The short answer is that Progenics would be all right, as the current share price barely reflects current fair value, even in the absence of Azedra. As the doyen of Seeking Alpha biotech has pointed out in an excellent article, Progenics has an existing drug on the market with strong earnings potential, a large cash stockpile, and a pipeline teeming with value. Azedra is not an all-or-nothing proposition, by any means.

This article will give the long answer, by taking a look at the investment thesis for Progenics and offering an estimate of fair value – sans Azedra in its current form.

We’ll Always Have Relistor

Poor Relistor. Disappointing sales of the opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment has left some investors feeling a bit obstructed themselves. I covered how the market has put too much emphasis on Relistor sales compared to its pipeline in a previous article, but it is also important to recognize that Relistor has a lot of potential, despite its lackluster showing thus far.

The problems for Relistor have been twofold: Firstly, it had perhaps been overhyped as a blockbuster replacement to existing treatments and, secondly, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX), Progenics’ sales licensee, has had difficulty marketing Relistor thanks to a raft of financial troubles that continue to dog the company. There were even rumors last year that Valeant might sell its license for $400-500 million to raise cash, which a Seeking Alpha author pointed out at the time would imply peak sales of at most $300 million (using a 2x multiple and factoring in Progenics’ royalties). Relistor had previously been projected to reach peak sales of $1 billion, so $300 million would represent a steep reevaluation downward. Of course, no such sale materialized, and Valeant’s debt woes have subsided sufficiently that it doesn’t feel the pressure to sell off valuable assets in order to keep the lights on.

Valeant reported net sales of $17.3 million in Q2 2017, up from $14.1 million in Q1 2017. The first quarter had disappointed, given Valeant reported net sales of $16.6 million in Q1 2017. Despite the uptrend in the second quarter of this year, sales still missed expectations. However, other indicators show that further sales growth is in the cards. According to Valeant’s Q2 2017 earnings report, prescriptions were up 33 percent compared to Q2 2016. Additionally, Valeant has been adding to its Relistor salesforce, which should help accelerate growth over the next few quarters.

So what, then, is Relistor worth to Progenics? Taking $300 million as a baseline for peak sales, Relistor royalties should be priced into Progenics at $4-$5 per share, depending on one’s assumptions. That also excludes the various milestone payments, one of which, a $10 million payment when annual sales reach $100 million, will very likely be achieved in 2018. And if Relistor does ever manage to take off like some had hoped, or even achieve half of expectations, its addition to value per share would obviously be considerably greater.

The 411 on 1404

After Azedra, Progenics’ next candidate on deck is 1404. This molecular imaging agent is a next-generation method of detecting prostate cancer through non-invasive means. Now in a Phase III trial expected to be completed in early 2018, this product holds enormous further value potential. The costs of imaging and biopsies associated with prostate cancer run into billions of dollars every year. The value of 1404 will hinge in part on the breadth of its applicable efficacy and the amount of market share it can claim.

Given its extremely promising preliminary trials, and its use already in other medical studies, decent clinical results could open a market worth hundreds of millions of dollars in peak sales. Until the trial results are announced, the value of 1404 must be somewhat speculative. Successful approval in 2018 or 2019 could add $8-12 to the share price over a relatively short span. For now, I suggest it is reasonable to assign a value of $3 per share on the basis of successful trial thus far and the enthusiasm of other clinical trials to make use of the agent.

The End? No, The Journey Doesn’t End Here

Returning, finally, to where we began, it is necessary to include Azedra in our valuation, even if it is not approved. This is because, even if Azedra is rejected now, it would not mark the end for the drug. A CRL might give Progenics the opportunity to clarify information. In a more drastic case, it might require further clinical study to be considered again. Even in the latter case, it is unlikely that Progenics would abandon Azedra outright. It could, and likely would, undertake a new Phase II trial. That would take time, and the share price would of course suffer in the interim from both disappointment and the costs of a new trial.

However, denial is not the end for a drug. Just ask Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), which has recovered from a brace of CRLs, one requiring a further study to collect more data, and another asking for greater explanation of clarity of the data from said study. For Azedra, as one (admittedly very valuable) part of a larger picture, a CRL would not represent the end, nor would it represent a reduction of its value to $0. Depending on the scope and harshness of the putative CRL, the drug should still be valued between $1-$2 per share, provided Progenics does not pull the plug. Could it decide to abandon Azedra? Sure. In that case it would be worth $0 to the company (and this is the number I use below in assigning a conservative fair value), but that is a very unlikely outcome.

The Bottom Line

Trying to assign price targets and fair values to companies whose products will succeed on the basis of binary decisions is always a challenge. But a fair value for Progenics, even in the event of Azedra receiving a CRL, still makes the company look like a long-term bargain. Adding up the various elements of the company, a conservative estimate should place Progenics at $7 per share. That’s not a huge amount of upside from where the price now stands, but that’s to be expected. The price has yet to recover from disappointment at Azedra’s Phase IIb results.

But in the short-term there would no doubt be a fairly dramatic price drop. It would be unlikely to fall as far as $4.50. Were it to do so, Progenics would represent a very strong value play through 2018. Relistor sales, 1404 results, and even the promise of new Azedra trials (or an improved NDA) would serve to stoke the price upward. It is already sitting in a slump and there are plenty of catalysts to send it back toward where it belongs. For investors who don't believe in Azedra, Progenics should still be on the radar, since if the drug fails, the shares will be a steal - for a little while anyway.

