T-Mobile's Strong Performance: Can It Continue?

With the news that T-Mobile (TMUS) is preparing a new Un-Carrier initiative to be unveiled on Wednesday, the spotlight shifts back to the insurgent CEO John Legere that initiated the wireless wars four years ago after Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) both posted better than expected quarterly earnings last month.

I won’t speculate about what the new initiative might encompass - you can read some of the speculation here if you’re curious what others are guessing. But one thing investors will be needing Wednesday is context in which to judge whatever they hear.

I will review the performance of T-Mobile over the past few months as well as updating my thesis on the company.

Customer Loyalty Growing

Four years of delivering lower prices and a competitive network have done wonders for a company once dismissed as an also-ran doomed to be merged into AT&T. T-Mobile now has the most “diehard” customers who love its combination of low prices, tax-inclusive pricing, and data-first network, and would never leave. The other three networks are loved more conditionally by their customers, contingent on things like network quality.

That's more of a problem for SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) owned Sprint (S) than it is for the Big Two, who after all do pretty well on network quality. However, it is best news of all for T-Mobile, which has managed to make itself the brand in wireless. It enjoys an almost Amazon-like reputation for treating its customers well, engendering trust that will allow them to continue to experiment with new approaches to network management, customer relations, etc.

Potential Warning Signs?

All is not completely rosy. The last few quarterly earnings reports have thrown up what might be considered a few caution flags. T-Mobile reported ARPU flat compared to year-ago levels, and management re-iterated its expectation that ARPU will remain flat over the coming quarters, with some variation corresponding to normal promotional spikes and ebbs. All of T-Mobile’s growth is thus coming from subscriber additions - it cannot seem to extract any additional revenue per user, as I noted earlier this year seemed to be likely to be the case.

Meanwhile, that subscriber growth itself is not quite as strong as it once was, although it remains industry leading, at least by some metrics. In Q1 of 2017, T-Mobile subscriber growth slowed by over 1 million compared to previous levels, cutting it almost in half. Of 1.08 million fewer adds, they were split almost evenly between wholesale, which swung just over 530,000, and branded, which swung just under 550,000. Of the branded loss, most of it was concentrated in the prepaid segment, where T-Mobile is de-emphasizing its Magenta brand prepaid services and AT&T’s competitive challenge is intensifying.

Key Category Remains Strong

However, T-Mobile remained strong in the most important category. Branded postpaid fell less than 15% despite an onslaught of competitive pressure from Verizon and AT&T. Since these customers are the most high-quality credit and revenue, these are the additions that matter most.

That isn’t a normative statement on my part. It is confirmed by T-Mobile’s own financials. I noted at the end of 2016 that T-Mobile financials had been remarkably steady and even predictable since the Un-Carrier revolution launched in 2013. Each year, it added somewhere between 8.2 and 8.3 million subscribers to its rolls, and each subscriber it added generated roughly $60 in additional net income, or $15 per quarter.

That pattern held true for a while longer after I made note of it. In the last two quarters, however, T-Mobile has powered ahead with substantially stronger net income growth despite slowing subscriber additions. It increased net income in the most recent two quarters by $219 million and a staggering $356 million, respectively. From adding roughly $500 million in net income each year over the last four years, it has now added $575 million in net income in six months, with fewer subscriber additions.

Network Capacity

Though I sound like a broken record, I cannot help but reiterate once again my one big risk factor for T-Mobile - network congestion. I have said enough about that for a lifetime at this point, so I will not recap from scratch. You can read my previous takes on network capacity here and here. In a nutshell, I have never been convinced that T-Mobile can prevent a flood of ultra-high consumption cord-cutters imposing real strain on its networks, potentially causing serious damage to its service metrics and performance.

But I have been saying that for almost two years, and T-Mobile continues to make me look foolish. In my last few articles I have therefore taken to asking a slightly different question: assuming T-Mobile can continue to keep a flood of cord-cutting data hogs from ruining its network for everyone, what does the rest of the network quality picture look like?

In other words, if demand continues to grow normally rather than spiking, can T-Mobile increase the supply of bandwidth on its market fast enough to keep users happy?

Growing Bandwidth Supply

The answer to that is probably yes. T-Mobile came away as the biggest winner of the most recent FCC spectrum auction, acquiring over 30 MHz of nationwide spectrum at a bargain basement $8 billion price. While the auction did deplete T-Mobile’s cash reserves - they fell from $5.5 billion at the end of 2016 to less than $200 million last quarter - spectrum is vital to network quality, and T-Mobile more than quadrupled their holdings of low-band spectrum at a substantial discount to prevailing market spectrum rates.

T-Mobile also will be the first to tap into new LTE-U services, the so-called unlicensed spectrum. Actually that is a bit of a misnomer: the spectrum is licensed, just not to one particular company. Rather it is allocated to WiFi services as a whole. What T-Mobile will have is the right to use the spectrum for additional capacity when there is spare capacity behind regular WiFi.

WiFi, however, will remain first in line, so when there is congestion it is T-Mobile which must make way. In a rather rich irony, T-Mobile will be “throttled” when too many users are on the bandwidth, just as it throttles high-consumption customers.

The rather slow rollout of LTE-U might be taken by some as a warning flag. T-Mobile so far only seems to have the capability in six smaller metro areas, despite promising a spring rollout. However, I'm not overly concerned here. LTE-U is new technology. Testing it slowly and in smaller areas is not only responsible tech development, it is responsible brand protection in case initial results don’t measure up. But T-Mobile should have no problem bringing the technology to market in due course since it retains most of the LTE architecture that has already become a mature technology.

Summary

My concerns about network management always were, and remain, on the demand side. If a bunch of customers suddenly come onto the network angling to use 200-300 GB per month of data, or even just 100 GB, it is highly unlikely even T-Mobile could cope with such a sudden deluge. However, assuming they continue to prevent that from happening, I believe their efforts to expand bandwidth supply are more than adequate to meet reasonable mobile internet growth projections and keep their network performing at or near best-in-class levels.

Slowing subscriber growth also does not concern me, as T-Mobile’s core postpaid phone platform continues to grow solidly. Analysts have long said that is where the key profit engine resides, and T-Mobile’s recent financials amply confirm that. Profit growth remains strong and even continues to accelerate.

Investment Recommendation

It seems somewhat redundant to make a formal recommendation when T-Mobile is less than 48hours away from launching a major new program that will probably require just revisiting the thesis all over again. I believe that pricing pressures within the wireless industry are likely to remain intense, and this makes any stock in the sector somewhat risky owing to margin pressures.

But T-Mobile is continuing to grow profits despite the pressure. I consider T-Mobile to be a better bet than AT&T or Verizon at this point, though perhaps still not as good a bet as Sprint, owing to that company’s continued spectrum upside despite unmet expectations of a merger deal.

Overall, T-Mobile is a good buy candidate for those who are comfortable with T-Mobile’s network strategy. Since I still can’t claim to fully understand how T-Mobile is doing what it is doing with regard to network performance, despite full unlimited video, I cannot claim to fall into that group. I am not buying or shorting T-Mobile at these levels. But I must admit my own warnings about network quality look increasingly out of step with the reality of the company’s performance. For those willing to put their trust in Legere and Co’s hog-avoiding tricks, T-Mobile may represent a good buy prospect.