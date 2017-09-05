Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power 2017 Conference (Transcript)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Tom Driscoll

I am Tom Driscoll with Barclays, for those of you I haven’t met. Delighted -- this is my first presentation I am introducing for today; delighted to have Doug Lawler here from Chesapeake, Chairman, President and CEO of Chesapeake. Prior to Chesapeake, he was at Anadarko and Kerr-McGee before that.

And with that, let me turn it over to Doug.

Doug Lawler

Thanks, Tom. Good afternoon, everyone. So, this is my fifth Barclays conference, surprisingly started 2013. In some ways, it seems like a lot more we’ve done but the challenges of the industry have definitely made it seem like it’s been a few more years. So, we’re excited to be here. What I can tell you is that the confidence that I had five years ago, when at this conference and information we shared, the confidence in the assets, confidence in the people and the confidence in Chesapeake’s ability to deliver for the long haul is as strong today as it’s ever been, if not stronger.

Okay, thank you. So, our forward-looking statement, Safe Harbor, and before I get into the presentation, I want to just highlight a few things about the Company today. The technical challenges that we have been facing and overcoming in the past two years, I think are outstanding. We have approached each of the aspects of our business whether it would be operational, financial, synergies, all of our business structure to be better prepared for the continuation of this low-price environment, but also how to thrive in that low-price environment. The challenges that we see going forward, we fully expect and we’re fully equipped to financially and operationally deal with those challenges.

I want to highlight a few of things that we’ve accomplished in the past few years though, I think each are significant and in particular since the beginning of 2016, because what this shows and highlights is the Company’s ability during this difficult time to perform is without question. I still consider that we’ve done more in the past few years in a low-price commodity environment than any of our peers and what the message in this is we will continue to do more.

So, just highlighting, we’ve recognized $2.8 billion of net proceeds from asset sales across the portfolio in most cases, not impacting production or cash flow generating capability in any way going forward. We’ve removed or extended more than $3.1 billion in 2017 through 2019 maturities. That’s very, very important, as the runway -- with the current debt profile, the runway has been reduced and extended, and we only in next few years have about $450 million that is due. Importantly, the Barnett and Devonian Shale exit, asset sales were critical to the Company. These were highly complicated assets that had significant operating challenges, whether be the location or proximity to Barnett or whether it be the challenges with some of the midstream. Commitments that we had there, these are significant improvements to make Chesapeake stronger and healthier company. We reaffirmed our revolving credit facility, a $3.8 billion, very high confidence in our ability to continue that. We also removed $580 million in our midstream commitments and actually have seen those commitments over the past few years be reduced in the order of billions of dollars. We’ve eliminated five VPPs; this removes continued complexity in our operations and our balance sheet and the obligations. And we also significantly reduced our legal obligations. These are just a few of the things that we’ve been working on, not on the operational side, but principally on the financial side.

Looking at the operational momentum and what we have looking forward to 2018. The technology that I talked about upfront where we’ve been pushing for significant improvement, we’ve seen those results are just a few wells that I’ll name here. There is Marcellus Chesapeake record well. There is McGavin 6H producing 61 million cubic feet a day is a fantastic well; it demonstrates the capital efficiency that we have in that asset and the operating capability that we have; record well for us in Powder River Basin, the Rankin flowing 2,800 barrels equivalent a day at roughly 78% or 80% oil cut. And then the Blakeway, down in South Texas in our Eagle Ford asset producing about 3,200 barrels equivalent per day all Chesapeake record wells in this challenging time, all because of pushing the envelope with our expertise and experience.

We are drilling longer laterals; we’re utilizing new completion techniques and testing our spacing assumptions as you could expect with improved recoveries, improved rates, that gives it even yet another turn on capital efficiency. And what we’ve been calling internally is we’re driving value over volumes, and we see those capital efficiencies continuing to improve across the portfolio. What we learn on one asset, we will modify, take and apply and structure so that we can continue to improve across the six powerful assets that we have.

Looking at the graph on the right, you can see what our equivalent production on a BOE basis has done across the past several years and the associated capital program. What this does not show these are reported volumes; what it does not show is the amount of volume that’s been reduced through our asset sales over the past several years. If you were to take just 2016, 2017 volumes, that would be about another 100,000. So, essentially you can see what we’re spending for around $2 billion in capital and as we look towards our estimate and staying within our guidance in 2017 for capital that we have a very, very efficient, very capital efficient program in which we can generate for significantly less capital, very, very strong production and very, very strong returns.

You have seen our strategy before and we’ve maintained that what we started with five years ago here at this conference and highlighted, still the same around our financial discipline, business development, profitable and efficient growth, and our exploration. These are all very critical to us and we’ll continue to do this; the strategy is unchanged. And when you look at the rest of the year and you look at 2018, our priorities are to finish delivering the 2017 plan. We’re focused on delivering -- or being in a free cash flow neutral position in 2018. We continue to target $2 billion to $3 billion of additional asset sales and we have not put timing specific on that; obviously we will do that as quickly as possible. We want to maintain with our capital program our position for growth, so that we don’t starve the supply chain or the synergies, the capital efficiencies that we’ve gained in our program, and we’ll be able to maintain that program and be in position to grow when the time comes. We will not grow just for growth sake. And the capital allocation that we have is still as intense today across our asset portfolio as it has ever been as we continue to see the improvements across the portfolio in each of the assets.

So, I want to talk just a minute about the Eagle Ford. Just highlight for everyone where we are. We have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey to a pretty significant extent down there. We have not yet quantified a number to which it would impact our production. And the reason for that is that we still have about 20% of our production offline of our total volumes in the field. We’ve also recognized additional issues around all aspects of our activity in operations, whether it’d be downtime on drilling and completion crews or whether it’d be in the supply chain drill pipe, downstream issues, infrastructure issues. And so, we continue to work through that. Definitely our hearts and prayers go out to all those that have been impacted significantly in the Houston area and along the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, we did not have any significant damage but we are definitely being impacted and we expect to continue to be impacted across the next few weeks until we return to normal with our operations and get everything lined back up from not only our wells producing but also through the entire midstream and downstream chain.

South Texas, the Eagle Ford will continue to be our principal oil growth engine for the next several years. Longer laterals are driving the value there and enhanced completions we’re excited about and I’ll share a little more with you on it.

This field has a very, very large resource base; we estimate more than 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent still recoverable. As I noted, we anticipate it to be our oil growth engine for the next several years. We anticipate a 10% oil growth volume from the fourth quarter exit 2016 to exit this year in 2017. We have a significant number of turn-in-lines that will be coming on line here the next several months. We do anticipate that we will hit our 100,000 barrels of oil per day production rate by year-end, as planned; we had hoped little earlier that it would be faster, but with some of the delays we’ve experienced in our operations that is pushed back but we’re on track to achieve that. And then, we also are seeing our cycle times continue to improve down there.

If you look at the upper right, one of the most important metrics I think in the business is that we continue to focus on capital efficiency. And I think Chesapeake has proven that over the course of the past few years in a very differential way. Showing how on a per barrel basis we’ve reduced our finding cost down to $9, we’d still see additional opportunities for that and that’s directly tied to the chart on the bottom right where we are looking how do we reduce our spud to first cycle times that is not only a cost and capital component associated with that, but as we focus for greater return on capital, how do we accelerate our cash flow from the time of spud the first production. And you can see how we’ve made material improvements across the past few years there as well where from spud the first production is now just a little bit over 100 days.

Just to highlight what we’re learning here with these longer laterals and these new completions. We are showcasing this Blakeway well and have done that here for the past few months just because it’s very, very significant well for us. As noted, it’s changing our spacing assumptions where we’ve seen many areas down in the field where we’ve been in the 330 upto 600 foot range we’re seeing because of the performance of this well and the 3,200 barrels that it’s producing because of the performance we’re seeing from the upper Eagle Ford, the 2,800 barrel a day well that we’ve recognized there on the same pad that we know that the spacing assumptions could expand. What does that mean, what means greater productivity on a per well basis, it also means greater capital efficiency as we seek to recover more from each well and with the longer laterals then -- and the spacing and with the frac jobs will be less, with the bigger, better improved completions making it continuous improvement there in our portfolio.

I want to move up to the Powder River Bain where we’re running to two rigs at present and anticipate adding a third rig to focus on the Turner here in the next month or so. We’ve talked a lot about the Powder River at our Analyst Day and we’ve shared a lot of information but just want to highlight again what does the hotspot advantage mean and what are we trying to covey with that. And essentially, the hotspot means that we have the right petrophysics, the right rock, the right geophysics that support a very prolific oil column. That stacked pay that we see is about 5,000 feet of different multiple intervals, we’re testing several of those intervals, and we’re moving to development in several of those intervals that I will share with you in just a moment. We also see a huge resource potential here across that stacked pay to the tune of about 2.8 billion barrels in the Powder River. So, an emerging area for us, increasing activity, still a lot of confidence based on what we’ve seen so far.

So, as noted, we’re moving to development in the Sussex and in the Turner. We also have a very strong test in the Mowry. As you look at that chart on the right, you can see back what we shared with you at Analyst Day in October of last year, the profile in black was what we forecasted our production to be. And you can see that we’re about 50% above that, and the results and confidence that we have going forward where we anticipate to differ from that original forecast because we of the confidence in the Turner and the Sussex. We have several wells that we’ll be bringing on line in the next few months in the Turner and more important -- more focus in the Sussex with the program. And as I noted, we will be adding that third rig in the Turner.

Importantly, a question that we get quite often is what does the permit status look like in Wyoming? And where we sit today, we have about 325 permits that are in some form of process; we have roughly 150 that are in hand, ready to go and through various cycles of applying. We anticipate at year-end to be at around 325.

So, just looking a little bit closer at the Sussex. You can see on the right, the outstanding performance we’ve had differential from other Sussex wells in the area, in the Powder River. We are taking advantage of our technology and the resources that we have available to us in delineating the fairway in the Sussex, utilizing the seismic to help identify better locations and also recognizing better improvements as we ramp up our drilling program there and completion activity. 10 Sussex wells are expected to come on line before the end of the third quarter and then another four by the end of the fourth quarter. And then, we are targeting from the Sussex about 30 wells in 2018.

Importantly, here, this is very capital efficient asset with $7 million a well and 750,000 to 1 million barrels per well recovery on 8,500 foot lateral. So, you can see why this is important area to us and why it’s a concentrated area for our future growth.

Looking at the Turner, an asset and cretaceous interval, we’re in cretaceous interval that we are very encouraged by. We’ve shared with you the results of the Sundquist and the Rankin well, and the volume that we’ve generated from those and those oil cuts, you can see on the map. In the Sundquist where we had 7,100 foot lateral, we had almost 3,000 barrels -- or excuse me 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent as our rate and roughly 80% oil there. And then the Rankin is about -- was approaching 3,000 and about 50% oil cut. You can see how those wells are performing versus the other Turner wells in the area. And you can see that the excitement, the economics of these wells where they also run in the $7 million to $8 million range, provide very good growth opportunities for the Company.

Moving to the Haynesville. The Haynesville continues to deliver for Chesapeake. We have presently three rigs running in the area. We are constantly evaluating that activity level and have optionality there that we can ramp up or ramp down as any of our assets but we are focused on that as we watch gas prices and make sure we are deploying the capital in the Haynesville the most efficient way.

We are also looking at refracs in the Haynesville and testing a couple of different ideas with 700 or 800 wells that we have. We believe we have a significant inventory of opportunity there. We have tried a few testing a couple of concepts; you’ve seen industry trying a few different opportunities there. But we have a big resource potential for us to tap back into the Haynesville existing wells and then we also have the Bossier resource available to us.

We’re excited, we just have brought another four wells on line, adding about another 120 million cubic feet a day, presently are producing 1.2 BCF a day out of the Haynesville, so very strong prolific asset for us. You can see the IPs just over the past few months. This is not a comprehensive list, but just over the last few months how we’ve been seeing consistently these 35 up to 42, 44 million cubic feet a day well. As I noted, we have the pad that’s just come on line doing 120, bringing our total production to 1.2 BCF.

Of note, we’ve got 1,200 locations, so significant amount of opportunity here. We can ramp up that program or decelerate it, based on capital funding. And as we look at our free cash flow neutrality and we look at our capital allocation work, we get the best returns. This is an area, that’s a lever that we can mobilize a lot of gas pretty quickly.

Moving up to Appalachia. This is a very, very strong producing area for the Company. When you think about the Marcellus, the stability of that asset, the cash flow it generates, it’s world class. Also in Appalachia is our Utica asset. We’re looking for several different completion techniques to generate better performance from the Utica. Then, what we’ve seen, it also is a very attractive asset for us in the portfolio and we’ll deploy more capital to the Utica as we see the opportunity in the next year.

Just highlighting again, this McGavin well, 61 million cubic feet a day; at present it’s doing 55 million cubic feet a day. So, it’s very strong performer; it continues to perform well. The 30-day IP was 55 and it’s still doing 55. So, we’re really encouraged by what that well looks like. We estimate that this 10,000 plus foot lateral that we have somewhere between 600 or 700 opportunities for drilling and completion in the Marcellus. So that’s a very, as you could expect, a very strong capital efficient place for us to deploy our investments and our capital.

Very good returns. We anticipate 2017 to generate free cash flow of about $315 million over capital spend of about $125 million. As we’ve shared before with you, we can spend roughly $100 million a year. The performance of this McGavin well highlights it yet further that for about $100 million a year or less, we can maintain an asset at 2 to 2.2 BCF a day gross. As I noted, we’ve got a long runway, estimate almost 3,000 locations total and about, as I said, 750, 10,000 foot laterals. So, very strong production profile. And then we also have an expansion area in the Utica, up in the northeastern part of Pennsylvania, about 70,000 net prospective acres there that we believe to -- that will be very efficient for us to develop as well. What’s important about that is we have not drilled a Utica well up there. And utilizing Chesapeake’s experience and expertise with the longer laterals and improved completion techniques, this presents another opportunity for potential growth and return for us.

Looking at the Utica. There are several pads that we’ve brought on line here in the past few months and we’ll continue to look for opportunities to invest additional capital here. We’re seeing very good improvements in our capital efficiency here, carrying out many of the same modifications to the drilling and completion program as we’ve recognized elsewhere. In the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing on line roughly eight new Utica dry wells. So, we’re continuing to focus there; it should deliver somewhere in the 120 million cubic a feet from those wells. This is a very strong area and you can see with how we’re deviating from our type curve on the bottom left, as you look at how some of these enhanced completions have added additional value for the company contributing further to our capital efficiency.

I just want to highlight again that we’re delivering as planned. And as we look forward to remainder of the year, the 2018, the $2 billion to $3 billion in asset sales is our number one priority and further to improve our balance sheet. The focus that we have on free cash flow neutrality at a normalized price deck of $50 and $3, we believe is very achievable for us, and we’ll approximate our capital program, we’ll approximately our cash flow next year. What we also are really highlighting is this value over volumes, and we will be adjusting our capital program accordingly. What we’ve done in the past few years is built a portfolio and an operating team that there is lot of flexibility and lot of optionality and we have a lot of confidence in what we can deliver.

Further that capital program, even if it’s reduced a little bit, we can retain based on that capital efficiency our posture for growth, such that we’re not cycling up in rigs and cycling down in rigs and interrupting the operational efficiencies that we have achieved. We’re excited about the opportunities that are here. The capital allocation we believe is a competitive advantage for the Company. And as we look forward next year to $2 billion to $3 billion in asset sales, we’ve got high confidence in moving that forward as quickly as possible, obviously is our challenge. Being free cash flow neutral is important attribute of our portfolio and the capability of the Company, and also maintaining that posture for growth and our ability to grow our oil volumes is also a key priority for the Company.

So, couple of additional slides that are available to you in our appendix, and I’ll conclude the presentation. Tom, we’ll take a couple of questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tom Driscoll

Thank you very much, Doug. And let me ask one question to start and then open it to the audience. You talked about the asset sales to-date and said they haven’t been usually impactful on your cash flows. As you look at $2 billion to $3 billion of additional asset sales as a potential, can you talk about what kinds of things those would be, what kinds of characteristics those assets will have?

Doug Lawler

Certainly, it’s a very good question. So, six big powerful assets, significant land position across the country .We definitely have core areas that we’re not looking at selling or won’t consider selling at this point in time. We do believe that we have other smaller assets that will contribute to that goal over the next year, next few years. But, we also are looking at other larger asset sales. We have not identified what those asset sales might be. Obviously with the low commodity prices, the valuations are low. We’re not in a position where we’re desperate; we’re not in a position where have to sell anything. But, our goal of improving the balance sheet further and strengthening that balance sheet requires that we look at potentially selling a bigger asset. So, to direct to your question, if we sell a bigger asset, obviously that will impact our cash flow and will impact EBITDA and production.

Tom Driscoll

So, just as a follow-up to be clear, so you talked about six big powerful assets. So, you could conceive of parting with one of those?

Doug Lawler

That’s right.

Tom Driscoll

Okay. Thank you. Can I have any hands in the audience? Let me ask a follow-up in that just. You’ve talked about technology and lot of people talk about technology a whole lot today. Can you maybe compare and contrast what you think you do with Chesapeake, what your advantages are, what maybe a disadvantage that you need to address, can you just give us some perspective on that?

Doug Lawler

Well, there is a lot of companies that are talking about big data, a lot of companies that are saying that they have resident technology and opportunity there. We’ve been doing big data for several years. We’ve drilled more wells, more horizontal wells than anyone; we’ve frac more wells than anyone. The data resource that we have available to us is a magnitude bigger than most companies. So, as we look at the opportunity to better streamline, being greater synergies, using that experience and expertise that the Company has just from the sheer activity level.

Keep in mind that the Company at one point in time was completely focused on activity. During that time, we captured a lot of data. And what’s great about it at this point in time is we go forward as we have a significant resource available to us that not only has led to a lot of the industry-leading improvements around long laterals and industry-leading improvements around completion design that many companies copy now, we also have that data to help make better decisions. And so, we are actively exploring and trying new things, making sure that we take full advantage of that experience and expertise that not every other company has.

Tom Driscoll

As you look at the big data issue that currently some people talk about developing things in-house versus going out into the industry and finding off the shelf software and things. Do you have a view in terms of how much needs to be in-house that would be advantage versus things that may be cheaper if you access the market for it?

Doug Lawler

What I’m -- a lot of companies are interested in big data; what I’m interested in is big value. I love big data; we’ve got more data than anybody. And we’re going to make the most out of the data to drive the biggest value we can for our shareholders. And we believe there is a differential opportunity in Chesapeake today for that. As you look at going in -- outsourcing it or in-house that capability, as I noted Tom, we have all that data available to us. We have it streamlined to fit our operations. And so, the improvements that we’re recognizing and that should I believe what a lot of rest of the industry will ultimately mimic comes from what Chesapeake and our experience and expertise is provided. So, at this point in time everything that we’re doing is utilizing our in-house resources because of a significant amount of information we have available to us.

Tom Driscoll

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Doug Lawler

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

In particular, how could we haven’t seen that in the Eagle Ford and especially in Oklahoma you guys have acreage all over the place? Are you seeing opportunities, are you guys actively engaged in acreage swaps to kind of lock up a position?

Doug Lawler

We do, we are engaged in that and we have done quite a bit of that in several of our assets. And I think you’ll continue to see that. I think that what’s -- because a lot of core positions have been built up or anchor positions have been built up, you just don’t see as much as like what you would have expected or a lot of the areas have been developed. So, what’s great about the position Chesapeake has today is that we still have significant upside potential and resource potential in each of the assets. As I noted 2 billion of opportunity in the Eagle Ford, 2.8 billion barrels, those are -- because of the size of those assets, we’ve got a differential opportunity that a lot of and the acreage position we’ve had but a lot of our competitors don’t have. When you look at the large contiguous position we have in the Marcellus being able to drill 10,000 foot wells out there, 750 what we estimate today, they is just not a lot of companies that can do that. So, a lot of those longer laterals, the reason we hear much about it is because the actual -- actually being able to trade for the acreage swaps to be able to amass the position or the position has been developed such that they can’t really do it.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible] in Marcellus specifically, what’s your ability to ramp production up, is there any sort of takeaway capacity constrain at the moment?

Doug Lawler

So, to the first question, maintenance CapEx, we haven’t provided that number. What I can tell you is with every well we drill, it goes down as evidenced by what we just did in the well there in the Marcellus; the McGavin well is doing 60 million cubic feet or 55 today but IPed at 61; and the other high performance wells we’ve recognized in the Haynesville, Powder River and down the Eagle Ford. So, I think our maintenance CapEx will continue to go down. What I can tell you is that what we have shared is that our initial look is that for a relatively low amount of CapEx, we can ramp -- we can maintain our production flat very easily within cash flow and actually see some modest growth into 2018 with relatively same amount of CapEx we spent this year. But we have not actually put the numbers out yet. What I am encouraged about and what the strength of our assets, the strength of our team is that the capital efficiency just gets better and better.

And then, what was the second part of your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the Marcellus, do you have the ability to ramp production up significantly? And It does looks like where most of the cash flow is coming from at the moment.

Doug Lawler

Yes, so that’s the reason why relatively the production has been flat there in that 2 to 2.2 BCF a day is because of the infrastructure limitations. And we anticipate that it will probably remain in that area for the next few years as additional infrastructure comes available. We have not subscribed to any of those additional lines out. So, we are going to probably be 2 to 2.2 BCF a day, spend about a $100 million a year up there in maintenance or stable CapEx that generates really nice free cash flow stream for the Company, for us to invest in our oil assets elsewhere.

Doug Lawler

Thank you for the opportunity. We are excited about what we’re doing. As I have noted upfront I think that Chesapeake has more opportunity today and stronger today than we have ever been. Thanks Tom.

Q - Tom Driscoll

Thank you very much, Doug.

