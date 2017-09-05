Creative Learning's (CLCN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Creative Learning Corp. (OTCPK:CLCN) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Blake Furlow - Chairman

Gary Herman - Director

Christian Miller - COO and CFO

Analysts

Starla Hersey - Private Investor

Christian Miller

Good afternoon. My name is Christian Miller. I’m the COO and CFO for Creative Learning. Welcome to the Creative Learning Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Call. Blake Furlow and myself will discuss these results and then host the Q&A. For a copy of Creative Learnings press release, please visit the Investor Relations Section of [indiscernible] Web site at creativelearningcorp.com.

Certain forward-looking statements will be made during this call that reflect Creative Learnings judgment and analysis as of today September 5, 2017. And actual results may differ materially from the current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Creative Learnings business accordingly. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. For a more thorough discussion of the risk and uncertainties associated with any forward-looking statements please see disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today as of on Form 8-K as well as other filings with the SEC referenced in that disclaimer. Today’s call will be limited to one hour and include a Q&A after our prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Blake, Creative Learning's Chairman of the Board. Blake?

Blake Furlow

Hi, everyone. Thank you, Christian. Good afternoon. My name is Blake Furlow. Thanks for joining the call today. We are very excited to have the opportunity to address all the shareholders as a Group. Following this, Christian is going to begin with a brief discussion of the previous quarter, and then move on to ways that we focused on cutting costs. Christian will cover nonprofessional fees and Gary Herman will cover professional fees, and discuss the new Firms [indiscernible] to help us.

We will not be able to comment on any pending litigation specifically, but we would like the question on the SEC case regarding the company. We will discuss the strategy. Moving forward and then go over to current operations and future performance. We will allow for a brief Q&A afterwards, and we hope to address all questions. As a reminder, please mute your devices, so we open it up for questions.

Christian will start with the past financial performance.

Christian Miller

Okay. Creative Learning have a loss of $831,000 at third quarter of 2017. There are three key components of that loss, stock-based compensation, professional fees, and provision for income taxes. We had a stock-based compensation expense of $311,000, professional fees of $211,000 and provision for income taxes of $433,000, for a total of $955,000. The stock-based compensation was primarily for compensation for prior [technical difficulty] which is a noncash charge.

We will discuss the professional fees later in the call and provision for income taxes related to an adjustment of the valuation allowance of the Company's preferred tax assets. In addition, the company had no new franchise sales during the period. We are evaluating several strategies to [indiscernible] this area of the business.

The company has begun a plan to analyze all of its cost. We are focusing on four things. Is the service necessary, is the service correctly sized for us, is there a creative alternative which will be less costly and is the vendor pricing competitive. We hope our assets will reflect -- will be reflective in future filings.

Nonprofessional fees. Operating expenses were down $40,000 during the period. There was a significant increase in stock-based compensation of $311,000, which was discussed earlier in the call. The increase in salaries and payroll taxes is more than offset by the decrease in franchise consulting commissions. As the company used less [indiscernible] in 2017 than at even prior periods.

Bad debt increased during the period over the period results. The company has instituted a new process in [indiscernible] collection to address this issue. Gary -- and Gary now will discuss professional fees.

Gary Herman

Good afternoon. During the quarter, we took the initiatives to new legal representation for the company. The selection of new counsel was based on their respective represent -- reputations in their areas of expertise. We believe that the switch and legal representation for the firm surely translate into significant professional fee savings [technical difficulty] in the Company. Thank you.

Blake Furlow

Okay. So I just wanted to go over the legal issues that the company facing briefly. There is two outstanding arbitrations. We also have the case with our former CEO. [Technical difficulty] specific comments on those cases, but I will say that if you take those matters very seriously we are [indiscernible] judgment in terms of how we approach them.

The other matter that the company had outstanding or is still [indiscernible] is regarding the SEC. We are very pleased that after two years of work by the company, we seem to be at a point where we can finally put this behind us. The alleged violations of the securities [indiscernible] between 2011 and '15, the SEC has filed that complaint along with the company's formal consent [technical difficulty] and we are hopeful that that will be the resolved shortly.

So just moving forward, our focus recently has been on cutting costs. And stemming the attrition of existing franchises by focusing on addressing specific issues that they’ve had in their business. There is a range of them, but some of the bigger ones they’re setting up in nonprofit to expand the number of classes that they’re able to or schools rather that they’re able to participate in. We are looking at expanding territories. We are reviewing the existing curriculum. [Indiscernible] things like that. We are also excited to introduce coding to the curriculum plan next year.

We are going to begin after we can address those issues to rebuild the sales system, by making the sales profit, more transparent and efficient, and also increasing the territory size to make the offering more competitive to alternatives in the market.

Christian, you’re going to take over some operations?

Christian Miller

Okay. Yes, with the operations that we are going to review [technical difficulty] we are analyzing operations in a -- from all operations and beginning to develop more processes to help find efficiencies throughout the business. Everything from trying to finalize a better more efficient sales process to helping finalizing I think that the question process we mentioned earlier.

We're also looking at how best to use our resources from a customer service perspective and also trying to really push down the lead time that it takes to get, issues that have been raised by franchisees, answered as timely as possible. The -- and then with our franchisees we're working towards a back to basic model where we’re going to help folks focus on the factors that will drive revenue for their businesses to help facilitate better processes and better procedure at the franchisee level.

And I’m going to go over something that that’s been raised by a few of our franchisees and I just think that it's the right [indiscernible] on this call. Several franchisees have expressed concern given the recent filings of the SEC, whether or not you will be able to continue as a going concern.

We want to assure all of our stakeholders that we will be moving past this challenging time in the company's history. Furthermore, we issued all the audit financial statements from December 2016, reviewed the financial statements in August 2017 from May 2017 and February 2017.

I know [technical difficulty] in regards to those filings as management to [indiscernible] all our orders [indiscernible] going concern opinion was necessary. We are confident in the future of the business, are taking every measure to return it to profitability and restore the confidence of the shareholders and franchisees by focusing on our business and helping them in their businesses to return and return to selling [indiscernible].

Blake Furlow

Thank you, Christian. Historically we have been giving guidance on future performance and we are not going to issue guidance this time, we may in future periods. But I will say that this call is sort of the first step in this as far as becoming more transparent with all of our shareholders and given you guys an opportunity to get more insight into the business. So we want to signal that we are making that shift in terms of becoming more [indiscernible].

Our efforts are basically [indiscernible] becoming leaner and more transparent in utilizing technology and resources of our existing employees to do that. We are going to do our best to mitigate professional fees moving forward and once the concerns of the existing franchisees have been met, we are excited to return to selling new territories.

I’d like to open-up the floor to questions. I will ask that you limit yourself to one or two questions, so that other people who have questions have the opportunity to do so.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I have a question. This is Cliff [indiscernible] Blake and a pleasant [technical difficulty].

Blake Furlow

Thank you, Cliff. Pleasure talking with you.

Unidentified Analyst

When -- if you haven't already done so, when will you [indiscernible] selling franchise, this is one part of my question. My other question is by reading this little booklet that you send out, clearly the former CEO was self dealing, is that led you in litigation with him for?

Blake Furlow

Thanks, Cliff for your question. There is two parts that when are we going to start selling franchises and the second was in relationship to the litigation with the former CEO. I don’t feel comfortable commenting on any outstanding litigation at this time, but I’m happy to answer your first question, which is when are we going to resume selling. We are currently selling and we have the ability to sell our new FDD [ph] was approved I think a week or two ago. So we are actively pursuing leads. One of the challenges that we are facing is developing a system to sell and also reevaluating our position in the marketplace in relationship to other competitive offers. So we’re taking steps to make ourselves very attractive to new buyers, franchises and we’re doing the process of developing the system to facilitate those sales. But we are currently selling -- our FDD [ph] is up and running and we are working at building the system to support that. So it has a more rapid pace in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Well, thank you for that and I appreciate your efforts with respect to being transparent with the shareholders.

Blake Furlow

Thank you, Cliff. I appreciate that. Would anybody else like to ask a question?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Blake Furlow

Yes, I can hear you.

Christian Miller

Yes, ma'am.

Starla Hersey

Hi. This is Starla Hersey.

Blake Furlow

Hi, Starla.

Starla Hersey

[Technical difficulty] I’m a shareholder and I was a former employee. And as a former employee or when I was employed not too long before, I was employed I have this time [indiscernible] things and like that. And I was wondering if the Board or any new employees that have come on to have signed the same?

Blake Furlow

I think I can address that best by pointing to the known [indiscernible] policy we have.

Starla Hersey

Yes.

Blake Furlow

Yes. So we have a formal policy, I believe Christian have corrected the [indiscernible] in the company.

Starla Hersey

But these are Board members that have to sign that as well as the employees.

Blake Furlow

I’m not aware that we do it. I would imagine that we’ve to follow the policy though. I think that’s …

Starla Hersey

Okay.

Blake Furlow

… that’s probably correct.

Starla Hersey

Okay. Also -- and you say -- I know you’re trying to stabilize the current franchise system which is the Bricks 4 Kidz. Are you moving forward on the other concepts or do you have any new concepts that you’re talking around?

Blake Furlow

Well, I can address the [indiscernible] concept. We are evaluating [indiscernible] at this time and looking at the best ways to improve that concept as well and help those owners to be revitalized, just like we are with [indiscernible] business. We are looking at that business and evaluating what needs to be done to help those owners to improve their operations as well.

Starla Hersey

Okay. But you know having [indiscernible] that you -- I mean, if you’re going to start a new concept or anything like that to grow the company, are you going to tell us before you do it or while you’re doing it or are you planning on doing anything like that?

Blake Furlow

I would say that any introduction of a new concept would be material enough public information and we will make that available to the public as a whole. There are no current plans to introduce a new concept.

Starla Hersey

Okay.

Blake Furlow

We are focused on our existing franchisees and making that businesses to help [technical difficulty].

Starla Hersey

Okay. And then, I mean, I’m not much of a stock person per se, but do we know what [technical difficulty] it's just stabilizing the company now, like I’m just -- when is the stock going to go up? A lot of its [indiscernible] have it for a very long time [indiscernible] up or down and -- I mean I know that’s a volatile market and you can't really look into the future, but what are your [indiscernible] maybe for the future of the stock and how long do you think that would take in two or three years, five years?

Blake Furlow

I really can't say with any certainty. I can say that our goal is to increase profitability and run the best company that we can. And if the market reflects that operations and that’s the case. But our job is to focus on running a healthy business and returning its profitability.

Starla Hersey

Right.

Blake Furlow

We hope that those measures will be effective for the owners.

Starla Hersey

Okay. All right. Well, those were pretty good ideas. So let's hope that works out for everyone.

Blake Furlow

I hope so. Thank you, Starla.

Starla Hersey

Okay.

Christian Miller

Thank you, Starla.

Blake Furlow

Is anyone else have any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Cliff again. I have a question that may lead into the discussion if I may.

Blake Furlow

Sure, Cliff.

Unidentified Analyst

What’s the idea at the moment to widen the revenue stream for the franchisees?

Blake Furlow

That’s a good question. There is an interesting initiative. I think the press release just came out a week or two ago regarding the partnership with Bricks. So it's an exploration of the idea that we create additional products and services that our franchisees have access to and can get a revenue share from.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Blake Furlow

Christian, do you have any.

Christian Miller

Cliff [indiscernible] question. Yes, there are just two other initiatives. One is we are widening the breadth of the curriculum by doing coding, which will help attract a wider age group, hopefully. And also keep our enrollment higher for the kids as they age, and also it's -- there is a lot of demand in the marketplace for that. Secondly, we are looking at doing -- we are -- the curriculum plan right now is going to also include inscore [indiscernible] workshops which would allow our franchisees to go into a score and have a -- basically its an inscore field trip to be best way to describe that and we are really helping to getting that curriculum finalized. So they have a wider breadth of offerings to do that. The third measure that we are taking for franchisees is the development of a foundation and the foundation would allow us more access to more school systems plus there is going to be a [indiscernible] performance of that foundation that would help us to actually provide services to underprivileged areas, and having then use our curriculum which -- and our great owners -- through our great owners that they would be able to help those schools -- its proven track record that our curriculum will [indiscernible] related learning. So that’s the [indiscernible] three biggest things that we are going to -- are biggest pieces that we are working on to help our owners plus we are working on the back to basics thing which is more of a process oriented approach that help the owners kind of get through to [indiscernible] and work on what’s important kind of 80-20 rule.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Thank you.

Blake Furlow

Cliff, just to add on to that, [indiscernible] is having two primary business lines. One is the sales franchisees and then the secondary one is the maintenance and support of those franchisees and so the core area that we’re focusing on is the maintenance and support of those franchisees right now. And our belief is that will [indiscernible] the base of the franchise system and also make future sales a lot easier. So we are basically taking whatever steps we can to address any issues the franchisees have had [indiscernible] their business and by doing the things Christian just mentioned and hopefully making their businesses as strong as possible so that they’re stable and healthy. And once we had that solid foundation, hopefully the sales will come a lot easier.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Well, I have to hop off on different call, but thank you for the information. Good luck on the execution.

Christian Miller

Thank you very much.

Blake Furlow

I appreciate that. Thank you, Cliff very much. Leave it open, if there are any other questions. Okay. Well, that’s it. We will finish up the call. I want to thank everybody for making at this far [indiscernible] and appreciate your time. Have a nice afternoon everyone. Thank you.

Christian Miller

Thanks, Blake.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.