Thoughts On Birchcliff Energy: Higher Liquids Result In Higher Valuation

Creditors demonstrated more confidence in Birchcliff by extending credit line maturity while maintaining borrowing capacity even after the "disappointing" asset sale.

Prior to the Q2 results, Birchcliff announced a series of asset sales for expected proceeds of ~C$142 million.

Update: Birchcliff Energy (BIREF, Bir.to) announces series of asset sales for expected proceeds of ~C$142 million. Details: Selling Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil for C$142 million. Asset includes 3,600 boe/d (62% light oil and NGLs) and proved plus probable reserves of 48.2 MMboe at end of 2016. Deal metric: C$39,444 per flowing boe/d and 5x cash flow. The asset sale represents about 3,080 boe/d of 2017 annual average production. The asset sale looks to put Birchcliff to become a more concentrated play producer, while allowing it to deleverage. Bank line remained unchanged at C$950 million. At Q1 2017, bank debt was C$579 million, so this would bring it down to C$437 million leaving BIR about C$500 mil of liquidity, something that should ease investor concerns. As for the impact on guidance for 2017, BIR did not announce in this release whether it will keep production target the same. The big positive on August 10 (Q2 earnings) would be to announce no change in production, while pumping up capex just so slightly.

As a result, in BIR’s Q2 release, it subsequently revised guidance down from 70,000 – 74,000 boe/d to 67,000 – 68,000 boe/d. BIR also increased capex to C$355 to C$400 million.

Headline figures show a reduction in production and an increase in capex, however, our estimated capital efficiency shows an improvement of around ~20%. This is important to note because for some investors that looked at BIR, the asset sale price came in a bit light, but the lenders extended BIR’s credit line maturity from May 11, 2018 to May 11, 2020. The borrowing amount was also reaffirmed at C$950 million illustrating further confidence.

Investing in Canadian E&Ps is hard, but the easiest rule of thumb to watch is 1) bank lenders increase borrowing capacity and 2) no “fancy” external capital financing deals were done to “reduce” bank debt. The surface headline figures always suggest some motivation behind raising external financing ( see Painted Pony article), but the reality is that the banks are no longer comfortable with the leverage and exposure (we learned this the hard way with Bellatrix).

So, it’s very reassuring to see that the asset sale didn’t lead to lower bank confidence!

What was also astonishing about BIR’s Q2 report was the beat on funds flow from operations. BIR produced C$88.6 million (a record), which came in nearly 10%+ higher than the consensus average. OPEX/boe decreased to C$4.67/boe and is expected to decrease below C$4/boe in Q4!Operating results like this would’ve seen BIR’s stock price pop 15%+ in a normal market environment, but that wasn’t the case this time around.

What we found to be the most important indicator of higher share price ahead is the fact that more and more of BIR’s production mix is moving into liquids versus gas (see our early 2017 article on Birchcliff). AECO gas prices have been depressed due to pipeline maintenance and competition from Northeast. BIR’s low cost basis combined with higher liquids output will see it survive and thrive in this environment even if AECO remains depressed. What’s more astonishing is that despite low commodity prices, BIR will generate about C$340 million in cash flow this year, so outspending of capex will be limited to C$15 to C$60 million, a highly encouraging sign.

This puts the current company valuation at 5.4x EV/DACF, and 2018’s preliminary multiple at 3.8x EV/DACF!

If there’s one gas name we would consider increasing size in today, that would be Birchcliff.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIREF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Birchcliff primarily through BIR.TO.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.