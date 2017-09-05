Volatility In Markets: Never Wear White After Labor Day And Other Observations

Analysis further reveals that trends in VIX and SPY from Memorial Day to Labor Day more often than not result in a continuation of the prevailing trend through Thanksgiving.

Doubtless you've heard the old investment saw "sell in May and go away." The investing world is full of sayings of unknown origin and dubious value. In reality, over the last decade following this piece of "wisdom" would have been a winning strategy only 40% of the time. The "Sell in May and go away" tautology is born of the belief that summer trading sessions tend to be characterized by relatively low volume and therefore, higher relative volatility as smaller players can impact outsized market moves. In fact, reviewing the trading volumes and implied volatility of SPY--the ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500--over this same 10 year period reveals that the summer months are characterized by lower volume and higher volatility only a minority of the time (see below).

Still it's tempting to believe that the Labor Day holiday, as the unofficial end of summer, must delineate some kind of potential change in market dynamics. After all, the kids are back in school, family vacations have been completed and it's time to get back in the saddle at work and close the year out strong. A review of volatility as measured by the VIX and market performance as measured by SPY over the last ten years does reveal some patterns. However, the results aren't what you might expect.

Methodology

As mentioned earlier, I reviewed the daily trading history over the last ten years for the VIX and the S&P 500. For my longer-term analysis, I compared two distinct periods during each of the ten years in question: Memorial Day to Labor Day, and Labor Day to Thanksgiving Day. I chose Memorial Day as the unofficial beginning of summer; and chose Thanksgiving to end the comparison period in order to prevent the price action of the Santa Claus rally from skewing the results. For my shorter-term analysis, I used Labor Day as the midpoint and compared the period starting with the most meaningful trend reversal immediately preceding Labor Day to the period ending with the most meaningful trend reversal immediately following Labor Day.

Having defined these time periods, I then drew simple regression lines across them in order to illustrate the trends. This was particularly helpful for defining the trends for VIX, which tends to move in fairly wide ranges and can make trends difficult to identify "to the naked eye."

Equipped with these chart drawings, I then plotted the results in two different spreadsheets: one comparing the longer-term periods and a second comparing the shorter-term periods. Cells filled in red signify time periods demonstrating a downtrend, while cells filled in green signify an uptrend. Cells filled in yellow signify flat trends so shallow that a clear trend up or down is more difficult to identify.

My next step was to identify and quantify the number of trend reversals as well as the number of trend continuations. For example, back-to-back downtrends on either side of the Labor Day holiday were counted as a trend continuation. Uptrends followed by downtrends, or vice-versa, were counted as trend reversals. Periods characterized by a flat trend on either side of the Labor Day holiday were counted as trend continuations in absence of a demonstrable trend reversal.

Observations

For the shorter-term analysis, the results were pretty straightforward: out of nine years analyzed, eight were marked by a clearcut trend reversal for both the VIX and the S&P 500. It should be noted that trend reversals didn't always occur in the same year for both the VIX and the S&P 500. In 2008, the VIX reversed from a shallow downtrend to a steep uptrend, while the S&P 500 continued from a shallow downtrend to a steeper downtrend in the post Labor Day period. In 2015, the VIX moved from a steep downtrend to a shallower downtrend, while the S&P 500 reversed from a shallow downtrend to a shallow uptrend in the post holiday period.

These "anomalies" do not detract from the predictive value of this observation, as the relationship between VIX and the S&P 500 and the predictive value of the VIX still seem to hold. To wit, it would not be surprising to observe a shallow downtrend in VIX coinciding with a shallow downtrend in the S&P 500; nor would it be surprising for a sudden, steep uptrend in the VIX to coincide with a sudden steep downtrend in the S&P 500.

For the longer-term analysis, the results were a little more mixed, especially for the VIX. Five times the Labor Day holiday witnessed a continuation of the VIX trend, while the VIX reversed course four times. Trend continuation was stronger for the S&P 500: Six times the Labor Day holiday witnessed a continuation of the summertime trend, while S&P 500 prices reversed only three times.

Conclusions Impacting Trading and Investing Theses Moving Forward

Referring to the daily chart of the VIX below, we can see that VIX has been in a steep downdraft since mid-August. If history is any guide, we would expect the VIX to reverse course steeply in the period following Labor Day, possibly increasing to somewhere between the 14 and 16 level. It should be noted that emerging fundamentals seem to be supportive of this technical prediction. As of this writing on Monday evening, VIX futures have gapped up from the Friday close of 12.63 in the wake of the news that the North Korean regime has conducted another underground nuclear test, possibly of a more powerful hydrogen bomb, and have continued to trade between 13 and 13.55.

Additionally, futures in the "safe havens" (gold, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and U.S. Treasures) have gapped up on the news and continue to trade in a range above Friday's close. With the exception of Russell 2000 futures, equity futures continue to trade below Friday's close, as one might expect with volatility and safe havens up on the continued North Korean saber rattling. It is interesting to note that Russell 2000 futures (typically considered the volatility "canary in the coal mine") are up in spite of the North Korea news; this fact may be a harbinger of continued resilience in equities heading into the autumn on the back of continued strength in global economic growth.

In the short-term however, we might expect equities in general (and SPY in particular) to reverse course and decline. Referring to the daily chart of SPX below, we see that the S&P 500 has been grinding higher since mid-August. Along with the aforementioned reversal of VIX then, we might expect SPX to reverse and test the 2440 level sometime by mid-September.

Longer-term, however, we might expect U.S. equities to continue their slow grind higher into the Thanksgiving holiday. What's slightly troubling here is that the results of this analysis would suggest that the VIX continues it's slow grind upward as well. It is certainly not a requirement that VIX and SPX be negatively correlated 100% of the time. As such, it seems reasonable to expect both the VIX and SPX to continue their shallow upward trends, with Wall Street climbing its proverbial "wall of worry."

Put differently, I would anticipate that continued evidence of global growth will persist in fueling modest appreciation in U.S. equities, with the occasional minor pullback brought on by headlines of domestic and geopolitical turmoil. Assuming that all of this holds, we might expect the S&P 500 to have traded up to a range 2495 to 2510 by the end of November. It will likely do so in fits and starts, with the continued upward grind in volatility providing short-term trading opportunities in domestic equities as well as in the "safe havens" (GLD, FXJ, FXS and TLT, among others) that investors and traders alike flock to when headlines suggest (as they inevitably will continue to do) the rise of geopolitical tensions or more political turmoil out of Washington.

