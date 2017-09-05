Western Digital - Toshiba Update: Why This Time Is Different

After an action-packed August, we should be heading for an agreement in the coming weeks, with the key question not really if Western Digital (WDC) will participate, but how the deal structure will ultimately pan out. This time looks to be different, and we should come to an agreement soon as Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) is once again stuck between a rock (selling its memory unit to realize book value revaluation) and a really hard place (financing crunch in a delisting scenario).



Key Developments



Since my last update, the overarching Toshiba-WDC tone has shifted from being extremely confrontational (see Toshiba opting for a unilateral investment in Fab 6) to conciliatory (see apology letter from Milligan). This has spilled over to WDC’s stock price, fluctuating from sub $80 lows to >$90 highs.



Here’s a brief timeline of events surrounding the Toshiba Memory sale in August/ early September alone:



Aug 3 - Toshiba announces its decision to unilaterally invest in Fab 6 in Yokkaichi with commitments ~¥195bn (vs bilateral ¥180bn)

Aug 3 - California Court of Appeal denies Toshiba’s petition to stay the temporary restraining order by the Superior Court

Aug 9 - PwC grants qualified opinion on securities report for fiscal year ended March 2017, moving Toshiba one step closer to avoiding delisting

Aug 15 - Reports of Toshiba disagreement with the Bain Capital consortium over timing of payment for chip unit sale begin to surface

Aug 15 - Toshiba ordered to restore Western Digital access to specific data stored on Toshiba Memory databases

Aug 19 - Toshiba’s main lenders demand Toshiba Memory sale contract signed by end-August, speculations about a memory IPO begin to surface

Aug 20 - Toshiba lenders turn down possibility of Toshiba Memory IPO after Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa earlier this month asked the company's lenders for their opinion on the possibility of the IPO plan

Aug 23 - Toshiba and Western Digital enter talks on sale of flash memory unit, aiming to reach deal by end-Aug

Aug 24 - More rumors about a potential Western Digital deal structure surface, biggest lenders reportedly pushing harder for quick sale

Aug 27 - Asahi Shimbun reports that Toshiba has agreed to sell its memory unit to the Western Digital consortium, WDC CEO meets Toshiba president to discuss details

Aug 30 - Toshiba reportedly prepares to grant Western Digital consortium exclusive negotiating rights to acquire flash memory unit

Aug 30 - Bain Capital and Hon Hai consortiums make revised offers

Sept 3 - Western Digital wants involvement in Toshiba Memory management, delaying deal finalisation



In summary, it’s been a pretty action packed month for deal watchers, and those who stuck to their guns on WDC’s watertight case, should have profited nicely from the temporary dip in early-mid August. In any case, things look to be going WDC’s way from here with a deal (hopefully) set to be struck sometime this week.



What Would a Potential WDC Deal Look Like?



For one, the deal valuation has hovered around the ¥2tn mark, although recent reports have suggested the WDC consortium might get it for less ~¥1.9tn.



The WDC consortium, if reports thus far are to be believed, will consist of KKR, INCJ, DBJ and other Japanese parties (including creditors). For revaluation purposes, I suspect we’ll see Toshiba retain a small stake as well.



The next important question - who funds what? Contrary to speculation in the earlier stages of the deal, WDC likely will not be taking an equity stake (thanks to Toshiba’s timetable slippage), instead opting for convertibles with an option to buy into the entity at a later date. The logic behind convertibles would be to avoid a potential regulatory setback from China’s MOFCOM or other regulators, while providing some “skin in the game”.The financial buyers (KKR, INCJ, DBJ) should take on the lion’s share of the funding with the remaining funding needs (ex Toshiba and WDC) filled by Japanese lender banks and other Japanese companies.



Here’s an illustrative funding structure:



Company Contribution( ¥ ‘bn) % Type Toshiba 100 5 Equity WDC 150 8 Convertible KKR 300 16 Equity INCJ 300 16 Equity DBJ 300 16 Equity Creditors 700 37 Debt Others 50 3 Equity Total 1900 100



From WDC’s perspective, in exchange for ¥150bn in financing, they effectively gain control over the JVs for a fraction of the total ¥1.9tn. There will however, likely be a cap as if WDC’s stake exceeds one-third, WDC would have veto power in the new structure so their post conversion stake should be capped below that level.



Meanwhile, if voting shares are negotiated in line with this structure, the Japanese (possible proxy for Toshiba) would retain ~40% voting rights, a favorable outcome for both parties on the whole.



Why Toshiba is Stalling The Inevitable



To understand why Toshiba is fighting so hard to hold onto its memory unit from a financial perspective (behind the scenes rumors aside), sensitizing various stake sale scenarios is particularly enlightening.



So, let’s assume a 100% sale right off the bat. This increase breaks down as ¥1.11trn in gains on the sale and FY17 operating profit of ¥400bn and excludes ¥62.4bn of taxes. Management estimates the improvement in shareholders' equity at ~¥700bn but this significantly underestimates potential accretion as it excludes lower taxes from tax allocation accounting from its nuclear business losses (~¥1.3tn). Including tax effects is estimated to yield an improvement in shareholders' equity to ¥863.7bn at end-FY17.



That sounds great on paper, but what if Toshiba keeps a stake in the business post memory sale? BPS could actually increase as a result of the revaluation of assets. Assuming the the memory chip business generated operating profit of ¥300bn, with ¥200bn flowing through to net profit, every 10% stake retained would yield an incremental ¥5 per share.



Under the proposed funding structure, a ¥600bn investment in common stock could yield 100% control over a ¥2trn business (assuming 60/40 common/ preferred allocation). The amount needed to acquire 10% of the memory chip business would thus, only be ~¥60bn, or 10% of the estimated ¥600bn of common stock, rather than the full ¥200bn, or 10% of ¥2trn. Considering the favorable cost-benefit of increasing its stake in the memory unit sale, Toshiba is incentivized to push for a higher share rather than a quick sale.



Debunking The Delist and IPO Scenario



Toshiba has floated the idea of delisting and taking the memory unit public itself, likely buoyed by recent NAND strength. This idea sounds great in theory but does not work in reality.



For one, as appealing as spinning off its memory unit themselves may seem, doing so will be much harder in reality. Firstly, going public requires two years' worth of balance sheets and income statements. Toshiba Memory, which was just split off on 30 March 2017, would only meet this requirement on 30 March 2019, one year after the delisting deadline.



Secondly, this idea assumes that Toshiba is the only party with skin in the game. The reality is that Toshiba is most influenced by its creditors, which given the securing of debt against Toshiba Memory shares, gains nothing from a 1-2 year delay and will thus, insist on a quick disposal.



As of FY3/16, the four major Japanese banks account for over ¥600bn (54%) of Toshiba’s total bank borrowings.

In the event that 1) Toshiba fails to sell its memory unit or 2) if it gets delisted and loses its access to equity funding or 3) suffers a funding gap from lowered valuations post delisting, they would require financial support from their main creditors, who would in turn, need to downgrade their Toshiba loans at least to “special attention” debt.



The earnings impact would be relatively large at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCPK:SUTNY), with the second most significant impact at Mizuho (MFG), both of which would need to allocate a large amount of capital to cover their existing Toshiba loans (as much as 8x existing CET1 coverage, 11-12x RP for Mizuho).



Barring an injection from the government, a delisting scenario is thus, not as harmless as some would have you think. Creditor incentives have been aligned with a quick sale and that should prevail in the coming weeks considering the stakes.



WDC Deal Still The Most Likely Outcome



I think base case i.e. sale to WDC consortium, should still prevail even if Toshiba favors an IPO further down the line. No matter how you spin it, Toshiba is still a company in distress and will thus be most influenced by its creditors, which given the securing of debt against Toshiba Memory shares will insist on disposal. Toshiba may have accepted a delisting fate, but their hands are tied by creditors, who will be firmly blocking that path.



In any case, if this excerpt from Goldman’s disclosure last Friday is any indication, the wheels might already be in motion.





