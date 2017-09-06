AT&T: Buy Or Beware?

In thefollowing article we will analyze whether it’s time to buy or beware when itcomes to starting a position in AT&T’s stock at present.

The market is selling off hard on Tuesday at the time of this writing.

What Happened?

The markets sold off Tuesday. The banter back and forth between President Trump and North Korea has escalated the risk of an exogenous event occurring rather than de-escalate it. The problem is North Korea is expected to launch more missiles this week. It’s a national holiday for North Korea. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail.

Nevertheless, this escalation along with several other negative catalysts could cause a major correction. The market’s bull-run is getting long in the tooth no matter how you slice it. I am laser focused on what this may mean for my position in AT&T (NYSE: T). In the following sections I provide my insights on whether you should “Buy” or “Beware” AT&T’s stock. In a recent piece I did my best to detail the pros and cons of the stock at present. As usual, the comments section provided a plethora of additional positives and negatives for the stock as well. The following are the current “Wall of Worry” factors AT&T is facing identified by Seeking Alpha members.

Wall of Worry

#1 - North Korea

Even with the bluster between President Trump and North Korea seemingly at all-time highs, I believe the risks of all-out war occurring are extremely low. If fact, the only way I believe anything will happen is if there is some type of malfunction and the missiles break up over a populated area. Nonetheless, this seems to be most wars have started. Another issue is the recent spate of Hurricanes.

#2 - Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Jose

Being a current resident of San Antonio, Texas, I have experienced first-hand the damage a hurricane can do to an economy. At, present gas remains largely unavailable in San Antonio. It makes you operate in an entirely different manner. With Irma expected to hit Florida and Jose predicted to hit New York, the economy may see a down-tick in the near term.

Potential downgrade by Moody’s

Moody's put the company on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's.

Market at all-time highs

The markets are currently trading at all-time highs, most stocks seem over-valued, and the bull-run is getting extremely long in the tooth.

Current Chart

Political turmoil

The state of affairs regarding US politics today is dismal. President Trump is facing heavy opposition to his plans for tax reform and regulatory relief, and the debt ceiling needs to be raised. All this is occurring at a time when the two political parties are further apart than ever before and the administration is under investigation by a special prosecutor. Not good.

Nonetheless, this is why holding a solid stock like AT&T is a must for those focused on income and capital preservation. AT&T’s safe haven status was the major factor most shareholders not selling at present, but rather looking to buy on the dip.

AT&T has safe haven status

During times of market volatility blue chip mega-cap stocks like AT&T tend to hold up better than the rest of the market. The company is involved in a steadily-growing business that has proven by the test of time it has the attributes to weather the storm. This is important for investors who are concerned with capital preservation.

AT&T's best-in-class dividend yield of 5.23% and the company's solid standing as a dividend aristocrat will underpin the stock better than most if some exogenous event takes the markets down. AT&T's stock at this time is probably further out on the risk spectrum than it has been in a long time. Nonetheless, higher risk equates to higher reward. On top of this, the company does offer an excellent total return opportunity as well.

Excellent capital appreciation opportunity

With the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T becomes a great total return opportunity. The potential to vastly increase revenues and cash flows from vertically integrating should boost the share price substantially.

Solid cash flow

I expect significant capital gains as uncertainty regarding the company's plan to vertically integrate diminishes. What's more, AT&T cash flow from operations is highly predictable and substantial. The company projects $18 billion in cash flow from operations for 2017 alone. Furthermore, AT&T is trading at bargain basement prices.

AT&T shares on sale

AT&T's forward P/E ratio of 12.40 is one of the lowest of the Blue Chip Mega Caps in the S&P 500.

S&P 500 mega cap Forward P/E ratios

Couple this with the fact AT&T’s dividend is substantially higher than the rest and you have an excellent buying opportunity on your hands in my book.

S&P 500 mega cap dividend yields

The Bottom Line

AT&T's dividend yield is best in class at 5.28%. Its payout ratio is high but sustainable, EPS growth and ROE are adequate. Profitability may be in question in the near term due to the current competitive environment and acquisition efforts. Even so, solid cash flow and predictable dividend payouts more than make up for additional risk created by the current “Wall of Worry”.

I say it’s time to buy, not beware. If you are waiting for the all the factors that make up the wall of worry to subside prior to starting a position, you will be waiting for the rest of your life most likely. The wall of worry never goes away.

Nonetheless, if you do decide to start a position I would layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk. AT&T will overcome the current competitive obstacles. Moreover, I believe the acquisition of Time Warner will be approved offering income investors an excellent opportunity for capital gains. Plus, you get paid while you wait. I want to thank all the members for their contributions to this article. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.