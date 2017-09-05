Will The Model 3 Make Tesla Profitable?

Thesis

Tesla (TSLA) is overvalued today. However, earnings projections imply the company will be profitable in 2018, amidst successful sales of the Model 3.

Is profit finally arriving at Tesla?

Tesla appears confident that they can achieve 25% gross margin with the Model 3 in 2018, revealing that Q3-17 looks less efficient on margins.

Tesla also announced in Q2 that they intend on producing 10,000 Model 3 vehicles per week at some point in 2018. Although this seems a difficult target to hit, the way in which the new (less complex) Model 3 is produced could reduce investors anxiety regarding production.

The "S curve"which Elon and the team spoke about during the latest conference call suggest that the early days of production on the Model 3 will be the biggest constraint, as OpEx will be higher than revenue, thus negative margins.

The negative margins appear to be changing, heading into Q4, as the speed of growth in the "S curve" picks up the pace before hitting maturity.

In our model, we slow this down to around 3% growth per quarter in early 2019. At this level, the units of Model 3s produced would be averaging 9,200 per week, just off management's target.

The increased production in the model tracks management's outlook, along with their gross margin estimates.

Above, you can see that an average selling price of $40,000 is assumed at a constant rate. The model implies almost every car is sold in the early quarters, declining slightly after. Tesla is getting 1,800 calls per week to reserve the Model 3. This will slow continuously over the next few months, and if those current orders do not sustain, model assumptions could be perilous. Looking at the above numbers gives the investor a picture of what could be achieved if momentum persists. However, Tesla has a reputation of being over generous with guidance.

Is 420,000 Model 3s by the end of 2018 just a little extreme?

Valuing Tesla based on sales

Most standard valuation methods do not work (for now) with Tesla. As I am sure you are aware, the company eats money and invests vast amounts in projects. It is for this reason that people struggle to put a price on Tesla.

CapEx spending would appear to damage the cash flows significantly at a snapshot relative valuation. We need to forecast further out than the next 12 months to see value.

Valuing Tesla on par with a technology company is more in line with what investors should try to achieve. The reasoning for a tech valuation is because the company is very much a tech company, despite apparently producing vehicles. People argue that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not just a phone company, and with that in mind, Tesla is not just a car company.

Tech companies come with higher multiples, so when we finally hit positive EPS and get to see how investors feel about certain multiples, it will then be an easier job at applying specific price targets to Tesla.

We can assume (and price in) that the outlook for Model 3 has been achieved, then use this with the continued growth in automotive sales - this gives a more reliable revenue line. However, it is not this side of the income statement Tesla has issues with. It is, of course, OpEx that pulls EPS down, along with a continued dilution of shares.

As of now, investors are willing to pay around 6x sales per share. The model implies that 2018 ttm sales with the Model 3 included could produce sales of $27bln. The sales include all the segments, Automotive Sales, Automotive leasing, Energy Generation and Storage and Services and other.

Applying a conservative 4x sales multiple to the revenue forecast suggests an implied 2018 target of $576.23 for Tesla.

However, on the EPS side, the recent bond sale drags down earnings due to the added 5.3% payments on $1.3bln.

Looking ahead a little further shows some hope. The numbers discussed above are the 2018 year-end numbers. If we just go six months on for there the numbers start to get interesting.

The model suggests that ttm EPS could shoot as high as $2.45 in 2019, although the numbers are starting to look healthier in 2019, it is still a lingering time away. Investors have shown that they are willing to buy into the story of Tesla. This I assume, is expected to continue.

Valuing Tesla as a profitable company

As above implies, Tesla should show improvements in EPS in 2019. In 2018, the earnings forecasts do show some positive EPS quarters (Q3 0.48, Q4 0.60). However, on a ttm basis, this only shows above zero in Q1 2019.

Using the data assumed for mid-2019, we can implement a multiple from the EPS and attach a stock valuation to the findings. The issue is finding the correct multiple that investors are willing to pay. Now, the stock is trading at 145x 2019 ttm EPS of $2.45. If investors are willing to pay 200x, the stock could rally to $490.26. That would be a 38% upside, or 19% per year.

An average of the PE and sales multiple shows an average target price of $529.62.

You can see the earnings model below.

Tesla suggests that the Model 3 can achieve positive margin by Q4-17 and hit 25% by mid-2018. In their Q2 letter, they say "Model 3 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be positive in Q4, and should improve rapidly in 2018 to our target of 25%."

You can see that in the model, 25% is not quite achieved, again staying with the more conservative side of forecasts, and implying a 10% gross margin for Model 3 in Q4. The segment earnings and assumed margins are below.

Final note

The Model 3 offers real hope for Tesla, and the numbers management have projected seem to be showing tremendous advances on the profit side, when compared to previous projects.

What people should absolutely have zero concern about, and I mean 0, is that Tesla will achieve a 10,000 unit production week by the end of next year - Elon Musk.

Even if margins do not hit the 25% target, still, the company will finally be profitable.

Recommendation: Buy Tesla with a two-year target of $490.26, and be willing to ride out the bumps along the way, adding on any declines as long as guidance, production, and delivery of the Model 3 remain stable.

Want a copy of the full working model to tweak for your own earnings estimates? Hit follow and send me a message on SA, thanks.