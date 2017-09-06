Seanergy Maritime: An Attractive Bet On Dry Bulk Trade

This is a far riskier stock than we typically trade or invest, but there’s significant profit potential here if the market stays strong.

Note: This research was previously shared on Value Investor's Edge. We first made the trading call on 16 August.



Company & Speculative Overview

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) is a smaller scale publicly-traded dry bulk firm with eleven vessels: nine Capesize vessels and two Supramaxes. Capesize vessels are among the world’s largest cargo vessels, and they service the primary global iron ore and coal trading lanes. Capesize rates have been strengthening lately, and the forward supply/demand balance looks promising.

SHIP has gone through several restructuring initiatives and was borderline insolvent as recently as last winter; however, due to market improvements, they are now in a position where they are sharply cash flow positive and their operational leverage (i.e. number of ships and cargo-carrying capacity divided by market cap) is enormous. Unfortunately, their financial leverage is also very high, which makes this a much riskier stock. This is far more of a speculative trade than a firm “buy and hold” investment idea. However, as cyclical investors know: the best way to make a killing at the start of a major market recovery is to buy the firms with the best assets and the highest leverage.

Right now, the Capesize market is beginning what appears to be a major market recovery and it is clearly the best performance dry bulk subsector. It’s about time… the dry bulk market has been in chaos for more than seven years and the global fleet has seen major scrapping. The current orderbook (i.e. forward supply) is near record lows and demand growth has been strong due to increasing iron ore and coal imports combined with changing global trade flows.

It remains to be seen if the current dry bulk rate recovery has true legs, but if it does, SHIP will be an enormous winner. We don’t know for sure yet, but I believe it’s worth a gamble for investors with higher risk appetite. We’ve followed the industry for a decade, and we’ve followed this company indirectly for years. Our long position was first initiated at Value Investor’s Edge from $0.81 about two weeks ago, I waited to speak with management and get a firmer view on rate trajectory before bringing our work public.

Public History

Seanergy Maritime first came public in October 2007 at $10/sh during the peak of the dry bulk bull market. The company sold shares into a clear bubble and the shares began a violent crash less than a year later. The company continued to struggle, but unlike nearly a dozen peers, they did not declare bankruptcy and were able to survive due to bank amendments, reverse splits, and finally via an insider-backed loan facility. Seanergy conducted a 15-1 reverse split in mid- 2011 and then a 5-1 reverse split in January 2016. As shown by the chart below, SHIP is down a shocking 99.85% since their split-adjusted IPO pricing of $750/sh.

At first glance, this looks a lot like DryShips (DRYS), TOP Ships (TOPS) or even Paragon Shipping (PRGNF). Indeed, the broad exposure was very similar: all these firms suffered from horrendous market positioning, nine years straight of difficult markets, and poor overall management. SHIP also had very questionable related-party transactions during the past decade. However, the SHIP of today is far different than those other names. Although SHIP still has a risky balance sheet and is supported by a strong inside owner/financier, they have eliminated the rampant conflicts of interest that impact many other shipping firms. Most importantly, the primary owner/investor, Claudia Restis (and direct family), has no other dry bulk shipping assets outside of SHIP. Secondly, all of the ship management and chartering operations are conducting in-house or via 3rd party independent service providers. The firm is still risky, but the self-dealing is gone, unlike the current situation at DRYS and a few others.

SHIP made all of these changes to receive bank concessions and covenant relaxations during 2016. They also were able to complete a smaller scale private share offering, selling 10M shares at $1.50/sh, which included a warrant to buy an additional share at $2.00. The offering seemed risky at the time, and I privately urged Value Investor’s Edge members who inquired to avoid the name. This was clearly the correct decision as SHIP continued to struggle into 2017 even as virtually all of her peers climbed. As the chart below from Google Finance illustrates, during the first 7 months of 2017, most bulk names including major industry names like Golden Ocean (GOGL), Star Bulk (SBLK), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Diana Shipping (DSX), and Genco Shipping (GNK) were up between 30-100% while SHIP lost over 30%.

Why SHIP Underperformed

Why did SHIP underperform so badly? Ironically it wasn’t really related to poor market performance, SHIP has thus far performed in-line with others. Primarily, in my opinion, SHIP underperformed massively due to three reasons: micro-cap optics, borderline insolvency, and an ATM facility meant to placate banks.

Micro-Cap Optics

I’ve touched on this a bit previously, but SHIP is often lumped together with other small firms with extremely sketchy corporate governance like DryShips. This has led to a broad rejection of the name despite their complete revamping of the operating structure. Although I sympathize with this viewpoint, and I previously indeed recommended to “avoid like the plague,” I believe the situation has changed now and it’s both inaccurate and unfair to associate SHIP with names like DRYS and TOPS.

Borderline Insolvency

Unlike most of SHIP’s peers, this stock did not trade at a large discount to net-asset-value (“NAV”), in fact, they started 2017 with a tangible equity valuation of around $0 (i.e. debt/assets of around 100%). Obviously, their balance sheet was also a wreck, whereas most other peers had already conducted major restructuring initiatives and had average D/A ratios of 40-60%.

SHIP still has a very risky balance sheet and they still trade at a premium to NAV. However, dry bulk markets have strengthened significantly during the past few months and SHIP is only a small re-rate away from a significant NAV appreciation due to their huge operational and financial leverage. SHIP is currently sharply cash flow positive, if rates continue to lift, SHIP could easily earn more than $1.00/sh in cash flow over the next year.

Poorly-Timed ATM Facility

SHIP’s situation from 2011 through 2016 was one of desperation. Due to insider support, which included a major convertible unsecured facility, they avoided a complete bankruptcy, but their situation was still dire. In late-2016 as market sentiment began to warm up, SHIP was able to sell $15M in fresh equity via a private offering (at $1.50/sh), but this was far less than the $25M they wanted to raise.

Although the markets were improving SHIP was still losing money and they needed to raise a bit more cash to stabilize operations. This led to the creation of a $20M at-the-market equity facility. Weak optics, very low trading volumes, and an ATM facility are a recipe for disaster. The stock price crumbled further. In late-June, the dry bulk market had improved to the point where SHIP was in a stable position. They announced the termination of their ATM, which had raised $2.9M through 2.78M shares (approx. $1.04/sh).

This decision to terminate the ATM after only utilizing the capacity by 15% was a remarkably bullish decision. This caused shorts to rapidly exit, leading to a temporary share pop. However, the stock was once again left behind from early-July through mid-August.

In summary, there are very valid reasons SHIP has under-performed, but I believe that if market rates continue to strengthen, that SHIP is likely to outperform peers by a significant margin.

Ships and Exposure

As discussed, SHIP owns a fairly small fleet of only eleven vessels; however, nine of these are Capesizes, which offer enormous cargo capacity (around 180k deadweight tonnes on average) and are currently benefitting the most from the improving dry bulk rates.

The latest report from top industry source VesselsValue, a must have for any serious institution or investor in this space, shows that SHIP’s current fleet of eleven vessels is worth nearly $248M. They have an average age of 8-years, but they only own two ships older than 7. In a strong market a dry bulk ship can easily do 30 years or more of service, but in a weak market, we’ve seen demolitions around 20 years. SHIP’s fleet still has significant lifespan in either scenario.

We’ve mentioned the improving dry bulk rates, but what isn’t shown by the linked chart of the Baltic Dry Index (“BDI,” the industry barometer of rates), is the clear advantage to owning Capesize tonnage right now.

The latest market report shows the strong rates for Capesize vessels, both compared to other classes, but most importantly on a y/y basis. Although $18k/day rates are strong, the interesting part is that seasonal strength usually picks up more towards October-November and August and September are by comparison usually much weaker months. Pareto Securities, a top industry voice, recently suggested that Capesize rates could reach as high as $40k/day during the later months.

Balance Sheet

SHIP’s balance sheet isn’t solid by a longshot. It lands somewhere between ‘fairly risky’ and ‘very risky.’ SHIP hasn’t yet announced their Q2-17 results (expected around 7-14 September), but we can use the Q1-17 results as a good starting point for analysis.

As of Q1-17, SHIP had $207M of net debt, subsequently raised around $2M in equity, bought their 11th ship for $32.7M, and reached a deal with a legacy lender for $11.4M in debt reduction in exchange for a prepayment. I expect SHIP to be around cash breakeven for Q2-17, therefore my pro forma net debt estimation is around $226M.

This compares to current fleet values of $248M. This is a whopping net debt-to-assets ratio (“D/A”) of 91% and a total tangible equity valuation of around $22M. This places SHIP with a NAV of around $0.59/sh and a current P/NAV of just under 2x while the majority of peers trade at around 1.1x P/NAV.

So why do I like the firm with a rickety balance sheet that at surface level seems expensive? Again, this is a riskier opportunity, not a conservative opportunity with a huge margin of safety. This sort of speculation depends on improving rates and overall sentiment.

However, just a 10-15% appreciation in fleet values would nearly double SHIP’s NAV and a handful of refinancing deals including converting their unsecured debt and exercising the warrants at $2/sh could quickly stabilize the balance sheet.

Cash Flow Potential

The best part of SHIP is their enormous operating leverage. They currently carry a market capitalization of around $40M, which means investors can buy the equity interest in a vessel for around $3.4M. Investors are paying around $22 for equity exposure to each deadweight ton of cargo capacity.

SHIP’s peers are trading for around $10M/ship on average and well over $100/DWT on average. We’re looking at between 3x and 5x the operating leverage depending on what metrics are used. SHIP has around 37M current shares and has $25M in convertible debt (at $0.90/sh), for 28M shares of potential forward dilution.

This conversion weakens the operational leverage slightly, but SHIP still ends up 2-3x more levered on an operational basis while D/A would also improve by over 10% and cash breakevens would also improve by around $1,500/day due to both the reduction in direct interest costs and planned follow-on bank deals.

The chart below highlights the significant annual cash flow potential given a variety of market conditions. Over the past month, rates have ranged between $16-$20k/day for Capesize vessels, which make up 9 out of 11 of SHIP's fleet. This is reflected by the bold box near the bottom of the chart. If we see a true market recovery, annual average rates in the $25-$30k/day range, perhaps higher, would be easily achieved by industry participants.

Convertible Dilution and Warrants

The forward convertible dilution is a negative for Seanergy, and I believe investors should properly look at the fully-diluted share count of around 65M, but also adjust for a D/A of closer to 80% and a total equity NAV of around $47M, or $0.72/sh. SHIP still looks expensive to peers, around 1.5x P/NAV vs. 1.1x P/NAV, but the higher operational and financial leverage could close this gap within months, if not within weeks, given the proper market moves.

These convertible loans were made to a related-party financier, Claudia Restis, who also owns a large portion of the basic common shares and ultimately controls around two-thirds of the company. Related-party risks are discussed in the next section, but these deals originated in 2015 and 2016 when SHIP was completely insolvent. I believe the convertible facility was better than anything SHIP could have dreamed of securing in the private equity markets.

Key Risk Factors

This is a much riskier trade, as shown by the key risk factors below. Above all, this is a trade that requires dry bulk market sentiment to improve and for rates to remain healthy. If that doesn't seem like a likely scenario, then this isn’t a good trade. However, I don’t think SHIP is a great short idea in a weaker market scenario either as the short interest is already fairly high (compared to lower historical daily trade volume) and shorts seemed to have been betting on a reverse-split that is now likely off the table as SHIP has closed for more than 10 consecutive days above $1.00 and is now back in exchange compliance. Thus we're either looking at a great buy if market conditions improve or an avoid if rates fall back.

The key risks are listed below:

High financial leverage: 80-90% D/A depending on conversion

Convertible debt exercise could increase the share count by nearly 70%

Outstanding warrants provide further dilution at $2.00/sh

A successful trade depends on improving dry bulk rates and sentiment

Key insider/backer owns around two-thirds of the equity

The first four of these risks have been heavily covered in the report, but I will focus on the related-party aspect as this is a very important area to understand. A nefarious insider can destroy all value regardless of the market conditions while a beneficial insider can provide market stability when times are difficult. For examples of two extremes one can look at the performance of DryShips vs. Safe Bulkers (SB). One had a very friendly insider, one had a not-so-friendly insider. The chart should explain it all:

In Seanergy’s case, they used to be on the more ‘questionable’ side of the spectrum due to highly paid insiders, and lots of related-party contracts. The insider family also had dry bulk interests outside of the main company. Read pages 76-78 of the 2010 annual report to see how these agreements threatened to sap value. For contrast, now read pages 53-55 of the 2016 annual report; there are still related party deals, but none of them are toxic and they were all designed to explicitly save the company and unlock further value.

It’s a complete turnaround in terms of structuring; however, the same ultimate family is in charge. Financing arm “Jelco” is backed by Claudia Restis, who is the sister of previous Seanergy owner Victor Restis. Claudia used family funds to bail out her brother's dying venture. Were the terms ‘fair?’ Sure, I don’t like conversion at $0.90/sh, but nobody with an ounce of sanity would have lent money to Seanergy under friendlier terms back in 2015-2016.

I don’t like two-thirds control by a major insider, but I believe the goal is to normalize this ownership percentage once the recovery is complete. Most importantly, I’ve personally confirmed that the Restis family has no outside interests in this direct industry: 100% of their dry bulk interest is in publicly-traded SHIP. The Restis family does have tanker assets, but the CEO has personally pledged that they (i.e. direct Restis family) has no plans to enter any private dry bulk investments (i.e. a potential direct conflict of interest) except through growing SHIP into a larger vehicle.

Conclusion

I hope I’ve made it clear that SHIP is a much more speculative idea than I typically bring to the table; however, I also believe the timing is strong to consider a trade on this name. I began buying at $0.81/sh and have been discussing the idea with Value Investor’s Edge with a potential valuation target of around $1.50/sh. This target pricing is based on forward NAV potential given a few months of positive cash flows, eventual conversion of the convertible debt, and slight asset appreciation.

If rates do run strong, I believe it’s a possibility to see SHIP trade well past $2/sh. This isn’t an outrageous target; Maxim Group recently released coverage with this same price level. It’s certainly a bullish slant, and Maxim has their own motivations such as angling for future equity raises down the road, but remember that SHIP was able to place equity at $1.50/sh with a warrant at $2.00/sh back when conditions were far more challenging.

I believe SHIP is worth $1.50/sh on a balanced basis with trading potential in excess of $2.00/sh. This represents upside of 35-80% from today’s trading range.

Additional Research

If you’ve found our research reports helpful to your investing performance, please consider joining Value Investor’s Edge, a rapidly growing community of deep value investors. We are currently offering two-week free trials through September 10th. Those who sign-up now will also lock-in our current lower rates, prior to the planned increase in membership dues on September 10th. Feel free to send me a private message at any time for more information; here's a link to our reviews.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SHIP primarily as a trade on the dry bulk market improvements. My average basis is approx. $0.90/sh. If market conditions change in the dry bulk sector, this position will shift accordingly. My current target price is $1.50, but shares could run higher if sentiment swings. I might take profits if shares move significantly faster than fundamental market changes.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.