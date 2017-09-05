Sugar Range Bound: Technicals And Fundamentals Suggest It May Be Going Nowhere Fast

Sugar is a sweet commodity that is a staple foodstuff around the world. While sugar is a condiment that is free in restaurants, the price of the commodity can be highly volatile. Since 1971, sugar has traded in a range from lows of 2.29 cents to highs of 66 cents per pound. Most recently, sugar rallied from 10.13 in August 2015 to highs of 23.90 cents in October 2016. When sugar was on the lows, production slowed, and inventories of the sweet commodity declined causing the price recovery. The price of sugar more than doubled in value in fourteen months. However, as the price appreciated, production increased, demand declined, and inventories rose causing the price to fall.

The rise and fall of sugar is a lesson in classic economic theory. However, government subsidies for sugar production around the world complicate the fundamental supply and demand equation. In many nations, governments pay producers to plant and harvest sugar cane and beets when the world price is below the market price. In the U.S. futures market, world sugar or sugar #11 trades on the Intercontinental Exchange and represents the free market price of the staple commodity. Sugar #16 is the price of sugar that consumers pay in the United States that takes into consideration the controversial subsidy for the sweet commodity. On Friday, September 01 the price of October sugar futures closed at 13.75 cents while the #16 contract settled at 25.90 cents per pound. The focus of this piece centers on the world price of sugar, but any analysis must take into consideration subsidies that complicate fundamental analysis.

Sugar reached a low in June

After trading at 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016, the price of sugar declined steadily reaching a low of 12.53 cents in June, which was the lowest price since February 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of sugar futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange highlights, the sweet commodity fell to a low that was just a couple of ticks above critical support at 12.45 per pound, the February 2016 lows. Sugar futures have since recovered to a high of 15.16 on August 1 and have traded in a range between just under 13 cents and over 15 cents since finding a bottom in June.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities as weather conditions each year determine the size of the crop of the commodity that is a ubiquitous staple. However, last year’s price above 20 cents caused producers to increase output, and as the price has declined significantly from that level the sweet commodity has moved into consolidation mode, and technicals and fundamentals are pointing to range bound price perhaps for the rest of the year.

Bearish- Big supplies and Brazilian exports

As the price of sugar rose above the 20 cent level for the first time since 2012 in 2016, production around the world increased. The fact that output had declined and inventories began to drop as the price traded at lows of 10.13 cents per pound in August 2015, caused the rally to the October 2016 highs. However, the higher price prompted more production and demand declined leading to the price correction to the downside. The sugar market continues to suffer from the increase in output in response to last year’s price action. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of cane sugar and exports have been sizeable as the South American nation produced plenty of sugar cane over recent months. Moreover, sugar beet production increased around the world in response to higher prices. This year, in France, many agricultural producers chose to plant sugar beets rather than corn because of the prices of the two agricultural products. The large inventories of sugar and production as a result of the price rally in 2016 continue to weigh on the price of the agricultural commodity and are a bearish factor for the sugar futures market.

Bearish- Price action shows selling caps attempts at a recovery

While the supply side of the fundamental sugar equation has weighed on the price of the commodity, technical price action has pointed to selling on rally attempts over recent weeks and months. Source: CQG

The daily chart of sugar futures illustrates that while the downward trajectory of the price seems to have stopped since reaching a low of 12.74 per pound in late June, the price has been range bound. A rally to 15.16 cents caused selling to return to the market, and the price fell to a higher low at 12.92 cents per pound in mid-August. A higher low is a constructive sign for the future path of least resistance for the price of sugar, the failure at just over 15 cents is a sign that producers are selling on price rallies as inventories remain at an elevated level because of last year’s crops around the world. Price action at this time is not terribly bearish, but it has not been bullish either.

Bullish- Sugar is oversold, and producers may slow output at lower prices

Classic economic theory teaches that prices fall to levels where production slows, demand increases, and inventories begin to decline. At under 15 cents per pound, which is almost ten cents lower than the price eleven months ago, the chances are that the international sugar market is starting to experience signs of a shift towards increasing demand and decreasing stockpiles. Moreover, at the current price level, producers are far less incentivized to produce the sweet commodity this year when compared to last. As the Source: CQG

As the long-term monthly chart shows, the price of sugar has dropped into oversold territory, and it may need some time consolidating in its present trading range for demand to pick up, output to decline, and inventories to drop leading to the next rally in the market. The consolidation phase has only commenced with the June lows, and it could take time for economics to kick in and cause the price of start to work its way higher and back towards the 20 cents per pound level. While the pictorial for sugar on the longer-term chart is not bearish, it may take time for fundamentals to adjust to the current price level.

Bullish- Commodities are booming, and the dollar is at lows

Sugar is an agricultural commodity, and it is part of the raw materials asset class. As such, sector wide factors can influence the price of the commodity, at times. When it comes to the macroeconomic picture for commodities, things are certainly looking up these days, and many commodities prices are booming. However, many members of the agricultural commodities class have been left out of the recent rally.

The price of copper has recently rallied to the highest level since 2014. Gold has taken off and is trading at its highest price in 2017, and oil recently recovered from lows in June. There are some signs that other agricultural commodities, just like sugar, have established bottoms over recent months. The bottom line for the commodities asset class is that prices have been strong and that could be the result of weakness in the currency that is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the asset class. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the greenback has declined from the highest level since 2002 at 103.185 at the beginning of January to around the 92 level recently. A weaker dollar tends to support commodities prices. Rising raw materials prices and a weak dollar both support the price of sugar, but it is the individual supply and demand characteristics of the sugar market that will drive the price higher or lower in the coming months.

I believe that all signs point to an extended period of consolidation in the sugar futures market and the range from around 13 to 15 cents could contain dips and rallies for the rest of 2017. However, as we learned in the cotton market in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the approach of Hurricane Irma, Mother Nature will have the ultimate say when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of sugar and all agricultural commodities. Right now, fundamental and technical factors are telling us that the high odds play is that the price of sugar is likely going nowhere fast. October ICE sugar futures settled on Tuesday, September 05 at 14.03 cents per pound in the middle of its trading range.

