EOG Resources: Mr. Market Might Have Overreacted

EOG Resources (EOG), one of the largest and fastest growing shale oil producers, has underperformed recently, thanks in part to Hurricane Harvey. But I think Wall Street may have overreacted and the weakness could be a buying opportunity.

Last month turned out to be a tough one for EOG Resources. The shares of the Houston, Texas based company tumbled almost 11% in August. At the start of last month, EOG Resources released its second quarter results in which the company swung to an adjusted net profit of $46.7 million, or $0.08 per share, from an adjusted loss of $209.7 million, or $0.38 per share. But the profit was well below analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.11 per share, which may have disappointed investors.

On top of this, the Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas in late-August. The category-4 storm forced a number of oil and gas producers operating in South Texas’s Eagle Ford region to suspend drilling operations. This also had a negative impact on the shares of EOG Resources as well as its other Eagle Ford peers, such as Anadarko Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), ConocoPhillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN), Marathon Oil, Noble Energy (NBL), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), on mounting concerns about how the storm might impact the production numbers. EOG Resources was hit particularly hard since it is Eagle Ford’s largest crude oil producer.

I believe that although the storm may drag EOG Resources’ production volumes, its impact likely won’t be significant. It is important to remember that although a number of oil and gas producers in the Eagle Ford have halted operations, initial estimates suggest that less than half of the play’s oil and gas production actually went offline. As per from estimates the Texas Railroad Commission, Eagle Ford operators suspended roughly 400,000 barrels per day of oil production and 3.0 billion cf per day of natural gas production due to the storm, representing 46% and 50% of the pre-storm oil and gas volumes respectively. This means that more than half of Eagle Ford remained unaffected. In addition to this, the fact that none of the oil and gas producers have reported significant storm-related damage is also a positive sign.

More importantly, oil and gas producers have already started to resume operations in some areas of Eagle Ford. Last week, EOG Resources said that it is restarting some of the suspended drilling work. Some of the major refineries and pipelines in Texas, who are the primary buyers and transporters of crude oil, have also started to come online following the shutdown. For instance, Exxon Mobil (XOM) said that it has made “good progress” in terms of restarting its giant 560,000 barrels per day Baytown refinery in Texas. Valero Energy (VLO)’s Corpus Christi and Texas City refineries, representing a combined capacity of 518,000 barrels per day, have resumed full operations while the independent refiner’s other facilities will also come online soon. Valero has also restarted some units of the 335,000 barrels per day Port Arthur, Texas facility. Similarly, major crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines, such as the Colonial and Explorer pipelines, have also resumed operations while other will gradually come online in the coming days. It seems like we’ll witness a quick recovery.

Due to the outage, I think EOG Resources may find it difficult to achieve its target of growing its production from the 1H17 average of 587,400 boe per day to 597,700 boe per day in 3Q17 (guidance 581.7-613.7mbpd). The growth was expected to come on the back of an increase in oil production from 325,200 barrels per day in 1H17 to around 340,600 barrels per day (guidance 335.5-345.7 mbpd). The actual production could come in lower than the 1H2017 average or closer to the bottom-end of the company’s guidance. However, as EOG Resources resumes full operations in the coming days, along with refineries and pipelines, the company could accelerate exploration and production work in 4Q17. In this case, production could come back strongly in the final quarter of the year, allowing the company to achieve its annual target of producing around 596,700 boe per day (guidance 587.8-605.5mbpd), including oil production of 336,500 barrels per day (guidance 333.4-339.6mbpd). This will translate into roughly 6.5% increase in total production from 2016, driven by 19% increase in oil production.

As for the seemingly poor performance in the second quarter, I think the earnings miss has largely overshadowed a number of other bright spots.

The company’s production has been coming ahead of its expectations. In the second quarter, EOG Resources produced 603,900 boe per day, which exceeded the top end of the company’s guidance of 592,700 boe per day, thanks to the strong performance of its wells located in the Eagle Ford, Bakken formation, and the Powder River Basin. The company’s 1Q17 production of 570,700 boe per day was also ahead of the top end of its guidance of 569,800 boe per day. I believe the better-than-expected production numbers seen in the first half of the year will soften the blow coming from Hurricane Harvey and will help the company in achieving its annual target.

Also, EOG Resources is getting better at generating free cash flows, which is a big step in the right direction for the company that has burned cash flows in the last couple of years. The company has generated roughly $0.30 per share of free cash flows for the twelve months ending June, which is significantly better than a cash flow deficit $1.55 per share seen in the corresponding period last year.

For these reasons, I think Mr. Market may have overreacted by pushing EOG Resources stock to a $84.90 at the time of this writing, close to 52-week lows of a little less than $82. I expect shares to recover as the company gradually resumes operations and ramps up drilling activity, perhaps in the fourth quarter. An uptake in production and improvement in free cash flows should have a positive impact on this stock.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.