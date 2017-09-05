Do Not Base Future Dividend Growth Expectations On Past Performance ...

... Base your expectations on business fundamentals.

I love the dividend growth community here at Seeking Alpha. I think a dividend growth management strategy is the most likely path to my family’s eventual financial freedom. I love collecting and re-investing dividends every month, and I’m sure I’ll love it even more when I have enough of those dividends to cover my lifestyle’s expenses, and more. I’ve learned so much from SA’s DGI community, and this knowledge has helped me to exceed even my own expectations as a do-it-yourself portfolio manager. I’ve made a habit out of beating the market, and it looks like I’m on pace to do that again this year in 2017. Needless to say, I could go on and on about all of the things I love about DGI investing; however, this piece is about the aspect of this portfolio management strategy and the DGI community at large that I dislike the most: our collective propensity to pay entirely too much attention to past results while making assumptions about future returns.

Obviously, not every DGI investor does this, though I think the vast majority of us have been guilty of this potentially harmful habit in the past. With this in mind, a title of a recently published article here at SA inspired me to put together this piece, where I discuss the importance of tracking fundamental metrics in the present as well as factoring future growth guidance and analyst estimates into making informed decisions regarding DGI stocks and the trajectory of the income they’re expected to provide.

Simply Safe Dividends wrote a focus ticker piece on Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) titled "Cisco: A High-Yield Stock With A Fast-Growing Dividend And Low Expectations." There is nothing factually incorrect about the title of this Cisco piece. CSCO surely has a high dividend, at ~3.7%. The company has also posted tremendous dividend growth over recent years, with a 5 year DGR of 30.75%. CSCO also has low expectations, with ttm and forward P/E ratios of 12.97x and 12.36x, respectively, based upon reported (non-GAAP) earnings. However, I think a lot of people see this, look at CSCO’s recent dividend growth rate, and think, “Wow, I must go buy shares of this stock to take advantage of this income growth,” without having even considered if this type of growth is sustainable based upon the company’s fundamental metrics moving forward.

Now, before I go on, I want to make it clear that I don’t mean to critique or complain about Simply Safe Dividends in the least. I respect their articles and insights as well as their website and the services that it offers me as a dividend growth investor. Simplysafedividends.com is one of the best DGI portfolio trackers that I know of, and I’m a happy subscriber myself. SSD is without a doubt one of my favorite contributors here at Seeking Alpha, and I thought this piece was a very well-written, in-depth piece covering a stock that I also follow closely and own. I found the piece to be valuable and recommend that anyone who owns CSCO or is considering buying shares read it as a part of their due diligence process.

The article that I’m writing could have been just as easily based upon numerous other SA articles with titles that taught dividend growth. I’m using CSCO as an example here because to me, it’s a great example of a company with operational issues that investors like to ignore because of its attractive yield. Since SSD’s piece was published, there have been two other pieces published by other contributors touting Cisco as “The Next Great Dividend Stock” and “A Long-Term Dividend Growth Stock To Buy.” I think it’s possible that CSCO could be a wonderful long-term dividend growth opportunity, but at this point in time, this is no sure thing, with sales falling as the company attempts to restructure away from shrinking legacy businesses.

I see pieces highlighting dividend yields and dividend growth all of the time here on SA. Some of them focus on the fundamentals; some of them, not so much. But it doesn’t really matter what the author focuses on in their pieces if readers simply breeze through it, seeing dollar signs, an early retirement, and a yacht purchased by passive income due to the title alone (I know this seems crazy, but it seems to me that certain readers here think it must be that easy).

What this piece really comes down to isn’t a critique of SSD, or any SA contributor really, but the complacency that I see in the market, especially in the DGI space with regard to dividend sustainability. This complacency is worrisome to me. We’re living in an age where a thirst for yield has placed irrationally high premiums on many equities that have historically paid a reliable dividend with little regard to sales growth, earnings growth, and slowing dividend growth. So more than anything else, I hope this piece serves as a collective call for introspection for investors operating within the DGI space. Are we really paying as much attention to dividend-related fundamentals as we ought to?

According to David Fish’s U.S. Dividend Champion’s list, the average 10-year DGR of the Champions is 7.4%. The average 5-year DGR of the Champions is 7.2%. The average 3-year DGR of the Champions is 7%. All pretty consistent right? Well, the average 1-year DGR of the Champions is 5.7%.

Mr. Fish’s spreadsheet shows DGR declines in the Contenders and Challengers sections as well, meaning that this isn’t necessarily a problem that only very mature dividend growth companies are experiencing. I’ve had several disappointing dividend increases in my own portfolio during the most recent increase cycle. Maybe this is just a blip on the radar that won’t turn into a long-term problem or secular decline with regard to increasing dividend income, but I think it’s definitely a problem worth keeping track of and shouldn’t be ignored by DGI investors.

It just so happens that I ran across SSD’s CSCO piece shortly after reading a disheartening comment stream on an Ulta (ULTA)-related piece here on SA where readers were calling the stock “cheap” just because the price had fallen drastically in the last several days, seemingly without consideration of the underlying fundamentals that an equity’s value should actually be based upon. Heck, maybe Ulta is cheap, but if it is, it’s not simply because the price fell from $300 to $200 in a matter of months. I experienced this same sort of reasoning from readers in the comment thread following a couple of pieces that I recently wrote about Altria (MO). It saddens me that there are DIY investors out there thinking a stock is cheap just because the price fell, when in reality, being either cheap or expensive has nothing to do with a stock’s price at all but instead the fundamental multiples that it trades on.

I’ve even read comments where readers have said that they don’t use fundamentals to evaluate a stock but rather dividend yield/dividend growth history to do so. Honestly, I don’t even know how that would work. But I do know that stock valuations should be based off of future growth estimates, not backwards-looking dividend growth rates. By choosing to disregard fundamental metrics that relate to value, investors are likely ignoring those that contribute to dividend sustainability as well. This is a potentially dangerous practice with regard to the health of one’s income stream.

I think far too often investors, especially those in the DGI space, get caught up in stock price moves and dividend yields rather than focusing on the fundamentals that should theoretically justify both of these things. Because of this, I wanted to take the time to write about the metrics that I track related to sustainable dividend growth to help create a forum where DGI investors can discuss their due diligence processes.

I don’t have all of the answers. I’m just an average Joe myself who likes portfolio management and spends a lot of time reading and writing about the stock market. I look forward to the comment thread of this piece to see what others in the SA community do to help predict future dividend growth as well - unless the answer is, “Well, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) has raised its dividend for the last 50 years, so it will for the next 50 as well.” That oversimplified and borderline naive line of thinking is exactly the problem that I’m attempting to address here.

Since I cited SSD’s piece on CSCO as an inspiration for this piece, I’ll continue down that train of thought, using CSCO as an example of my own dividend-related due diligence process. I won’t discuss the company’s business history, operations, or outlook; SSD did a pretty good job of that themselves. Once again, if you’re interested in that sort of thing, I’ll happily forward you to their recent piece.

The first thing I do when looking at a DGI company and trying to decipher whether or not the dividend is sustainable and how much it is likely to grow is to take a look at the company’s top line growth trend. This may seem a bit odd, because most of the time when we talk about dividend growth we talk about EPS growth; however, I like to start with sales to get an idea of the health of the business. In my opinion, most healthy businesses are able to consistently grow the top line. Sure, there are sometimes one-time events that effect sales negatively, such as a divestiture of a low-margin business, but in general, high-quality companies increase sales on a regular basis. If a company isn’t increasing sales, it will have a hard time increasing earnings over the long term. Sure, a dividend can be increased throughout a period of slumping sales if margins are increasing or the payout ratio is increased or EPS growth is manufactured via financial engineering, but at the end of the day, none of these things are sustainable over the long term. I start with sales growth because if it's negative, that’s an immediate red flag that requires me to take a hard look at the company to decipher the problems it’s having. In CSCO’s case, the top has been slightly negative for seven consecutive quarters on a y/y basis.

The next thing that I do is look at EPS growth trends. Generally, companies are able to figure out a way to boost EPS via a focus on efficiency, cost cutting, share buybacks, etc. If a company posts negative EPS, it’s especially worrisome to me because it means they failed to grow the bottom line even with all of the financial engineering tools at their disposal. When looking at EPS I use GAAP numbers (these are a bit harder to fudge). This is especially the case if there is consistently a large gap between GAAP and non-GAAP postings.

I typically track free cash flow alongside EPS. These are the two main metrics that allow a company to sustainably return cash to shareholders. I want to see growth in both areas over time. In a perfect world we’d see a staircase pattern of regularly increasing EPS/FCF that matches dividend growth over time; however, this is rare. I don’t need to see the staircase pattern that I expect to see with regard to annual dividends, but I do need the trend to be pointing in the right direction. Below, I’ve posted a F.A.S.T. Graph highlighting CSCO’s performance since initiating its dividend payment. As you can see, the company has done a good job of consistently growing its EPS. For the most part the annual increases are in the mid-single-digit range.

After checking the EPS/FCF trends, I look at the current payout ratio as well as the payout ratio trend over time. According to the F.A.S.T. graph, CSCO currently has a payout ratio in the mid-40s. If I were truly doing due diligence for a potential CSCO purchase, I would look up ttm GAAP earnings to check this figure myself. Sometimes when looking at third-party websites I see inaccurate figures with regard to payout ratios because of reliance on non-GAAP figures or outdated ttm statistics. Typically, it’s worth doing a bit of extra leg work, but since I’m not actively looking to buy CSCO shares in the near future, I’ll go ahead and rely on F.A.S.T. Graphs stats for this piece.

A payout ratio in the mid-40s is perfectly fine with me. That leaves management some wiggle room with regard to sustainable dividend increases should they experience a short-term EPS growth drought. What does concern me when looking at this graph is the rising payout ratio trend we’ve seen since the dividend was initiated. This is a bit of a unique situation because oftentimes, shortly after a dividend is initiated, the payout ratio climbs quickly to the level where management feels comfortable long-term. Because of this, I’ll give CSCO a pass in this regard. Maybe their target was the mid-40s; time will tell. However, the fact remains that the dividend growth has greatly outpaced EPS growth in recent years and this trend cannot be sustained over the long-term. Investors should expect to see dividend increases that are more in line with EPS growth.

This is why I get frustrated when I see contributors touting CSCO as a great dividend growth opportunity. Yes, the company’s 5-year DGR is great. However, unless CSCO pulls a massive growth level in the coming quarters, it would be very irresponsible for the management team to continue increasing the dividend at this pace, and I highly doubt that investors will see double-digit income growth over the next 5 years just like they have in the prior. I will note that this statement could prove to be entirely false depending on tax reform/repatriation, but right now any positive news coming out of Washington, D.C., is speculative at best and I’m not willing to make investment decisions on legislative speculation.

Also, with regard to EPS/FCF, I look at shareholder returns in general. After checking payout ratio trends alongside dividend/EPS growth trends, I like to look at share buybacks. I know some investors would much rather see a company increasing the dividend than increasing the buyback program, but I don’t fall into that boat. If a company’s shares are priced attractively, I think a buyback program is a great use of excess capital. In CSCO’s case, this remains true. CSCO shares trade at a low premium due to their reliance on old, legacy tech. Buying back shares at 13x earnings makes a lot of sense to me, especially when each share repurchased saves the company $1.16 in annual dividend payments. CSCO isn’t known for massive buybacks like other tech companies, but it has done a good job reducing the share count, which is down 5.8% since 2012. Every share that is removed from the float reduces the company’s quarterly burden with regard to dividend payments. Over time, when looking at how dividends compound when they’re regularly increased, these cost savings can be massive for a company and help allow them to continue to increase the dividend for the rest of the outstanding shares.

Up next, is debt. I check a company’s credit rating and look for its debt/cap ratios over time. CSCO's S&P credit rating is AA-, not not too shabby. I look for trends in long-term debt. In this day and age, the vast majority of companies have added leverage to their balance sheets over the past 5 years or so. This is because of the low-rate environment that they’ve been operating in. I don’t mind companies adding low-rate debt so long as they’re generating solid returns with regard to M&A/ROI. With regard to M&A/ROI, the main thing I look for after analyzing the debt picture is what are they using it for. I never want to see a company raising debt to pay a dividend. Raising debt to buy back stock can be acceptable, in my opinion, but this is a case to case basis that factors in the valuation at which the shares were repurchased, the cost savings of the purchase (dividends paid, etc), and whether or not I think the company’s shares were a better use of cash that outside M&A on a relative valuation basis within their industry/peer group. An over-leveraged balance sheet can be an early signal of a dividend cut coming; investors who aren’t paying attention to these things is living dangerously.

In CSCO's case, since 2012, long-term debt has risen ~75% while EPS has risen only ~32% and revenues have risen just ~5.3%. This is another worrisome trend that I see when looking at CSCO shares.

Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not a huge CSCO bear. I own the stock. I view the current dividend yield as safe. But I also don't have outsized expectations. I view CSCO as a defensive high-yield play, and that's about it right now. I don't expect to see above-average capital returns until the top line returns to grow. I also don't expect to see double-digit dividend growth moving forward until growth returns. If you're OK with that, then good on you. I think there's a place in every income-oriented portfolio for high-quality, defensive yields. However, if you're thinking about buying CSCO right now because you see a 3.6% yield and a double digit 5-year DGR and you think you've stumbled upon some sort of magic fountain of growing dividends, I'd say that you're probably mistaken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MO, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.