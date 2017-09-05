4 Reasons Why Crude Oil Is Likely To Move To A New High For 2017

Hurricane Harvey caused some big price distortions in the crude oil market. When it comes to the price of crude oil, market structure is a collection of puzzle pieces that when fashioned together can provide valuable clues about the path of least resistance for the energy commodity. Supply and demand characteristics often cause changes in term structure, or the forward curve, in the crude oil market. Quality and location spreads can offer analysts information about the fundamentals of the oil market. At the same time, processing spreads are also a significant harbinger of the price path for raw crude oil. Finally, technical analysis can tell us a lot about the herd mentality in the speculative crude oil futures market and the momentum and strength of price trends. All of these factors together can often provide an analyst with the information to make an educated guesstimate as to the future price path of the energy commodity. However, market structure in crude oil often presents the analyst with a chicken and egg issue. The price of the commodity can influence the pieces of market structure and vice versa on occasion. At the same time, given that half of the reserves of crude oil in the world are in the world’s most turbulent region, the Middle East, geopolitical factors can at time render even the best and most disciplined analysis useless. Over recent months, the sweet spot or pivot point for NYMEX light sweet crude oil has been around the $50 per barrel level. Right now, several pieces of the crude oil puzzle could be telling us that the price will move to the upside in the weeks and months ahead.

The sweet spot for NYMEX nearby crude has been $50 per barrel

The half-century mark for the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil has been a sweet spot for the energy commodity for the greater part of 2017. I had been arguing that $50 is a price that has become a pivot point because it is a level that satisfies producers and consumers alike. When it comes to the producers, $50 is almost double the price that oil fell to in February 2016 when the price fell to $26.05 per barrel, the lowest level since 2003. On the consumer side, in 2014, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded to above the $107 per barrel level, and Brent futures were even higher. Therefore, with memories of triple-digit oil still in the minds of consumers, a price that is half that level is acceptable to consumers around the world.

Most recently, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey which hit the Texas and Louisiana Coasts with unprecedented amounts of rain, we have seen massive distortions in the oil market with product prices running to the upside and raw crude oil moving lower. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month October NYMEX crude oil highlights, the price moved lower in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey which first hit Texas around Corpus Christi on August 25. On August 31, October futures traded to a low of $45.58 per barrel, but on that day, the price turned around and put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. Since the final day of August, the price of crude oil has been rallying, following through on the upside since the technical reversal. At the same time, price momentum has shifted from bearish to bullish, and there are reasons to believe that the price is now heading for the $50 sweet spot once again and perhaps higher to challenge the critical resistance levels on the upside and the highs for 2017. I believe there are currently at least four factors that support the price of the energy commodity and could lift the price to a higher high this year.

Reason one - Inventories

Throughout much of the summer of 2017, inventories of crude oil according to the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration have been falling. Most weeks, the data released by the two agencies have exceeded market expectations when it comes to inventory withdrawals.

While OPEC production cuts have caused the slowdown in production, as the price of NYMEX crude moved below the $50 per barrel level U.S. shale output declined slightly. At the same time, at lower prices, demand increased for oil-based energy products. When it comes to the number of rigs in operation in the United States, the massive increase that occurred as the price of crude oil rallied from under $30 per barrel in February 2016 to over the $50 per barrel level has leveled off lately. Last week, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) reported no change in the number of rigs operating, which stands at 759 as of September 1. While 352 more oil rigs are operating now compared to last year at this time, the rate of increase has slowed dramatically over recent weeks. The inventory levels and rig count have been supportive for the price of crude oil, and a continuation of the recent trend will likely lead to increases in the price of the raw energy commodity.

Reason two - The Brent-WTI spread and Chinese buying

In the world of crude oil, the two most significant benchmark prices are the Brent and WTI prices. Approximately two-thirds of the world’s oil consumption use the Brent price while the balance prices off WTI oil. As the price of crude oil futures moved lower in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Brent outperformed the price of WTI, and the spread between the two benchmark oil prices widened to the highest price since August 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent crude oil shows, the spread fell below support at $3.14 per barrel which was the March 2017 low on August 7 and proceeded to drop to lows of a $5.90 premium for Brent during the final week of August. While the Brent premium has declined to the $4.25 level on Tuesday, September 5, it remains below support and could be a sign that China has been buying and stockpiling crude oil building the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve at current prices. The Brent-WTI is also a harbinger for political risk in the oil market, and while all eyes on the geopolitical landscape are currently fixed on the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East remains a highly turbulent region, and Iran is another country, like North Korea, that desires nuclear weapons capability. However, I view the recent expansion of the premium for Brent over WTI crude oil the result of increasing Chinese demand for crude oil as well as many other industrial commodities over recent weeks and months as the Asian country builds stockpiles. The price action in the Brent-WTI spread, a higher price for Brent is typically bullish for the price of crude oil.

Reason three - Price action in the product markets

Hurricane Harvey hit the Coasts of Texas and Louisiana hard, and many oil refineries went offline during the height of the storm and subsequent flooding. The prices of gasoline and distillates exploded higher even while crude oil headed in the other direction. Gains in product prices while raw crude oil moved to the downside launched crack spreads to their highest levels since 2015. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread highlights, the processing margin for gasoline rose to a high of $27.79 per barrel during the final week of August before the Labor Day Holiday weekend which was the highest price in two years, since August 2015. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil crack spread shows that the margin for refining crude oil into distillates rose to $26.95 per barrel which was the highest price since March 2015. While the peaks in the processing spreads were a result of Hurricane Harvey, the cracks had been rallying since early June. The prices of gasoline and distillate oil products have been outperforming crude oil which has been a sign of demand for the energy commodity and a supportive factor for the price of oil.

Reason four - A bull market in commodities

When it comes to the potential for crude oil to rally back to $50 per barrel and beyond, the price strength in industrial commodities markets is likely a harbinger for higher oil prices in the weeks and months ahead. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil illustrates that the 2017 peak came early in the year at $55.24 per barrel. Crude oil extended on the downside in June when the price fell to a low of $42.05 per barrel, and given the current state of market structure, it is possible that NYMEX futures could extend on the upside and challenge the 2017 high. Crude oil would not be the only industrial raw material that makes a new high in 2017. In August, the price of copper broke out to the upside above the $3 per pound level and was trading at over $3.10 on September 5. As copper’s price moved higher, almost all of the other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange also posted gains. Iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel production, has rallied from $52.03 per ton on the October futures contract on June 13 to over $76 per ton as of September 5. The Baltic Dry Index, a shipping index that reflects the price for moving dry bulk commodities around the world by ocean vessel, has increased from 820 on July 10 to 1,187 on September 5. Even the price of lumber has rallied back towards the $400 per 1,000 board feet level over recent sessions.

The strength in the raw materials sector is a supportive factor for crude oil. China is always the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to consumption of industrial commodities. The recent price moves in the sector is a sign that China has been actively buying and stockpiling raw materials. Crude oil is perhaps the most critical industrial commodity, and the Asian nation is likely increasing its strategic reserves along with stockpiles of other staples for construction and infrastructure building. Chinese demand is likely the result of two factors currently facing the nation. First, the upcoming Party Congress in October will provide a platform for President Xi to roll out new economic stimulus programs that will likely require raw materials. Second, and perhaps more important these days, the issues facing the Korean Peninsula and rising geopolitical tension in the region could cause logistical problems when it comes to raw materials traveling to Asia from other parts of the world in the coming weeks and months. China could be stockpiling in case war breaks out in the region.

I believe that crude oil is going to move back to its sweet spot at $50 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. At the same time, market structure, technical factors, and the geopolitical landscape could combine to cause the energy commodity to challenge the 2017 highs before the end of this year. Crude oil settled at $48.66 per barrel on the October NYMEX futures contract on Tuesday, September 5.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.