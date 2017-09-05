Gold Heads For The 2016 Highs

Gold is a metal, a commodity, but it is much more. Gold is the oldest currency in the world as it predates all of the foreign exchange instruments in circulation today. Gold’s long and storied history as a means of exchange, store of value, and symbol of wealth places the yellow metal in a class by itself. While they tend not to discuss the role of gold in the modern global economic environment, most governments, central banks, monetary authorities, and supranational institutions hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves. Over recent years, China and Russia have been adding to reserves by either purchasing gold on the open market or buying domestic production as both nations are significant producers of the precious metal.

Gold did not trade above the $1000 per ounce level before 2008, and it has not traded below since 2009. Gold reached its all-time nominal high in 2011 when nearby COMEX gold futures traded to a peak at $1920.70 per ounce. In December 2015, a price correction that took the yellow metal to lows of $1046.20 ended and since then gold has been making higher lows and higher highs. At the end of August, gold rose to the highest price of 2017, and now it looks like it is heading for a challenge of the 2016 peak at $1377.50 per ounce.

The flash crashes fade in the market’s memory

Now that the summer has come to an end, and it September and after the Labor Day holiday, the flash crashes in the gold and silver futures market that took place on June 26, and July 6 have faded in the market’s rearview mirror. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December COMEX gold futures shows, the pair of flash crashes at the start of the summer took the price of the yellow metal to a low of $1211.10 on July 10. Source: CQG

At the same time, December COMEX silver futures declined to lows of $15.245 per ounce on July 10. Since the lows in the two precious metals futures markets, the prices have moved steadily higher with gold trading to a new high in 2017 and reaching $1349.70 per ounce and silver trading back above the $18 level. The prospects for gold and silver continue to look positive as action in other markets supports more gains in the weeks to come.

The dollar and bonds support higher prices for the yellow metal

At the end of August, the dollar index broke below its critical support level at 91.88 on the September contract before recovering above those May 2016 lows. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the dollar index shows that since January 2017, the dollar has been steadily losing value against other major world currencies and has declined by 11.8% over the eight month period. The index hit a low at 91.55 on August 29 and has only recovered to just under the 93 level. The dollar index has declined, and a series of dead cat bounces in 2017 have eventually led to lower lows. The index would need to trade above the 94 level to signal a technical recovery and so far that value for the index has proven elusive. The weakness in the U.S. currency is supportive for the prices of gold and silver as well as other precious metals and commodities as the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials and a decline in the dollar typically causes prices to move to the upside. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the 30-year U.S. Treasury Bond highlights, the bond has recovered from 147-07 during the middle of March to the 157 level. Higher bonds and lower interest rates tend to support the prices of commodities, and precious metals are no exception. Lower rates lower the cost of carrying raw materials and gold and silver often respond to rising bond prices by moving to the upside. Interest rates and currency markets have provided significant support to the prices of precious metals over recent weeks and had helped them to recover from their lows on July 10.

Technicals on the monthly and quarterly chart are bullish

The price trends for gold and silver have turned bullish over recent weeks as the yellow metal has risen to a new high for 2017 and silver has recovered. Source: CQG

As the monthly gold chart shows, price momentum became bullish when the slow stochastic crossed to the upside in April. Source: CQG

Momentum on the quarterly gold chart crossed higher back at the start of 2016, and the trend shows that gold is approached a break out level above the July 2016 and July 2013 highs at $1377.50 and $1428 respectively. Source: CQG

The monthly silver chart crossed into a bullish trend in July after the most recent lows at just over $15 per ounce. Source: CQG

Price momentum on the quarterly silver pictorial has been bullish since January 2016.

The technical pictures in gold and silver are currently signaling more gains on the horizon.

Digital currencies send a signal

The price action in the newest asset class, digital currencies, has been nothing short of explosive. I believe that the appreciation of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have been a commentary on the full faith and credit of governments that print paper money. The fact that the digital currencies are beyond the control of governments and out of the reach of regulators around the world provides support for the prices of gold and silver as they have a long history as global means of exchange, stores of value, and symbols of wealth. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

The price of Bitcoin has appreciated from 6 cents in 2010 to around the $5000 level at the end of August and was trading at $4440 in early September. Source: Ethereum Price - CoinDesk

The price of Ethereum, born in 2015, has rallied to highs of over $350 and was trading at almost $310 at the start of September. The combined market cap of the two digital currencies is over the $100 billion level.

While many believe that the cryptocurrencies have all of the characteristics of bubble markets, their rise has been the result of people all over the world rejecting the global financial system that governments, central banks, monetary authorities, and supranational institutions control. The lack of faith in the credit of governments is a factor that is likely supportive of the prices of gold and silver in the current environment.

The geopolitical landscape is explosive

Perhaps the most bullish factor facing gold and silver these days is the rising temperature on the geopolitical landscape. Relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated to a post-Cold War low. China and the United States have been wrangling over trade issues, and Iran continues to be a thorn in the side of the United States and powers in the Middle East as the theocracy seeks to expand its sphere of influence. Moreover, the current crisis with North Korea which is now a significant nuclear power in Asia with the potential to strike at targets within the continental United States is at the top of the list when it comes to fear and uncertainty for the future of Asia and the world. This past weekend, the North Korean regime tested a nuclear device that they could attach to a nuclear missile that could destroy an American city in a flash. The weapon tested was many times stronger than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended World War Two. Precious metals have been reacting to the rising threat of war on the Korean Peninsula that could spread quickly around the world. There is another holiday coming in North Korea later this week, and that could mean another test of nuclear weapons or long-range missiles is on the way. The last missile test was provocative as the rocket flew directly over Japan. The North Korean leader has threatened a test of missiles that would target the U.S. territory of Guam. While many are interpreting the firing over Northern Japan as an act of war, missiles directed at Guam could trigger military action. The bottom line is that the political landscape is explosive and a flight to quality assets is not only supportive for gold and silver prices, but an explosive rally to levels that few analysts currently believe are possible in the weeks and months ahead.

Right now, the political and economic state of the world is creating a highly bullish backdrop for the prices of gold and silver. The fundamental and technical pictures for the precious metals combine to create an almost perfect bullish storm for the prices of the two precious metals that trade on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. I believe that gold is preparing to move above the 2016 highs at $1377.50 per ounce and silver is on the verge of a rally that could take the price to levels not seen since 2011 and 2012. The price action in the gold and silver markets is telling us that prices are about to become a lot more precious before the end of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.