Buy Fitbit: The Dust Has Settled

Last January I told readers to put off buying Fitbit (FIT) until the dust settled. This, despite the fact I thought the company was a good value considering the balance sheet, the correction in the stock, and the fact that it was the leader in the wearable space. Since January, the stock has gone nowhere, so overall I think it was a good call back then.

Fitbit's most recent quarter was better than expected, and the company beat the consensus both at the top and bottom line. Non-GAAP EPS came in at a loss of $0.08, better than the $0.15 loss the market was expecting, and revenue was $353.3 million vs. $341.6 million expected.

In addition, revenue climbed sequentially by 14% from Q1, and revenue guidance for Q3 is in the range of $380M to $400M. If confirmed, it will be the third quarter in a row of increasing revenue, and this means we now have an upward revenue trend.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS guidance for Q3 was in the range of a net loss between $0.05 to $0.02. Again, if confirmed, it will be the lowest adjusted loss the company has had for several quarters. So overall management's strategy is on track for revenue growth, and it's also on track to become profitable in several quarters from now.

So overall I'm very satisfied with the progress the company is making and that it's once again on a path to growth. The only problem is that it needs to become profitable. Something I think will happen sooner than later.

The Ionic smartwatch as a catalyst for a higher stock price

To be honest, I never bought the argument that smart watches would be a huge consumer item. The way I see it, most people have everything a smartwatch has on their smartphone. So having a watch is just another item to carry for no reason.

However a fitness smartwatch is another story. It's not just a watch, but something very specific, to a specific group of people who workout every day.

The Ionic smartwatch that FIT is rolling out is not in the same category as Apple's (AAPL) smartwatch 2 (or even the upcoming 3). The reason is the Ionic offers many more features.

The Ionic smartwatch has a GPS tracker, an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer and a blood oxygen sensor. In fact FIT made it very clear that the Ionic is capable of detecting real-time issues and notifying users if they have breathing problems like sleep apnea.

In addition, the Ionic will be tied to FIT's ecosystem. It's not just watch, but a workout utility. People who choose to buy the Ionic are the people who take their workout serious.

According to the company, "95% of National Institute of Health studies that use consumer physical activity trackers used Fitbit devices." Also, Fitbit is the No. 1 health and fitness app on both iOS and Android by U.S. downloads. So FIT is synonymous with fitness and health. This in itself is a reason I think the Ionic will be successful.

Yes AAPL's smartwatch can also be used to help people work out, but it will mostly be bought by people who don't care about working out that much. In other words, a big portion of APPL smartwatch buyers are people who buy AAPL gear, because they like everything AAPL.

But while AAPL needs to sell millions of watches to make a dent in its top and bottom line, FIT only needs to sell a relatively small number. FIT only needs to be marginally successful, and it will make a big difference to its stock price.

And having said that, in the conference call, FIT's management noted IDC that said:

The wearables market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 18% through 2021 to 240 million units, effectively doubling from where it is today

Please note FIT sold a total of 3.4M devices for the quarter. If IDC is confirmed, then by 2021, FIT is in a position to sell many more millions of devices per month, which might mean a big boost to its revenue and net profit. And because the Ionic is coming out in November, I think it will have an impact to FIT's revenue and profit way before 2021.

Why you should buy Fitbit today

If I'm right and FIT is finally on a path to growth, then the time to buy the stock is today. The main reason is that the stock is still at a rock bottom valuation.

The chart above shows the trailing price/sales ratio of FIT. Please note a 0.8 ratio is among the lowest one can find these days. While I do not expect FIT to trade once again at 4.5 soon, even a 1.5 ratio might mean a 100%$ rise for FIT shares in the future.

And the only other component FIT needs for its shares to really take off is profitability. However when FIT does become profitable, the price of its stock will not be a current levels, but a lot higher. I think the Ionic will prove the catalyst in this regard.

Also please note FIT has no debt (as in zero). And while I think the balance sheet has enough working capital as is, FIT can always borrow money if it needs additional capital to grow the business.

And since the company has no debt, the only financial metric of good health that matters, is the current ratio (current assets over current liabilities). And a 2.4 current ratio makes for a healthy balance sheet any day of the week in my book.

Bottom line

FIT seems to be turning the corner and is on a path to growth. However its stock is still at rock bottom prices. Probably because the market wants more proof of growth, or the market has written off FIT, and has not taken notice.

Whatever might be the reason, FIT is in perfect financial health, is the leader in wearable devices space worldwide, and I believe its Ionic smartwatch will be a smash hit.