Perfect Storm: Of Missiles, Hurricanes, And U.S. Defaults

If you wanted a laundry list of worries that includes everything from ballistic missiles to Cat. 5 hurricanes, to U.S. defaults, you now have it.

Yes, it was a bad day for equities, but the more telling action was in bonds.

Let's look back at Tuesday, because it was about as interesting as interesting gets.

That title is a terrible cliche.

So terrible, in fact, that one of Bloomberg's live bloggers and I had a good laugh about it earlier:

All jokes aside though, it would be difficult to conjure a more apt description of the dynamic that gripped Treasuries (TLT) today than "perfect storm."

In case you missed it, yields tumbled, and we are now within spitting distance of a 1% handle:

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that is a disaster for the reflation narrative. Have a look at the 2s10s:

A confluence of factors led to Tuesday's rally in bonds. For one thing, this represents everyone scrambling to catch up on pricing in North Korea after the long weekend.

But that was just part of it. The move lower in yields was supercharged starting first thing Tuesday morning when a characteristically dovish Lael Brainard (speaking in New York) said that in her view, "we should be cautious about tightening policy further until we are confident inflation is on track to achieve our target."

Well, needless to say, no one is "confident inflation is on track." So there's that.

Then, Jeff Sessions made official the administration's decision to rescind DACA (the controversial Obama-era policy that shielded children of undocumented immigrants from deportation). That was expected. The problem, though, is that by putting the onus on Congress to determine the fate of the program (which is what Sessions did in his press conference), the White House has effectively opened the door for those who oppose the decision to start holding the legislative process hostage in exchange for concessions. In other words: more D.C. gridlock.

Stocks (SPY) and USDJPY (FXY) moved sharply lower midday after Sessions left the podium:

The VIX spiked around the same time.

Meanwhile, another potentially catastrophic hurricane (Irma) is barreling towards Florida just as FEMA is down to its last billion dollars. While almost every analyst you care to consult will tell you that the chances of a technical default and/or a government shutdown have been greatly reduced by the fact that one way or another, relief funds will end up getting attached to either the debt ceiling bill or the CR, Irma raises new questions about the short-term impact on the economy of another natural disaster.

The Irma angst showed up all over the place on Tuesday. For instance, Florida-based property and casualty insurers plunged:

Or if you prefer futures, have a look at November orange juice:

(Source: Bloomberg)

It will be months (and, depending on what you're trying to measure, years) before we can quantify the damage from these two storms, but the problem for the reflation narrative here is that the short-term impact on the economy is likely to be readily apparent. Here are some charts from Barclays that show the effect Katrina had on multiple indicators:

(Barclays; note: the bank separates Katrina from the average of previous storms because by all accounts, Katrina is the best proxy for Harvey)

If you think the Fed is going to lean aggressively hawkish into that setup, you've probably got another thing coming - especially in light of last week's underwhelming August jobs number.

Meanwhile - and this is both true, unnerving, and hilarious all at the same time - reports out of South Korea indicate that Kim Jong-Un has now loaded another ICBM onto what sounds like a wheelbarrow and is moving it under cover of darkness to a launch site so as to avoid detection by U.S. intelligence. Given that Saturday is founding day in the North, all signs point another missile launch being imminent.

So, that's what I mean when I say that "perfect storm" is a particularly apt description of what caused yields to plunge to YTD lows on Tuesday.

Of course, the yen rallied in tandem as investors sought safety and U.S. equities had their worst day since mid-August when rumors that Gary Cohn was on the verge of resigning sent everyone running for the hills:

Finally, for everyone who will tell you that South Korean risk assets are immune to this, they are not. They may be resilient, but they are not immune. The Kospi has fallen for four consecutive sessions, the longest losing streak since Trump's "fire and fury" comments:

Ultimately, the consensus among traders and analysts is that this will all go away. And, they may be right in terms of risk assets like stocks.

But as far as the dollar and yields are concerned, we are fast approaching the point of no return, beyond which the "reflation" narrative morphs into something akin to Albert Edwards' infamous "Ice Age" thesis.

Indeed, if Bloomberg's story count feature is any guide, we're already there:

(BofAML, Bloomberg)

Nothing further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.