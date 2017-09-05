Why Not Buy This REIT's Preferred 6.5% Yield?

VEREIT, Inc.’s (VER) common shares offer income investors a dependable income stream. The REIT’s common shares, however, are not the only shares that investors can buy to produce recurring income. VEREIT’s preferred stock makes a compelling value proposition, too, based on a safe, stable dividend and low volatility. An investment in VEREIT’s preferred stock layer today comes with a 6.49 percent yield.

Income investors often only look at a REIT’s common shares as a way to generate income. But that is a huge mistake in my opinion. A lot of real estate investment trusts have issued preferred shares in order to diversify their capital structure. Preferred shares are particularly suitable for investors with a low risk tolerance, a.k.a. conservative investors, who value principal protection and dividend safety more than anything else. If you like to invest in REITs for purposes of income generation, maybe VEREIT’s 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (VER.PRF) is an interesting income vehicle for you.

There are a couple of pros and cons when it comes to investing in preferred shares.

For one thing, preferred shares tend to be a "safer bet" than common shares. Preferred shares have seniority in the capital structure, meaning that preferred stockholders are better protected than common stockholders. For instance, if a company slides into financial trouble, preferred stockholders must be paid before common stockholders get paid. Thus, preferred shares tend to carry less risk than common shares. In the financial world, this "lower risk" of the preferred shares (relative to the common shares) is reflected in a lower degree of volatility.

Specifically, VEREIT’s Series F preferred shares have been proven to be significantly less volatile (read: risky) than the REIT’s common shares.

Source: www.tickertech.com

Less Volatility, Yes, But Also A Better Yield - And A Higher Payment Frequency

A lower degree of volatility is not the only selling point for VEREIT’s Series F preferred shares.

The Series F preferred shares pay investors a total annual dividend of $1.675/share, implying a 6.49 percent yield, whereas the common shares throw off a total annual dividend of $0.55/share, reflecting a 6.45 percent yield.

But not only does the Series F yield slightly more than the REIT’s common stock, the preferred shares also have a higher payment frequency: The preferred shares pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1396/share while the common shares pay only quarterly ($0.1375/share). A monthly payment schedule is preferable to a quarterly payment schedule, for obvious reasons.

The Downside

The slightly higher dividend yield and higher payment frequency come with a price, though.

For one thing, dividends of preferred shares tend to be fixed, whereas common share dividends have potential to grow. In my last piece on VEREIT I pointed out that the real estate investment trust had the potential to grow its (common stock) dividend based on its robust dividend coverage. Preferred stock dividends generally are "no-growth" dividends.

Second, there is very little upside tied to the Series F due to preferred shares higher ranking in the capital structure. The REIT’s common shares carry most of the risk, and, therefore, have most of the upside potential, too.

Your Takeaway

VEREIT’s 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is highly underrated in my opinion.

The preferred shares offer a higher cash flow yield, a higher payment frequency, and have less volatility than the REIT’s common shares. The price: "no-growth" preferred stock dividends, and very limited upside. Income investors who are all about protecting their principal might want to take a closer look at VEREIT’s Series F.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.