Canadian Light Oil Producers Offer Better Economics Than U.S. Shale At Better Prices

Investors are ignoring Canadian light oil producers with better assets than U.S. shale producers, better balance sheets, and trading at better prices.

Despite this, Canadian E&P producers still trade at a material discount. This is despite the fact that several Canadian producers offer exposure to plays with greater economics than the Permian.

For oil bulls, profitability requires two things. Being correct on oils direction is of course primary, but of almost equal importance is the selection of the correct assets to play the upside.

Currently, institutional money is focused on the U.S. E&P space due to perceived superior production growth prospects. This has been called into question recently, however, with Permian-weighted Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) reporting a minor reduction in production guidance. This reduction was not entirely due to service provider availability, but also the result of field pressure issues and higher than expected gas-oil-ratios, which could point to steeper decline curves than expected. This may be an operator specific issue, but it is a trend worth watching.

In addition, Pioneer has also stated they are postponing completions activity to maintain efficiencies, and other producers like Sanchez Energy (SN) have noted diminishing returns from increasing frack intensities, and are returning to more standard well completion designs. These trends may be operator specific once again, but the market has nonetheless punished U.S. E&P names recently as they have underperformed WTI. Permian-weighted names have been particularly affected, underperforming both WTI and the U.S. Energy ETF (IYE).

This is not to imply U.S. names would represent poor opportunities in a rising oil environment, but that the bull-case is much more vulnerable than many expect, and investors can find better and lower risk leverage to oil elsewhere.

Look North For Better Value and Economics

Interestingly, Canadian Energy names have "outperformed" many of the so-called highest quality Permian names and the U.S. Energy Sector as a whole during the recent earnings season:

Source: TD Securities Inc.

Any damage to the U.S. shale growth thesis could benefit Canadian names in the form of funds flow back to Canada. As I have covered in previous pieces, Canadian E&P names trade at a discount to U.S. E&P names:

Source: TD Securities Inc.

While many associate Canadian oil production with heavy oil, Canada is home to some of the most economic light oil plays in North America, many of which surpass the Permian. There are numerous ways to examine the economics of an oil play (PIR, IRR, payback period, etc.) but the most commonly cited is break-even price. The technical definition of break-even price is the oil price required for a particular project to have a net present value of zero. In other words, the price in which the future after-tax discounted revenues from a project equal the costs, or the point of profitability.

Costs can be defined in several ways, but mid-cycle costs are often used. These include drilling, completion, tie-in, as well as some infrastructure costs. The lower the break-even costs, the greater the returns for investors as oil prices rise.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides a comprehensive ranking of North American oil plays by mid-cycle break-even costs to clients. The analysis reveals that out of 100 North American oil plays, the most economic play is not in the Permian. It is — with a break-even of around US$35 — the Southeast Saskatchewan Frobisher/Alida play. Canadian E&P firm Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) is a key player in this area, producing high-quality Mississippian light oil, with over 1400 available well locations. Spartan currently has a low debt-to-cash flow of under 1 (sector leading in Canada) and is set for 19% production per share growth this year.

Canadian Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is in a similar position. While Crescent Point is actually the largest player in the Frobisher/Alida play with over 100 wells operating, Crescent Point's key operating areas are in the Viewfield Bakken in Southeast Saskatchewan, the Shaunavon in Southwest Saskatchewan, and Flat Lake in Southwest Saskatchewan. According to Scotiabank's research, the Viewfield Bakken (Crescent Points largest producing play) is the 8th most economic play in North America with a break-even slightly above US$35. This is above the vast majority of Permian plays. Crescent Points second largest play, the Shaunavon, is the 9th most economic play with a break-even slightly above US$35.

Crescent Point has been punished by shareholders for its frequent use of equity to fund production growth, but the stock is being discounted to an absurd extreme. This is especially true given its best-in-class resource base, and massive 23 billion barrel OOIP asset base with only 3% recovery. The stock is currently trading at a 2018 EV/DACF of 4.5x using a $55 oil price, compared to its 5-year average of 7.9x. This compares to Permian-weighted names like Pioneer (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO), and EOG Resources (EOG) that are trading at 8, 9.5 and 10x respectively. Additionally, the stock currently trades well below where it did when oil bottomed last year:

Moreover, it is trading at 15% of WTI, which is over half of what it was in early 2016. This is compared to the overall Canadian Energy Sector (XEG.TO), which was trading at 28% of WTI in early 2016 and has since fallen only 14% relative to the underlying commodity.

The Bottom Line

Investor focus on U.S. names has lead to a ridiculous undervaluation of extremely high-quality Canadian light oil producers. I don't expect this undervaluation to last, and funds flow back into the Canadian space will be driven by 1) increased gains in the price of oil and comfort in the fact a bottom is in, and 2) further anxiety around U.S. shale production growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTORF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.