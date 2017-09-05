Navigator Holdings: Why I Sold My Position, Up 43% In 10 Months

Up 43% from the close on the day of the original recommendation ($7.60), I am recommending a sale for a more typical discount (64% of book) as we discuss below.

Subsequently to hitting those highs, the price plummeted back below the original purchase price (low of $7.15) but then recovered by to $10.90 (close on September 1st, 2017).

Soon after the recommendation, NVGS has moved up strongly with other reflation trades after the election, hitting a high of $14.55.

On October 31st, 2016, I recommended purchase of Navigator Holdings at a price of $7.75 or less, paying 45% of book value for a well-run, profitable LPG shipping company.

Introduction:

On October 31st, 2016, I published an article (found here) recommending purchase of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) at $7.75/share or less, with the closing price on the day of publication at $7.60. The selection was made as it appeared to represent the best value of any shipping company (trading on U.S. Exchanges excluding the pink sheets) moving LNG or LPG, based upon the ability to buy shipping assets at the most attractive price. Indeed, there were other companies that could have been purchased, even if you limit your search to LPG only rather than also including LNG shippers.

In early May, I wrote the first draft of this article, preparing to publish an article recommending sale, as I was selling my position in NVGS (as I wrote the article). I was not fast enough for publication or for completing all sales. Prices dropped so quickly that I had stopped selling and bought back into the name at prices near the original recommendation.

With prices now having run up again, albeit not to the very high levels seen in the previous cycle, I am now recommending to sell NVGS. While the recent run-up in price leaves me with a solid gain on the name in less than a year, there are other reasons, not directly related to this security, that also provide grounds for a sale of this name (which may or may not influence other investors). Indeed, there are arguments for continuing to hold this name which I will include in the article below to provide balance in the discussion. Following that, I will provide my case for a sale recommendation, including discussion of those items related to NVGS and those related to my current portfolio positioning.

Basis for the Initial Recommendation of NVGS:

In my original article, I screened shipping companies transporting volatile organic materials (i.e., LNG and LPG shippers) that I found trading on U.S. Exchanges (excluding the pink sheets), with the outcome of that screening shown in this chart:

My intent was to identify the most strongly capitalized shippers (remember how weakly they were trading in 2016 due to balance sheet and leverage concerns) to do additional screening.

Three companies were selected from the screen, all LPG shippers, and screened for earnings performance:

From this, Navigator Holdings appeared to show the strongest earnings and was selected for a more in-depth analysis of the balance sheet, shown here:

The reader can use the book value provided here, along with closing price on the day the recommendation was published at $7.60, to determine that NVGS was selling at a price about 45% of the book value. This security was selling at a sizable discount for a shipping company that is actually making money (and generating positive cash).

NVGS suffers one specific disadvantage to some other well-financed shipping companies (including some domiciled in the Nordic countries, not trading on U.S. Exchanges and not included in the original screen). NVGS was not paying a dividend at the time of the recommendation nor does it pay one today, a key point to which we will return.

Reasons to Continue to Hold NVGS:

NVGS continues to represent reasonable value even if it is not as undervalued as it was at the time of recommendation, as one can see here:

It continues to trade at a significant discount to book value even if that discount is less than at the time of recommendation. The underlying assets do provide more than adequate assets to support each $1 of investment made in this name. However, it is worth noting that all of the shipping companies trading publicly today do so at significant discounts to their underlying assets.

NVGS continues to operate profitably, unlike most other shipping companies across many segment sub-sectors:

It continues to operate profitably and the operating results continue to be superior to the other well-financed LPG shippers against which NVGS was compared at the time of recommendation.

So, one could argue, what's not to like?

Some concerns about NVGS Prompting a Sell Recommendation:

From time of publication to this point, NVGS is up more than the other two, but that has definitely not been the case for the majority of the time since recommendation as the reader can see in this chart comparing market price action during that period:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) has performed better from a market price perspective over most of this period than either of the other two names even as NVGS has shown superior operating results. Indeed, Stealthgas (NASDAQ:GASS) has shown operating performance at least as good as LPG, yet has lagged in market price to the other two names.

In addition, the ebb and flow of NVGS has not necessarily appeared to me to move synchronously with its operating reports. It seems to me that the market price was "pushed" around more by oil prices and product prices, even as the shipping companies are less exposed to that than the producers and less impacted by other, more relevant factors.

Specifically, it did not seem to me that the 1Q report warranted the 50% decline in stock price that occurred after the first quarter report, essentially declining to and below the price at recommendation. Be that as it may, down it came, hard. This suggested to me that the price of this name was less impacted by issues directly related to the name and more impacted by issues relating to either the oil industry or the petrochemical industry or other broader market issues. In that case, underlying value becomes less important in the ultimate success or failure of an investment in NVGS while external market factors, less unconnected with value metrics which I use, take center stage in determining the valuation of the name. That is not why I bought NVGS, and there are better ways to play broader industry themes than this name.

Other Concerns about Continuing to Hold NVGS:

1. From the section above, it appears that there is less value to be created by owning this undervalued name as its value seems not to be the major influence on market value. Rather, market price appears to be getting "pushed around" by macro issues or broad oil industry issues rather than the valuation metrics used to select purchase of this name. This name was selected due to valuation, not as a proxy for the oil or petrochemical industry.

2. As alluded to above, it does not pay a dividend. All of the other securities that I hold pay significant dividends or interest coupons, making them incrementally more attractive than this name. As such, 100% of any gain in this name must come from capital appreciation. At the time of recommendation, the name was sufficiently attractive to overcome the lack of income, but I no longer believe that to be the case.

3. The corollary to 1 and 2 above is that 100% of the increase in value must be secured by a capital appreciation, with all of my other securities delivering increases in value through both income and capital gains. In my view, investing for appreciation is decidedly less attractive now that the low interest rate environment appears to have troughed and is rising slowly; as such, a secular period of interest rates, even if it occurs at a very slow pace which I expect, will pressure downward intermediate- to long-term valuations. In turn, this makes valuations of all equities, which would include NVGS, more likely to be compressed rather than increasing,

4. A disproportionate amount of my risk portfolio is invested in the shipping segment, so reducing exposure to this segment is probably a prudent thing to do. Of the three holdings, this is the least attractive and becomes the appropriate target of those three for selling.

Combine all of the concerns above:

a. One is completely dependent upon capital appreciation for the gain where

b. Capital appreciation looks less connected with those valuation metrics, on which the basis of the purchase was made, and more connected with broader market and industry trends, even as

c. Interest rate policy appears to be changing direction, putting more downward pressure on valuations of equities

d. In a market sector where significant gains have pushed the collective value for this single market sector to a disproportionate level (even for me)

and one is staying in this name with an oversized position, increasing headwinds for appreciation on which it is completely dependent and an ever weaker argument to hold.

Summary and Conclusions:

NVGS remains a reasonable value and continues to earn money while most others don't; on that basis, it can be argued that it remains an attractive investment.

On the other hand, the argument to hold NVGS has weakened over time. Even as the earnings performance has held up reasonably well on a comparative basis, the market price discount to book value is now smaller, reducing the margin of safety and creating an incrementally reduced incentive to hold the name.

Combine that with a complete dependence upon capital appreciation, with no contribution from current income through dividends, and the situation becomes decidedly less favorable than 10 months ago. This name now faces two challenges, those being interest rate environment evolving to be less attractive and market pricing appearing to be less determined by valuation factors, that it did not face (or was not evident to me at the time). The headwinds for appreciation grow in a name that must make its money solely through appreciation, combine to make the investing case is less attractive, making it a prime candidate for a sale.

I am exiting the position with a 43% gain 10 months after the recommendation (54% annualized) and can reinvest both the basis and the gain into more attractive securities, those being securities which are more likely to respond over time to their underlying value for which I would be selecting them rather than other factors.

(data from Yahoo Finance, either the Statistical Page or Finances Page, or the Navigator Holdings Investor Relations website.)

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.