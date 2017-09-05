GameStop: Game On

GameStop (GME) is trading at levels not seen since 2012, when shares bottomed prior to the November 2013 release of the Xbox One and Playstation 4. GameStop’s video game stores are in a cyclical business tied to the console refresh cycle, and are an important retail partner for both the console manufacturers and game developers.

At $19 per share, GameStop is currently trading at about 5.5 times the mid-point of GameStop’s 2017 earnings guidance, with its $0.38 quarterly dividend equal to a 45% payout ratio. Despite consistent annual dividend increases since its first dividend in 2012, GameStop’s stock has declined enough that it now yields 8% (see chart below).

Source: YCharts

The following three business segment groupings each represent approximately one third of GameStop’s gross profits:

New video game software and hardware sales

Used video game software and hardware sales (trade-in)

Collectibles and Technology Brands

GameStop’s management is committed to growing the Collectibles and Technology Brand segment of the business, with a goal of 50% of operating earnings coming from this segments by 2020. The Collectibles business represents sales of branded memorabilia based on popular movie and video game franchises (see top collectibles in chart below). Collectibles are sold in 99 ThinkGeek and Zing Pop Culture stores, as well as GameStop stores. GameStop is dedicating more floor space in its existing stores to selling Collectibles, increasing its average Collectible square footage in GameStop stores from 7.5% in 2016 to 15% in 2017. (Source: Q4 2016 Earnings Transcript). In total, 150 of GameStop’s largest stores are being converted to hybrid stores with square footage split equally between video games and Collectibles.

Source: GameStop Q1 2017 Earnings Slides

The “Toys for Adults” Collectibles business is no joke. GameStop expects its Collectible sales to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2019. As summarized by GameStop CEO, Paul Raines: “The curated segment of Collectibles that GameStop targets is a $13 billion category in the U.S. today and is growing at $1.5 billion annually. By 2019, we expect this category to be $16 billion which will make it larger than video games.” (Source: GameStop Q1 2017 Earnings Transcript). GameStop uses data from its over 50 million member PowerUp Loyalty Program to target Collectibles sales among its existing customer base. This data reveals that half of GameStop’s Loyalty customers spend more on collectibles than video games annually. (Source: GameStop Q2 2017 Earnings Transcript)

GameStop’s Technology Brands business consists of 1,428 AT&T stores, 61 Cricket Wireless stores, and 50 Simply Mac stores. GameStop began adding AT&T authorized retail stores to its wholly owned Spring Mobile subsidiary after its acquisition in November 2013. GameStop is using its retail management expertise to run operations at acquired AT&T stores more efficiently through improved training and economies of scale. GameStop is now AT&T’s largest authorized retailer and the two companies have a healthy partnership.

GameStop’s rationale for aggressively growing its Technology Brands segment is that profitability should not be exclusively tied to video game sales, which are cyclically dependent on the video game console refresh cycle. GameStop projects that its Technology Brands will make up 27% of operating earnings in 2019.

Source: GameStop Q2 2017 Earnings Slides

Of course, the bearish case for GameStop is that it sells game discs, which many believe will go the way of the DVD, with more and more gamers opting to download games online. While PC gaming is indeed dominated by game downloading, there are multiple reasons why console players have stuck to hard discs and will continue to do so:

AAA Title console games for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are now 20GB to 60 GB downloads. With a basic broadband connection, this can take 8-24+ hours to download. Not fun. Xbox One X will come with a 1,000 GB hard drive, but that is only enough to store 10-20 AAA games, which for a gamer will fill up fast. Console gamers are used to trading in their games with the strong trade-in program GameStop has created. Many gamers are not willing to pay full price (~$60) for a game download they will be unable to resell later for $20-$30. Console gamers are younger on average than PC gamers, and children still play console games socially in-person. Optical discs can be taken to play on a friend’s console, whereas downloaded games cannot.

Even though console gamers have an affinity for discs over downloads, GameStop is not immune from other competitive threats. Wal-Mart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY), and Target (TGT) are big retailers with strong video game departments, dedicated floor space, and trade-in programs for old games. And of course, there is Amazon (AMZN). Amazon offers Prime members free shipping for pre-ordered new games to arrive the day they are released. Additionally, Amazon now offers a trade-in program for video game purchases, which it outlines on its website in a two-step process, detailed below.

Source: Author’s Amazon.com Screenshot

Games must be shipped to Amazon within a week in order to keep the discount by dropping the package off at a UPS location. While UPS may be a potentially more convenient drop-off than one of GameStop’s 3,881 locations nationwide, gamers may prefer to drop off at GameStop in order to see the latest game, accessories, and Collectibles offerings.

In-store is not the only way to shop at GameStop, and gamers have responded well to the omnichannel option to shop online and pick-up in store. Tony Bartel, GameStop COO, explains this trend during this year’s second quarter conference call: “Another bright spot was our omnichannel growth which grew 86% during the quarter. While this growth was partially fueled by popular Switch bundles, we were also aided by the addition of buy online, ship to store during the quarter. Our fastest-growing omnichannel revenue stream is our Web In-store program which grew 460% during the quarter as we offered customers an endless aisle of products from GameStop.com, ThinkGeek.com and from other suppliers.”

GameStop’s trade-in program is more driven by new video game sales than one would intuitively think. Video game titles depreciate very quickly, with older games trading for $1-10, and new releases trading for $20-30. Thus, it’s the number of new releases traded that drives trade-in revenue and not the number of units traded. For example, one could trade in 10 old games and get the same trade-in credit as trading in one new release.

Because gamers tend to purchase fewer games for their console the older it becomes new console sales spur new video game sales (which, as mentioned above, drive trade-in sales). Thus, it is easy to see how GameStop’s business is dependent on the game console refresh cycle. This year, GameStop’s Nintendo Switch console buyers purchased an average of five games when purchasing the new system (see “attach rate” from Q2 2017 Conference Call).

With GameStop’s video game sales being thus tied to the console refresh cycle, it is worth noting where Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Microsoft (MSFT), and Sony (SNE) stand with their latest consoles. The Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017 and has been selling better than expected, with Nintendo scrambling to produce more units. Nintendo expects to sell 13M units in its first year of sales, which would almost match the 13.9M Wii U units sold during its lifetime (Source: VGChartz). The Nintendo Switch appeals to gamers because, in addition to being a living room console, the console can be played on-the-go as a mobile device. While the ability to transition seamlessly between living room and mobile gaming is a nice feature, the Nintendo Switch is nothing ground-breaking in terms of graphics and performance.

Microsoft, however, is making a statement with the graphics and performance specs of the Xbox One X to be released on November 7, 2017. The Xbox One X will be the first console with the computational power for 4K Ultra-HD video gaming. This is a major jump from 1080p HD gaming, similar to the jump from Standard Definition over a decade ago. Four times the number of pixels also means a jump in game file sizes, which should deter console owners from downloading more games than on previous systems. For example, Forza Motorsport 7, one of the launch titles, is already confirmed to be about 100 GB.

While the Xbox One reached global sales of 30M consoles in its lifetime, it was really a mid-cycle refresh compared to the Xbox 360 which was the first Xbox capable of HD gaming and sold 85M consoles. As a result, the Xbox One X will most likely be a stronger selling console than the Xbox One. So far, it’s the fastest selling pre-order of any Xbox system.

Sony has not announced a release date for the PlayStation 5, but rumors indicate holiday 2018 or 2019. Sony does not want to give Microsoft’s Xbox too much of a head start being the only 4K capable console. Sony won the last console round selling 60M PlayStation 4 consoles globally, and Sony decides to release its PlayStation 5, it is sure to be a major hit. Sony is hoping that its fans stay loyal and wait for its 4K offering, and in the meantime has just cut the price of its PlayStation VR bundles.

Analysts expect GameStop to earn the same in 2018 as in 2017. Given management guidance regarding continued growth in the Collectibles and Technology Brands segment, and the launch of the Xbox One X, it is difficult to see how sales and earnings will not increase. Analysts must be predicting that GameStop will give up a lot of its video game market share to downloads and traditional competitors in the next year, a prediction which, as discussed above, is somewhat misplaced.

While GameStop’s competitors are general retailers, it is worth noting the valuation disconnect between them. Below is a comparison of their respective Enterprise Value (EV) to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) levels.

Source: YCharts. Amazon excluded, its EV to EBITDA is currently ~34.

Paul Raines, GameStop CEO, reiterated in a CNBC interview on August 25, 2017, that GameStop’s business model is often called into question at the bottom of each game console cycle. In most cyclical industries, investors who buy the bottom must anticipate higher future EBITDA levels and buy when EV to EBITDA ratios are at cycle highs. As a result of the negative sentiment surrounding GameStop’s business and its depressed share price, GameStop offers investors an opportunity to buy the bottom of a cycle with its EV to EBITDA ratio at cycle lows instead of cycle highs.